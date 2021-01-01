Father rescued after a shootout that left two people dead apparently.
Read that too, nothing from reputable sources yet though..
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Just give him time off. His head will be scrambled.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Thats a given surely. Klopps hardly going to insist he plays today is he. Unless he wants to, but that feels unlikely.
I know the actual football isn't the most important thing right now but I hope he doesn't travel for the next international break if they have any home games. Could see more trouble arise.
Based on what?
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.24]