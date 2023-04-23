« previous next »
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2600 on: April 23, 2023, 03:23:50 pm »
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2601 on: April 23, 2023, 05:03:01 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on April 23, 2023, 03:23:50 pm
Nunca temas mate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIwkCt-GKCc

¡Mucho gracias!

He's so good, can't wait for him to be proper fit again:D
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2602 on: April 24, 2023, 10:12:17 am »
Good to see him making a few more driving runs and getting involved a lot more in this game. I thought he looked understandably tentative against Leeds and was slightly worried he'd maybe lost a bit of dynamism but he was getting amongst it here, bodes well for the future.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2603 on: April 24, 2023, 10:45:58 am »
Quote from: TtotheVizzo on April 24, 2023, 10:12:17 am
Good to see him making a few more driving runs and getting involved a lot more in this game. I thought he looked understandably tentative against Leeds and was slightly worried he'd maybe lost a bit of dynamism but he was getting amongst it here, bodes well for the future.
That'd be way, wayyyyy too early of an assessment.

He's rusty and acclimatising to proper football again.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2604 on: April 24, 2023, 10:57:47 am »
Think hell start any of the remaining games or will we ease him back in as a really good option to have off the bench?
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2605 on: April 24, 2023, 11:22:10 am »
Personally, I think it depends on the situation.

If Newcastle win their next 2/3 games, then I think he's managed carefully. However, if there's anything riding on the Spurs game, I could see him back for that.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2606 on: April 24, 2023, 12:31:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 24, 2023, 10:57:47 am
Think hell start any of the remaining games or will we ease him back in as a really good option to have off the bench?

Probably will start the last home game. I think he will start coming on closer to 60 mins now to start getting him some match fitness.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2607 on: April 24, 2023, 04:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on April 24, 2023, 10:45:58 am
That'd be way, wayyyyy too early of an assessment.

He's rusty and acclimatising to proper football again.

Judging by your username, I suppose you're speaking from experience  ;D ;D
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2608 on: Today at 09:47:16 pm »
His 10 min compilations are better than this season. How we have missed him!
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2609 on: Today at 09:48:21 pm »
He's a rolls royce of a footballer.

Slick as cat shit on wet floor.

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2610 on: Today at 09:49:40 pm »
You can see he was desperate for that run inside, fake and curling shot across goal to the far post 
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2611 on: Today at 09:50:44 pm »
Very good touch. His dribbling makes him a good outlet when we are sitting deep.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2612 on: Today at 09:52:10 pm »
We need another player like him in the squad when hes injured/being rested. A player who can drive us up the pitch and take a man on. We looked totally different once him and Thiago came on
