Hope it's not a shootout.



Just guaranteeing a safe release zone. Colombian military statement:"With this military maneuver, all the guarantees and conditions are being provided so that he can regain his freedom in the next few hours."From the first moment of his kidnapping to date, the ELN is solely responsible for the physical integrity of Mr. Luis Manuel. The mission of the Colombia military has always been to protect the life and freedom of Luis Diaz's father and all Colombians."Coronel Giovanni Montanez confirmed the withdrawal of soldiers as part of the conditions for the release of Diaz Snr, saying: The troops that are taking part in the search operation for Luis Manuel Diaz are being ordered to carry out a repositioning to give guarantees for the handover of this hostage.Men who were on the ground and leading searches and conducting roadblocks have been removed from the area. They are now in Barrancas and we can state that the area in question is free of any type of offensive operation.