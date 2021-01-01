Jürgen actually said: 'We heard late last night about it. We spoke to Lucho to go home, sent people with him, and have people with him to take care of him. Part of his family is there, then we had the news about his mum which is fantastic, and since then nothing really.'

The italicised part suggests he was referring to his Merseyside home, or it simply doesn't make sense. (Why would he tell us some of his family are staying in Columbia?) Whether Luis has since travelled to Columbia is unknown. --The strain must be intolerable - thoughts are with him and the family.