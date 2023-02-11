I watched him for like a year before we signed him (I know every twat online says this)



I like your post because I expect you'd also love to be proven wrong



I would. But it seems all season we're awaiting the return of someone who's gonna fix our ills and the main problem remains. Luis is coming back from a pretty serious knee injury, probably late march and he's gonna take at least a few weeks to get up to speed. It'll be great to have him and hopefully we're still in contention for top 4, but it's not like the left side of our attack is the problem area.I knew absolutely nothing about him before we signed him. OK I saw the flashes of quality he showed against us, but we barely let them play because we were that good. He was a revelation 2nd half of last season. Brilliant to watch and a brilliant attitude.