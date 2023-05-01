« previous next »
Welcome Luis Diaz!

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
He's brilliant isn't he

Just so fucking direct. Chiesa reminds me of him a little, gets the ball and the first thought is 'where's the goal and who can I put on toast en route there'
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
That run at the end of the 1st half

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Really fucks me off that we were deprived of this lad for 2/3 of a season. Even more so given the culprit.

He's gonna tear it up next season.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Hes great, love those runs he does when you are sure theres no way he can keep hold of the ball, but he slaloms through the challenges and comes out the other end with the ball at his feet. He is such a wiry, strong player.

 
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
I'm impressed that he's started 2 in a row. Was sure they they would just bring off the bench the rest of the season.

Forgot what having his pace and dribbling means to the attack and build up.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Really impressed with how sharp he looks already after a serious injury. He's so important to how we play.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Cracking player. Another Diaz in the team would be good going forward. Need more players who can cause panic
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Surely must be using glue on his boots?

Exceptional player
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Got a brilliant new song, cant wait till it gets an airing on the Kop
