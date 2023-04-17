« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Luis Diaz!  (Read 249022 times)

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2560 on: April 17, 2023, 10:18:11 pm »
So so good to see him back
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,071
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2561 on: April 17, 2023, 10:27:24 pm »
Absolutely shit myself when Marc Roca went into him late on. Sure the whistle had already gone by that point too.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,281
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2562 on: April 17, 2023, 10:32:19 pm »
Great to see him back.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,847
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2563 on: April 17, 2023, 10:50:44 pm »
Didnt half look rusty still, better to come back into a team when it plays well. (If we play well of course!)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,010
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2564 on: April 18, 2023, 06:38:01 am »
Failing to score against Leeds is a sackable offence, surely?
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,344
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2565 on: April 18, 2023, 06:45:38 am »
So happy to see him back!

I wonder if he's been tried on the right as Salah's deputy. Nunez has struggled there, but I think Lucho did alright (considering his long absence). Inverted winger?

(No inverted nipples comments!)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,753
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2566 on: April 18, 2023, 09:55:30 am »
Missed him so much our Lucho. Is his future at RW now?
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,686
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2567 on: April 18, 2023, 09:56:38 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on April 18, 2023, 09:55:30 am
Missed him so much our Lucho. Is his future at RW now?

This is an issue, I think.  Gakpo is always going to be central, and that leave Jota, Nunez and Diaz to fight it out for the left wing spot.  Really weird squad planning from us as none of them are as good on the right.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2568 on: April 18, 2023, 10:02:01 am »
Quote from: tubby on April 18, 2023, 09:56:38 am
This is an issue, I think.  Gakpo is always going to be central, and that leave Jota, Nunez and Diaz to fight it out for the left wing spot.  Really weird squad planning from us as none of them are as good on the right.

This might be nonsense but IF Trent is going to continue playing as an inverted fullback and we're going to get a new 8 who can play the right sided 8 inside the lines then a right sided forward who stays wide and can beat  man on the outside is actually quite useful. And then Diaz becomes a really good option out there.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,686
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2569 on: April 18, 2023, 10:05:03 am »
Quote from: Knight on April 18, 2023, 10:02:01 am
This might be nonsense but IF Trent is going to continue playing as an inverted fullback and we're going to get a new 8 who can play the right sided 8 inside the lines then a right sided forward who stays wide and can beat  man on the outside is actually quite useful. And then Diaz becomes a really good option out there.

Yeah I can see that.  Feels like we're always a step behind Guardiola's tactics, he started playing wingers on their traditional sides last season as well, but seems to have jacked that in now.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,136
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2570 on: April 19, 2023, 10:11:28 am »
Quote from: Knight on April 18, 2023, 10:02:01 am
This might be nonsense but IF Trent is going to continue playing as an inverted fullback and we're going to get a new 8 who can play the right sided 8 inside the lines then a right sided forward who stays wide and can beat  man on the outside is actually quite useful. And then Diaz becomes a really good option out there.

Not sure I agree with that. I think the most important thing is that the wingers (Salah and Diaz) keep the width as much as possible to stretch the play but also ensure the full back (in our case Robertson) dont have to vacate their position. But then with that width the wingers have extra space to go at their full back and that always creates chaos.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2571 on: April 19, 2023, 10:54:05 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on April 19, 2023, 10:11:28 am
Not sure I agree with that. I think the most important thing is that the wingers (Salah and Diaz) keep the width as much as possible to stretch the play but also ensure the full back (in our case Robertson) dont have to vacate their position. But then with that width the wingers have extra space to go at their full back and that always creates chaos.

Why does any of that mean we need them to play left if they're right footed and vice versa?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,136
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2572 on: April 19, 2023, 11:01:48 am »
Quote from: Knight on April 19, 2023, 10:54:05 am
Why does any of that mean we need them to play left if they're right footed and vice versa?

Because when they start high and wide and come in on their strong foot then there is a lot more space for them to pick out key passes. Give Mo some space and options in front of him then when he comes infield he can pick out those passes. You stick them on their strong side then they are only really going away from the goal.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2573 on: April 19, 2023, 02:19:10 pm »
that was a good game for Diaz to start his comeback - nothing to chase as far as results, but enough incentive to put some hard yards in.

hopefully more to see from him vs Forest.  no need to rush things.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,686
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2574 on: Today at 04:56:01 pm »
Looked really bright when he came on, great impact sub to have on the bench for the final matches.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,704
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2575 on: Today at 04:58:29 pm »
Welcome back Luis, I have missed this guy and he looks in great shape at the moment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2576 on: Today at 04:58:48 pm »
We've missed him. Did a great piece of skill (not seen it yet). His touch and close control and very important to build up play.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,136
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2577 on: Today at 04:59:42 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:58:48 pm
We've missed him. Did a great piece of skill (not seen it yet). His touch and close control and very important to build up play.

