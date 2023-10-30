« previous next »
Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,079
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #2960 on: October 30, 2023, 06:22:10 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on October 30, 2023, 05:57:24 pm
They said in the Echo he was in his house in Crosby. He supposed to have some family members with him as well as people from the club itself taking care of them.

Ah ok I misread it then, my apologies, thought hed be sent home to Colombia
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #2961 on: October 30, 2023, 07:56:23 pm
Quote from: Chakan on October 30, 2023, 06:22:10 pm
Ah ok I misread it then, my apologies, thought hed be sent home to Colombia
Jurgen's words were like "we sent him home last night to be with his family".  I thought it meant Colombia too.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 824
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #2962 on: October 30, 2023, 08:16:33 pm
Quote from: SamLad on October 30, 2023, 07:56:23 pm
Jurgen's words were like "we sent him home last night to be with his family".  I thought it meant Colombia too.

Thats what I thought too, as Id assume hed want to be with his mum after her ordeal, but who knows.  Hopefully his dad gets returned safely.
Logged

Offline Weeb

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #2963 on: Yesterday at 07:30:43 am
I think he was going to go to Columbia but his family convinced him to stay in Liverpool
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,538
    • @hartejack
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #2964 on: Yesterday at 07:37:01 am
Quote from: Weeb on Yesterday at 07:30:43 am
I think he was going to go to Columbia but his family convinced him to stay in Liverpool

What's this based on?
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,487
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #2965 on: Yesterday at 08:30:42 am
Jürgen actually said: 'We heard late last night about it. We spoke to Lucho to go home, sent people with him, and have people with him to take care of him. Part of his family is there, then we had the news about his mum which is fantastic, and since then nothing really.'
The italicised part suggests he was referring to his Merseyside home, or it simply doesn't make sense. (Why would he tell us some of his family are staying in Columbia?) Whether Luis has since travelled to Columbia is unknown. --The strain must be intolerable - thoughts are with him and the family.
Logged

Offline RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #2966 on: Yesterday at 09:33:44 am
Heart goes out to Lucho, can only imagine what he is going through, hope his father is found safe and well.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,067
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #2967 on: Yesterday at 10:00:35 am
This is really shit and longer it goes on, more worried I am.
Poor Luis must be out of his mind.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #2968 on: Yesterday at 10:07:40 am
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:00:35 am
This is really shit and longer it goes on, more worried I am.
Poor Luis must be out of his mind.
In his father's favour is that the kidnappers have no incentive to kill him.  Presumably they want a ransom payment.  It must be incredibly stressful for Luis and the whole family.

They had a brief update on the radio and said Luis is still in Liverpool with no plans currently to fly across.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #2969 on: Yesterday at 10:15:32 am
Absolutely terrible all this. Absolute wankers in this world.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,434
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #2970 on: Yesterday at 10:18:20 am
Horrible situation for the family to go through. I guess there will be a lot going on that we will not be privy to, and quite rightly so. No point in us speculating at the moment, none of our business.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,830
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #2971 on: Yesterday at 10:56:50 am
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,423
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #2972 on: Yesterday at 01:44:56 pm
No news yet, huh.

what an absolute mess. Planet's gone to shit.   
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,566
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #2973 on: Yesterday at 01:56:22 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 10:18:20 am
Horrible situation for the family to go through. I guess there will be a lot going on that we will not be privy to, and quite rightly so. No point in us speculating at the moment, none of our business.

People will speculate, it's a discussion forum and im sorry but Liverpool is/should be one big family so it is sort of our business.

Hopefully get some good news today at some stage. Can't imagine being in that position as a son he must be distraught.

Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,610
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #2974 on: Yesterday at 09:24:37 pm
Quote from: Weeb on Yesterday at 07:30:43 am
I think he was going to go to Columbia but his family convinced him to stay in Liverpool
He's been advised not to go for the good of his safety.
Logged

Offline Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,777
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #2975 on: Yesterday at 10:53:02 pm
This is day 3 of the Dad missing right?

Terrible situation for all concerned. Really hope this is just about money and they release him once they get what they want. Sounds much more complicated than that though.
Logged
YWNA

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #2976 on: Yesterday at 11:04:56 pm
update from the guardian. police have id'd the guys

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...s-in-abduction-of-luiz-diazs-father-liverpool
Colombian police have identified two of the four men who kidnapped the father of the Colombian footballer Luis Díaz as security forces race to prevent his captors smuggling him into neighbouring Venezuela.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #2977 on: Today at 01:23:09 am
If I were him, I'd just get the best negotiator and pay whatever it takes.

Can't imagine what they're all going through.

And to be perfectly honest, I am finding the likes of the rags and talksports latest updates that nothing has changed, followed by the usual guesswork bollocks in poor taste.

It's nobodies business, all they should report is how everyone is thinking about him and hoping for the best. Instead they're using clickbait shit headlines, trying to profit off it like the gutter rat bastards that they are.

Best thing we could all do is stop clicking on and stop posting them, that's unless it is actual verifiable news, preferably from the Club or BBC.

I also don't see how releasing that they've id'd two of them can help in anyway.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,550
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #2978 on: Today at 01:58:46 am
Best person to follow is the female Colombian journo from Luis's home town. Shes' been providing the latest info where everyone else is branching off from.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,487
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #2979 on: Today at 07:44:41 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:58:46 am
Best person to follow is the female Colombian journo from Luis's home town. Shes' been providing the latest info where everyone else is branching off from.
If there's something significant and you're following, post it in here, mate.
Logged

Online Kloppage Time

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #2980 on: Today at 09:23:37 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:58:46 am
Best person to follow is the female Colombian journo from Luis's home town. Shes' been providing the latest info where everyone else is branching off from.
A link? Her Name? Her Newspapers' name?
Searching "female Colombian journo from Luis's home town" got me virginia vallejo who was Escobar's lover
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,905
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #2981 on: Today at 09:42:00 am
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 09:23:37 am
A link? Her Name? Her Newspapers' name?
Searching "female Colombian journo from Luis's home town" got me virginia vallejo who was Escobar's lover

Perhaps this one? although don't think she's from Barrancas..

https://twitter.com/VickyDavilaH
Logged
