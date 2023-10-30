If I were him, I'd just get the best negotiator and pay whatever it takes.



Can't imagine what they're all going through.



And to be perfectly honest, I am finding the likes of the rags and talksports latest updates that nothing has changed, followed by the usual guesswork bollocks in poor taste.



It's nobodies business, all they should report is how everyone is thinking about him and hoping for the best. Instead they're using clickbait shit headlines, trying to profit off it like the gutter rat bastards that they are.



Best thing we could all do is stop clicking on and stop posting them, that's unless it is actual verifiable news, preferably from the Club or BBC.



I also don't see how releasing that they've id'd two of them can help in anyway.