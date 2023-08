"I love Neil Atkinson on the Wrap but he has been talking utter nonsense about Diaz for these last few months and he doesnt get challenged by anyone else on the podcasts i have listened to".



He's only a bloke with an opinion, just happens to have lots of people who listen to him. I sometimes listen to the free stuff but there's nothing more than the general chat you have with your mates.

As for Diaz, he is looking so sharp. I think he will be superb for us this season especially as we have good options on the left so he won't get over used.