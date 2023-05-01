Please
Welcome Luis Diaz!
RyanBabel19
Embarrassing.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 18,438
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
«
Reply #2640 on:
May 1, 2023, 06:12:21 pm »
He's brilliant isn't he
Just so fucking direct. Chiesa reminds me of him a little, gets the ball and the first thought is 'where's the goal and who can I put on toast en route there'
Logged
WhereAngelsPlay
Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,954
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
«
Reply #2641 on:
May 3, 2023, 10:52:29 pm »
That run at the end of the 1st half
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Haggis36
purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,087
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
«
Reply #2642 on:
May 3, 2023, 11:00:39 pm »
Really fucks me off that we were deprived of this lad for 2/3 of a season. Even more so given the culprit.
He's gonna tear it up next season.
Logged
Dim Glas
Die Nullfünfer.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 36,296
Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
«
Reply #2643 on:
May 3, 2023, 11:27:03 pm »
Hes great, love those runs he does when you are sure theres no way he can keep hold of the ball, but he slaloms through the challenges and comes out the other end with the ball at his feet. He is such a wiry, strong player.
Logged
newterp
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 22,388
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
«
Reply #2644 on:
May 3, 2023, 11:34:06 pm »
I'm impressed that he's started 2 in a row. Was sure they they would just bring off the bench the rest of the season.
Forgot what having his pace and dribbling means to the attack and build up.
Logged
LFCTikiTaka
Bedwetter
Kopite
Posts: 876
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
«
Reply #2645 on:
May 3, 2023, 11:39:23 pm »
Really impressed with how sharp he looks already after a serious injury. He's so important to how we play.
Logged
CS111
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,400
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
«
Reply #2646 on:
May 3, 2023, 11:46:37 pm »
Cracking player. Another Diaz in the team would be good going forward. Need more players who can cause panic
Logged
Ghost Town
Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,493
mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
«
Reply #2647 on:
May 4, 2023, 02:39:43 am »
Surely must be using glue on his boots?
Exceptional player
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson
, as reported by
James (not Joey) Boswell
. They must have foreseen RAWK
rawcusk8
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,580
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
«
Reply #2648 on:
Today
at 11:11:43 am »
Got a brilliant new song, cant wait till it gets an airing on the Kop
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Welcome Luis Diaz!
