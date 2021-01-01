It is so frustrating. Partey had a little kick, then a grapple, pulling Diaz to the ground, then landing on his knee with his full weight, then as a final flourish kicking out when he was lying on the ground himself.



Naturally Oliver didnt even see a free kick.



Id play Jota on the left now, and in a pinch, possibly Darwin Nunez on the left to come in on his right, and maybe even move Mo central, to try to find some form nearer to the goal?



Klopp is given one puzzle after another to solve this season. It looks cursed! Still, the midfield woes are at least partly our own fault through not planning and recruiting better.