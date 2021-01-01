« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)  (Read 286849 times)

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,046
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2840 on: Today at 12:15:35 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:12:28 am
https://twitter.com/VickyDavilaH/status/1718398361475109063


Terrible news! Hoping for the best outcome.

My wife was quite surprised they were driving in that area.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,817
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2841 on: Today at 12:46:03 am »
Fucking hell. Hopefully all turns out okay.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,503
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 12:47:50 am »
Hopefully safe return for them. I hope he maybe considers bringing them over here to live with him.

Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,937
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 12:48:53 am »
Reporting that his mum has been rescued, but not his dad as of yet.

https://x.com/VickyDavilaH/status/1718412158050898073?s=20
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,503
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2844 on: Today at 12:58:35 am »
Thank you Jebus!

Colombian police don't fuck around do they?
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,813
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2845 on: Today at 01:06:53 am »
Theyre no Avon & Somerset Constabulary thats for certain, but theyve done ok with this so far.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,850
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2846 on: Today at 01:25:49 am »
Typically these type kidnappings are for ransom money. Pay it and the person(s) is returned.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,439
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2847 on: Today at 01:42:00 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:25:49 am
Typically these type kidnappings are for ransom money. Pay it and the person(s) is returned.

I'd send in Liam Neeson!**



** joking aside, I hope everything turns out for the best here.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,503
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2848 on: Today at 01:44:04 am »
Apparently the President is getting invovled now.  :o
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,439
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2849 on: Today at 01:47:06 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:44:04 am
Apparently the President is getting invovled now.  :o

Biden is everywhere.


Ah you mean the Colombian pres, I suppose.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,416
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2850 on: Today at 01:47:22 am »
gezzus
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,344
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2851 on: Today at 01:05:11 am »
Horrible news... Hope all ends well for everyone except the kidnappers.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,503
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2852 on: Today at 01:09:22 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:47:06 am
Biden is everywhere.


Ah you mean the Colombian pres, I suppose.

Senile Joe probably thinking "Isn't that a District of ours?"
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,360
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2853 on: Today at 01:13:47 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:09:22 am
Senile Joe probably thinking "Isn't that a District of ours?"

Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2854 on: Today at 01:37:40 am »
Glad is Mom safe. Hopefully his dad  will follow soon. Understandable if Klopp doesn't start him tomorrow
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,768
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2855 on: Today at 02:42:54 am »
Must be awful for the whole family. Hope his father is returned unharmed as well.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,491
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
« Reply #2856 on: Today at 03:33:16 am »
jeebus, thoughts with luis and his family.
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 