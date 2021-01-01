« previous next »
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3200 on: Today at 04:22:50 pm
What a relief. He looks like he's been staring into the mouth of hell, poor chap. Hope we see them at Anfield.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3201 on: Today at 04:22:51 pm
Cartels going to end the kidnappers now.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3202 on: Today at 04:23:51 pm
Good news. Delighted for the family.

He needs to come over here with his Mrs to live in Liverpool with Capon. Much safer there.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3203 on: Today at 04:25:15 pm
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3204 on: Today at 04:25:43 pm
great news !!
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3205 on: Today at 04:26:24 pm
And, being selfish, ahead of kick off (go one, who else thought that)
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3206 on: Today at 04:27:23 pm
Wonderful news. Biggest win all season.

Ive spent a fair bit of time in Colombia and theyre amazing people for the most part. I hope some day we can see an end to this kind of thing over there.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3207 on: Today at 04:27:57 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:19:23 pm
I really hope this is accurate there have been so many false alarms recently.

Ive Seen the pictures

Wonderful news
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3208 on: Today at 04:29:58 pm
https://x.com/VickyDavilaH/status/1722651819787096081?s=20

Helicopter's landed - footage of him safely arriving after leaving the jungle

So relieved!
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3209 on: Today at 04:30:44 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:23:51 pm
He needs to come over here with his Mrs to live in Liverpool with Capon. Much safer there.
I'll give him 5 days before he'll be begging to be returned to the jungle.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3210 on: Today at 04:31:52 pm
Delighted for Luis that his parents are now both safe. Can't imagine what this ordeal has caused them.
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3211 on: Today at 04:31:58 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:19:51 pm


This is the first image of Don Luis Manuel 'El Mane' Díaz in freedom, when he was handed over to the Catholic Church.
looks well considering what he's gone too, hopefully he's been well treated
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3212 on: Today at 04:32:26 pm
and Lucho is playing too!
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3213 on: Today at 04:32:42 pm
Great news. Hopefully, Luis is told to get himself back home for a few weeks. Football can wait.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3214 on: Today at 04:33:02 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:31:58 pm
looks well considering what he's gone too, hopefully he's been well treated


They have broken the zip on his coat
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3215 on: Today at 04:33:17 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:30:44 pm
I'll give him 5 days before he'll be begging to be returned to the jungle.

Upon arrival when he sees the wall art he will wonder if he made the right call
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3216 on: Today at 04:36:52 pm
Fantastic news!
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3217 on: Today at 04:42:13 pm
Cant really get better news than that. What a grim situation that was.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3218 on: Today at 04:49:13 pm
Awesome news!
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3219 on: Today at 04:50:50 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1722656601373388959

Quote
We are delighted by the news of @LuisFDiaz19's father's safe return and we thank all those involved in securing his release.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3220 on: Today at 04:53:08 pm
 :scarf :scarf  Lucho, glad your family is back together. :scarf :scarf
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3221 on: Today at 04:54:57 pm
Great news!!!
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3222 on: Today at 04:55:36 pm
We could batter Toulouse 10-0 tonight but this would still be the best result of the day!

Absolutely delighted for Lucho and his family.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3223 on: Today at 04:57:36 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:30:44 pm
I'll give him 5 days before he'll be begging to be returned to the jungle.
:lmao

Great news for the Diaz family after such an ordeal to be put through!
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3224 on: Today at 04:57:38 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:19:51 pm


This is the first image of Don Luis Manuel 'El Mane' Díaz in freedom, when he was handed over to the Catholic Church.

Out of the frying pan

Thats awesome news. And Diaz starts today, hopefully a huge weight off his mind.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3225 on: Today at 04:58:20 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:29:58 pm
https://x.com/VickyDavilaH/status/1722651819787096081?s=20

Helicopter's landed - footage of him safely arriving after leaving the jungle

So relieved! To be away from Ant and Dec
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3226 on: Today at 04:59:07 pm
Quote
Luis Manuel Diaz is now with a 'Humanitarian Commission made up of the Catholic Church & the UN.' The plan is to travel to a nearby city for medical checks.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3227 on: Today at 05:00:29 pm
That's fantastic news, so pleased for Luis and his family.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3228 on: Today at 05:02:56 pm
That's great news. Bit of positivity with all the recent shite news. Made up for the family.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3229 on: Today at 05:03:14 pm
Wow! Excellent news.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3230 on: Today at 05:06:24 pm
Fantastic news.

Can't imagine the relief he is feeling
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3231 on: Today at 05:17:42 pm
Fantastic news, I cant imaging the stress that would put a family under. Best news of the day.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #3232 on: Today at 05:19:55 pm
a rare bit of good news in this fucked up world we inhabit.......
