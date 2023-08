There was a weird thing going around the past few months (love Neil Atkinson on TAW, but he has to take some responsibility for it) that Diaz isn't enough of a goal threat and plays too much like a left-mid and not enough like Mane.



It sounded weird to me then and definitely looks like nonsense to me now. Got 6 goals in his first few months after his move, while looking fantastic. Got 4 in his first 10 games last season, whilst looking like our only good outfield player, before being out for 6 months. Now he's got 2 in 2 this season.



The guy is brilliant and it's great to see him back to his best.