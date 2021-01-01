« previous next »
Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)  (Read 289614 times)

Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2880 on: Today at 10:15:00 am »
 News stories coming out that his father has been rescued, but yet to be officially confirmed.
Offline AllyouneedisRush

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2881 on: Today at 10:16:36 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:35:31 am
Father rescued after a shootout that left two people dead apparently.

Read that too, nothing from reputable sources yet though..
Online cheesemason

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2882 on: Today at 10:18:08 am »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 10:16:36 am
Read that too, nothing from reputable sources yet though..

Supposedly the Mirror printed an article saying hed been rescued but have since deleted it
Offline zero zero

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2883 on: Today at 10:18:48 am »
Fingers crossed for the best possible outcome
Offline Cruiser

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2884 on: Today at 10:31:47 am »
Terrifying stuff, praying everything turns out ok for Luis.
Offline Elliemental

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2885 on: Today at 10:33:26 am »
I'm just hearing this awful news now and sincerely hope Luis's parents are both okay. It seems his mother has definitely been rescued and will be okay. But reports about the father seem up in the air right now. Hopefully, he too is safe.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2886 on: Today at 10:36:24 am »
Awful shit, hopefully his dad is ok and returned/rescued safely soon.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2887 on: Today at 10:37:36 am »
What grim news. Can't imagine what he's going through at the minute. Fingers crossed everyone gets found safe.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2888 on: Today at 10:37:42 am »
Grim.
Online Nick110581

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2889 on: Today at 10:38:17 am »
Just give him time off.

His head will be scrambled.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2890 on: Today at 10:41:58 am »
Awful, horrific news. Needs to be given whatever compassionate leave he needs.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2891 on: Today at 10:49:32 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:38:17 am
Just give him time off.

His head will be scrambled.

Thats a given surely. Klopps hardly going to insist he plays today is he. Unless he wants to, but that feels unlikely.
Online King Kenny 7

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2892 on: Today at 10:49:43 am »
That's really terrible for the lad, stuck half way round the world and getting news like that!

Hope it all ends well and that the club help in any way possible.
Offline dai_bonehead

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2893 on: Today at 10:56:14 am »
Bloody hell. Thoughts are with you Luis. I hope everyone is returned safely.
Offline sminp

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2894 on: Today at 11:00:20 am »
I assume he wont be playing today but hopefully everyone going to the game today will show Diaz a lot of love and sing his name.
Offline chromed

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2895 on: Today at 11:00:32 am »
YNWA Luis.

Offline A.B. Baracus

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2896 on: Today at 11:08:45 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:49:32 am
Thats a given surely. Klopps hardly going to insist he plays today is he. Unless he wants to, but that feels unlikely.


Even if he wants to Klopp will take it out of his hands. YNWA Luis.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2897 on: Today at 11:16:27 am »
I know the actual football isn't the most important thing right now but I hope he doesn't travel for the next international break if they have any home games. Could see more trouble arise.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2898 on: Today at 11:22:37 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:16:27 am
I know the actual football isn't the most important thing right now but I hope he doesn't travel for the next international break if they have any home games. Could see more trouble arise.

Based on what?
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2899 on: Today at 11:31:51 am »
Columbia is somewhat of a lawless place.

Hope it ends well.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2900 on: Today at 11:38:54 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:22:37 am
Based on what?

I'm pretty sure some of his family were targets of some abuse at one of the recent Columbia games. You'd not put anything past it after this happening. Probably 100% unrelated to the kidnapping but it doesn't exactly feel very safe for him and others at the minute.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2901 on: Today at 11:51:08 am »
Sadly his dad hasnt yet been rescued

The echo has quite good updates form Colombia and their ambassador here https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-transfer-news-live-andre-28003717
