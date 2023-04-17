That skill when he received the ball and deliberately lofted it in the air first touch ( i think deliberately, but no replay cos editors are idiots), to then beat the guy on the deck, was special. Absolutely loved him in the corner spot receiving robbo's throw and intelligently keeping the ball until getting a corner.



his ball security is such an asset - you could remove all the lines on the pitch in a replay, and i could tell you if we are in our half or theres (and if we have players in position behind him) based on his 'risk assessment'. he only risks losing the ball for the high end high rewards