"We had to obviously make a late change because of the private situation involving Luis Diaz. It's a worrying situation for all of us and it was a pretty tough night. I have never had that before. It's a new experience I never needed.”



“How can you make a football game really important on a day like this? It's really difficult. We had to give the game an extra sense. That was fighting for Lucho.”



"The idea was to fight for their brother (Diaz) & that's what they did. I am really happy with the performance.”



“We want to help, can’t really help but fight for Lucho. We heard last night, late about it. We spoke to Lucho, sent him home. Have people there. Heard about his mum. Not much since then.”