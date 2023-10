He scored a world class goal last week at the most crucial and critical time .....oh wait. I think that's been lost in the whole VAR fuck up of last week amongst our own fans. He has an average game and this thread jumps up a couple of pages and there is an inquest. Brighton and DeZerbi suffocated our build up phase for the first 40 minutes yesterday and we couldnt get our midfielders or forwards involved. Even Dom barely had a kick in the first 40 yesterday.



To be honest in hindsight i think we should have brought Diaz and Dom deeper first half because they are our 2 best ball carriers and would have created an overload in the midfield which would have allowed us to feed Darwin and Mo more and play more in Brighton's final third.