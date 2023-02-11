« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Luis Diaz!  (Read 233161 times)

Offline KloppCorn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2440 on: February 11, 2023, 08:32:41 am »
He came back from the first injury too early. I wouldnt play him until gw29 with hopefully a clean run of games. Lets see how Diogo does first.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,026
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2441 on: February 11, 2023, 09:03:30 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on February 11, 2023, 08:32:41 am
He came back from the first injury too early. I wouldnt play him until gw29 with hopefully a clean run of games. Lets see how Diogo does first.

No he didn't, he came back at exactly the right time for the injury he had. He then injured a different ligament in training
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,107
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2442 on: February 16, 2023, 03:34:15 pm »
Just seen footage of him out running on the grass. Such simple things can bring such joy. Almost shed a tear almost
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,627
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2443 on: February 16, 2023, 03:39:20 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on February 16, 2023, 03:34:15 pm
Just seen footage of him out running on the grass. Such simple things can bring such joy. Almost shed a tear almost

Never be afraid to cry my friend. Tears are the greatest form of lube.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,145
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2444 on: February 16, 2023, 03:41:27 pm »
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,107
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2445 on: February 16, 2023, 03:47:33 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on February 16, 2023, 03:39:20 pm
Never be afraid to cry my friend. Tears are the greatest form of lube.
😂 Thanks, Ill treasure this advice always
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,107
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2446 on: February 16, 2023, 03:48:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 16, 2023, 03:41:27 pm

Needs to get rid of the fluff on his chin though, that would make a bad boy moustache without it
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,145
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2447 on: February 16, 2023, 04:25:23 pm »
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,179
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2448 on: February 16, 2023, 04:34:35 pm »
Looks like he might still be a couple of weeks off ball work.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,754
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2449 on: February 16, 2023, 04:36:01 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,909
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2450 on: February 16, 2023, 04:37:19 pm »
Is that Tyrone from Corrie training with him?
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,107
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2451 on: February 16, 2023, 04:37:21 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February 16, 2023, 04:34:35 pm
Looks like he might still be a couple of weeks off ball work.
Thing I read said hes targeting the second leg v Madrid, so nearly 4 weeks before hes possibly available
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,805
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2452 on: February 16, 2023, 04:38:32 pm »
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 499
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2453 on: February 16, 2023, 04:42:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on February 16, 2023, 04:38:32 pm
Walking about?

'Vigourous' walking though... look, he's breathing hard.

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,754
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2454 on: February 16, 2023, 04:42:52 pm »
Muzzy Diaz, back at it...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,350
  • JFT96.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2455 on: February 16, 2023, 05:04:18 pm »
He looks like a young Luis Guzman with that style!
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,672
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2456 on: February 16, 2023, 05:07:02 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on February 16, 2023, 05:04:18 pm
He looks like a young Luis Guzman with that style!

They guy who killed Patrick Swayze in ghost (as per Capon).
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,201
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2457 on: February 17, 2023, 04:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on February 16, 2023, 05:07:02 pm
They guy who killed Patrick Swayze in ghost (as per Capon).

That was Rick Aviles.
Logged

Offline Markus_12

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 242
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2458 on: February 17, 2023, 04:21:34 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on February 16, 2023, 03:48:15 pm
Needs to get rid of the fluff on his chin though, that would make a bad boy moustache without it

This is a great point that shouldnt be overlooked. That facial hair as is is only mediocre, but that moustache without the goatee is something that could turn a season around.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,672
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2459 on: February 17, 2023, 04:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Jambo Power on February 17, 2023, 04:12:09 pm
That was Rick Aviles.

Oh yeah I knew it wasn't Luis Guzman. Just didn't know the other guy's name.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Notorious IT

  • Gilt complex.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,025
  • Alcoholic
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2460 on: February 17, 2023, 04:32:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on February 17, 2023, 04:29:26 pm
Oh yeah I knew it wasn't Luis Guzman. Just didn't know the other guy's name.

I didn't! Always thought it was him. Just read that he's most recognised for playing that part, despite it not being him! 😄
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,320
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2461 on: February 17, 2023, 05:01:34 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on February 16, 2023, 03:48:15 pm
Needs to get rid of the fluff on his chin though, that would make a bad boy moustache without it

Tantalisingly  close to a Souness, would be frankly a shithouse move at this point to not go the full Souness.

Someone start a petition/crowdfunder/internet terrorists thing to get it done.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,064
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2462 on: February 17, 2023, 05:14:32 pm »
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,396
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2463 on: February 17, 2023, 05:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Jambo Power on February 17, 2023, 04:12:09 pm
That was Rick Aviles.

Who scored that brilliant solo goal in the Cup Final?
Logged

Offline frosty

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 303
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2464 on: February 19, 2023, 08:06:19 am »
please be back soon!
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,879
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2465 on: Yesterday at 02:59:53 pm »
Save us Luiz D...nly hope etc etc.
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,432
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2466 on: Yesterday at 10:11:06 pm »
Did nothing last night, sell him.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2467 on: Yesterday at 10:17:08 pm »
Can't wait to see him back but he ain't gonna fix anything. Could take him a while to get up to speed too.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2468 on: Yesterday at 11:39:19 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 10:17:08 pm
Can't wait to see him back but he ain't gonna fix anything. Could take him a while to get up to speed too.
another reason to sell him!

(to be clear didi, I know that's nothing at all what you're implying)
Logged

Online Gerard00

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2469 on: Today at 05:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Jambo Power on February 17, 2023, 04:12:09 pm
That was Rick Aviles.

Definitely got that look about him now (circa Carlitos way)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Up
« previous next »
 