« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Down

Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)  (Read 315888 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3120 on: Yesterday at 04:30:02 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 02:12:25 pm
Yes political and religious reasons I can accept. It would be a bloodbath.

But were they really thinking/considering a ban for a support of a family member? Whats political/religious about it?
it was a blanket rule for a reason though.

think about the current Middle East situation.  a player scores a goal, then raises his shirt with a picture of a dead relative.  an oppo player also has had a relative killed - on the other side - and goes after him.

or the crowd goes after one or both of them. cue a bloody riot in the stands.

then the FA/PL are screwed no matter what they do in the aftermath.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3121 on: Yesterday at 04:31:39 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 02:34:16 pm
God got fined for supporting the dockers.
I know.

if you were put in charge, would you say that's OK?  because if you say yes, you have to say OK to players supporting Brexit, or Andrew Tate, or anti-vaxx, or Bojo, or Christ knows what.
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3122 on: Yesterday at 04:51:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:31:39 pm
I know.

if you were put in charge, would you say that's OK?  because if you say yes, you have to say OK to players supporting Brexit, or Andrew Tate, or anti-vaxx, or Bojo, or Christ knows what.
I wasn't arguing. I was just bringing up a memory.

But you can bet your life that if his T-shirt had said something that the F.A. agreed with, he wouldn't have been fined.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3123 on: Yesterday at 05:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 04:51:04 pm
I wasn't arguing. I was just bringing up a memory.
oops fair enough, misunderstood.
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3124 on: Yesterday at 05:28:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:12:09 pm
oops fair enough, misunderstood.
No worries. ;D
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3125 on: Yesterday at 06:17:38 pm »
It's over 2 days since they said they are releasing.

Are they trying to negotiate how? Obviously they want to do it in a way that doesn't draw the authorities on them.

Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,033
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3126 on: Yesterday at 08:52:54 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 06:17:38 pm
It's over 2 days since they said they are releasing.

Are they trying to negotiate how? Obviously they want to do it in a way that doesn't draw the authorities on them.


it's actually 4 days (2 November)

high time these scumbags release him. i just hope Luis has managed to have some contact with him (even if indirectly)
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,452
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3127 on: Today at 01:36:47 am »
Hopefully this ends well, and soon.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline WestieRed

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
  • BELIEVER
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3128 on: Today at 03:54:25 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on November  5, 2023, 08:44:24 pm
RELEASE HIS DAD YOU GANG OF ABSOLUTE TWATS!!!

This.

This incident has got inside my head. What an insane event it is for Diaz, our Club and the game in general. When I saw Diaz face after the game looking right at the camera, holding up his shirt to show the world his message, my heart was fucking aching. The poor guy. The world is brutal.

Just let his Dad go, unharmed, and fuck right off please.
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,913
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3129 on: Today at 10:29:13 am »
Paul Gorst@ptgorst
Officials from the Colombian army claim to have put plans in place for the release of Luis Diaz's father "in the next few hours"

Let's hope this is it then, fingers crossed.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,430
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3130 on: Today at 10:31:47 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 10:29:13 am
Paul Gorst@ptgorst
Officials from the Colombian army claim to have put plans in place for the release of Luis Diaz's father "in the next few hours"

Let's hope this is it then, fingers crossed.
Hope it's not a shootout.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,178
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3131 on: Today at 10:40:02 am »
Please, let this end for them.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,913
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3132 on: Today at 10:46:16 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:31:47 am
Hope it's not a shootout.

Just guaranteeing a safe release zone. Colombian military statement:

"With this military maneuver, all the guarantees and conditions are being provided so that he can regain his freedom in the next few hours.

"From the first moment of his kidnapping to date, the ELN is solely responsible for the physical integrity of Mr. Luis Manuel. The mission of the Colombia military has always been to protect the life and freedom of Luis Diaz's father and all Colombians."

Coronel Giovanni Montanez confirmed the withdrawal of soldiers as part of the conditions for the release of Diaz Snr, saying: The troops that are taking part in the search operation for Luis Manuel Diaz are being ordered to carry out a repositioning to give guarantees for the handover of this hostage.

Men who were on the ground and leading searches and conducting roadblocks have been removed from the area. They are now in Barrancas and we can state that the area in question is free of any type of offensive operation.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,175
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3133 on: Today at 10:47:51 am »
Diaz can't have any fingernails left by now.  Hope they're reunited soon.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,033
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3134 on: Today at 10:58:43 am »
Hoping for good news in the coming hours. Think it's a positive sign that the military are making clear their intentions to prioritise his safe release over any operations.
Logged

Offline RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3135 on: Today at 12:01:59 pm »
Hoping for some good news today in regards to Diaz's dad, must truly be the worst time of his life.
Logged

Online markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,339
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3136 on: Today at 12:23:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:54:33 am
Going by the Echo (I won't link as their site is a mess) the group holding Luis' Dad have said he's in no danger and they are working on his release. Basically, it looks like they have shit themselves and are trying to release him without being killed themselves.

Hopefully this is resolved very soon.
I read it like this, he has become a hot potato that is burning their hands. They are only working on a situation exit strategy rather than talking about amounts of money in all the recent communications.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,214
  • Seis Veces
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3137 on: Today at 01:04:19 pm »
Will have to believe it when we see it. That line has been used a few times since Thursday. Hopefully today is the day.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,989
  • The first five yards........
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3138 on: Today at 01:08:43 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:47:51 am
Diaz can't have any fingernails left by now.

Which Diaz?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,729
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #3139 on: Today at 01:23:11 pm »
The kidnappers realise that the minute they release Diaz Senior, everybody will be coming after them. Never mind the military or police - they've probably made enemies within their own faction. So now they're in a situation where their only condition for release is "please don't kill us".

My main worry is some jackass looking to make a name for themselves by taking the group down. To say the situation is delicate is an understatement.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Up
« previous next »
 