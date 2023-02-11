He came back from the first injury too early. I wouldnt play him until gw29 with hopefully a clean run of games. Lets see how Diogo does first.
Just seen footage of him out running on the grass. Such simple things can bring such joy. Almost shed a tear
almost
Never be afraid to cry my friend. Tears are the greatest form of lube.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Looks like he might still be a couple of weeks off ball work.
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1626251955403104262Clip of him back in action.
Walking about?
He looks like a young Luis Guzman with that style!
They guy who killed Patrick Swayze in ghost (as per Capon).
Needs to get rid of the fluff on his chin though, that would make a bad boy moustache without it
That was Rick Aviles.
Oh yeah I knew it wasn't Luis Guzman. Just didn't know the other guy's name.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Can't wait to see him back but he ain't gonna fix anything. Could take him a while to get up to speed too.
