His pops been released. https://twitter.com/VickyDavilaH/status/1722645455098495205
I really hope this is accurate there have been so many false alarms recently.
He needs to come over here with his Mrs to live in Liverpool with Capon. Much safer there.
This is the first image of Don Luis Manuel 'El Mane' Díaz in freedom, when he was handed over to the Catholic Church.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
looks well considering what he's gone too, hopefully he's been well treated
I'll give him 5 days before he'll be begging to be returned to the jungle.
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
We are delighted by the news of @LuisFDiaz19's father's safe return and we thank all those involved in securing his release.
Crosby Nick never fails.
https://x.com/VickyDavilaH/status/1722651819787096081?s=20Helicopter's landed - footage of him safely arriving after leaving the jungle So relieved! To be away from Ant and Dec
Luis Manuel Diaz is now with a 'Humanitarian Commission made up of the Catholic Church & the UN.' The plan is to travel to a nearby city for medical checks.