How do you know it was great when you didnt see it?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2578 on: Today at 05:00:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:59:42 pm
How do you know it was great when you didnt see it?
Live commentary.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,136
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2579 on: Today at 05:01:43 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:00:43 pm
Live commentary.

It was good to be fair, rolled his man when pressed and got us away.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,634
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2580 on: Today at 05:02:56 pm »
Showed great skill and composure after coming on.  Was instrumental in helping us close out the match.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,920
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2581 on: Today at 05:06:50 pm »
That skill when he received the ball and deliberately lofted it in the air first touch ( i think deliberately, but no replay cos editors are idiots), to then beat the guy on the deck, was special. Absolutely loved him in the corner spot receiving robbo's throw and intelligently keeping the ball until getting a corner.

his ball security is such an asset - you could remove all the lines on the pitch in a replay, and i could tell you if we are in our half or theres (and if we have players in position behind him) based on his 'risk assessment'. he only risks losing the ball for the high end high rewards
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,559
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2582 on: Today at 05:07:56 pm »
Absolutely fantastic cameo! So good to see him back. I think him and Nunez are going to be a right handful together.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,136
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2583 on: Today at 05:08:19 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:06:50 pm
That skill when he received the ball and deliberately lofted it in the air first touch ( i think deliberately, but no replay cos editors are idiots), to then beat the guy on the deck, was special. Absolutely loved him in the corner spot receiving robbo's throw and intelligently keeping the ball until getting a corner.

his ball security is such an asset - you could remove all the lines on the pitch in a replay, and i could tell you if we are in our half or theres (and if we have players in position behind him) based on his 'risk assessment'. he only risks losing the ball for the high end high rewards

Yep. I read his pressing effectiveness isnt great but what he does do is keep the ball and get us up the field really well, reminiscent of what Mane used to be able to do. Feels like with other players bar Salah the ball never sticks.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 367
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2584 on: Today at 05:08:20 pm »
Building up his match fitness nicely.  Well need him at his best for our outside shot at the top four. 
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2585 on: Today at 05:09:17 pm »
I love the lad,he's so damn strong and I'm sure he has velcro on his boots.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,210
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2586 on: Today at 05:14:20 pm »
Special player, protect him now till next season ..
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2587 on: Today at 05:21:19 pm »
He is on another level technically, its almost scary, his touch dribbling ball control overall is incredible, he already shown he can score goals also, a shame he hasn't been fit for the majority of this season.
Logged

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,807
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2588 on: Today at 05:42:32 pm »
Aah, such a welcoming sight - seeing him back.
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2589 on: Today at 05:50:20 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:06:50 pm
That skill when he received the ball and deliberately lofted it in the air first touch ( i think deliberately, but no replay cos editors are idiots), to then beat the guy on the deck, was special. Absolutely loved him in the corner spot receiving robbo's throw and intelligently keeping the ball until getting a corner.

his ball security is such an asset - you could remove all the lines on the pitch in a replay, and i could tell you if we are in our half or theres (and if we have players in position behind him) based on his 'risk assessment'. he only risks losing the ball for the high end high rewards

Someone please post it here if someone does it
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,920
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2590 on: Today at 06:17:20 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 05:50:20 pm
Someone please post it here if someone does it
just found this - it's around 35 seconds in. pleased i managed to make it out on my grainy stream! also captures the mature stuff at the end, helpng us close out the game

https://twitter.com/PassLikeThiago/status/1649812508289515521?s=20
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2591 on: Today at 06:23:09 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:17:20 pm
just found this - it's around 35 seconds in. pleased i managed to make it out on my grainy stream! also captures the mature stuff at the end, helpng us close out the game

https://twitter.com/PassLikeThiago/status/1649812508289515521?s=20

WHAT A BOSS
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2592 on: Today at 06:35:11 pm »
Great to see him back. We've really missed him, especially his ability to drive at players from wide.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,565
  • RedOrDead
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2593 on: Today at 06:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 06:35:11 pm
Great to see him back. We've really missed him, especially his ability to drive at players from wide.

Massively been missed. Hes probably our only player in the front line who squares up defenders and actually takes them on. Really think hes another key option in terms of getting the best out of nunez. Hopefully we see the 2 of them together on the field a few times before the end of the season.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,169
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2594 on: Today at 06:45:21 pm »
Best player on the pitch today.










Between minutes 82-95.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Up
« previous next »
 