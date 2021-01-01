Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Welcome Luis Diaz!
Author
Topic: Welcome Luis Diaz! (Read 246898 times)
RyanBabel19
Embarrassing.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 18,242
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
«
Reply #2560 on:
Yesterday
at 10:18:11 pm »
So so good to see him back
Bread
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,064
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
«
Reply #2561 on:
Yesterday
at 10:27:24 pm »
Absolutely shit myself when Marc Roca went into him late on. Sure the whistle had already gone by that point too.
Crosby Nick
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 103,219
Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
«
Reply #2562 on:
Yesterday
at 10:32:19 pm »
Great to see him back.
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 87,796
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
«
Reply #2563 on:
Yesterday
at 10:50:44 pm »
Didnt half look rusty still, better to come back into a team when it plays well. (If we play well of course!)
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
GreatEx
might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,000
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
«
Reply #2564 on:
Today
at 06:38:01 am »
Failing to score against Leeds is a sackable offence, surely?
