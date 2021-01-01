« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Luis Diaz!  (Read 207081 times)

Offline Topwings!

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2320 on: Yesterday at 10:18:45 pm »
Everything went south in a short space of time.  No half measures from this team, apart from the owners.
Logged

Offline MPowerYNWA

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2321 on: Yesterday at 10:40:21 pm »
Out injured until after World Cup :(
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2322 on: Yesterday at 11:06:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:07:03 pm
He's only missing six weeks, 8 weeks max mate, chill.

6 weeks that contain 10 games -- 3 CL, one League Cup and 6 league (MC, West Ham, Forest, Leeds, Spurs, Soton)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,544
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2323 on: Yesterday at 11:41:35 pm »
and a partridge in a pear tree.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2324 on: Yesterday at 11:51:01 pm »
It is so frustrating. Partey had a little kick, then a grapple, pulling Diaz to the ground, then landing on his knee with his full weight, then as a final flourish kicking out when he was lying on the ground himself.

Naturally Oliver didnt even see a free kick.

Id play Jota on the left now, and in a pinch, possibly Darwin Nunez on the left to come in on his right, and maybe even move Mo central, to try to find some form nearer to the goal?

Klopp is given one puzzle after another to solve this season. It looks cursed! Still, the midfield woes are at least partly our own fault through not planning and recruiting better.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2325 on: Yesterday at 11:56:21 pm »
a huge blow.

knew we should have signed mbappe.  ffs
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,826
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2326 on: Today at 12:03:02 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:51:01 pm
It is so frustrating. Partey had a little kick, then a grapple, pulling Diaz to the ground, then landing on his knee with his full weight, then as a final flourish kicking out when he was lying on the ground himself.

Naturally Oliver didnt even see a free kick.

Id play Jota on the left now, and in a pinch, possibly Darwin Nunez on the left to come in on his right, and maybe even move Mo central, to try to find some form nearer to the goal?

Klopp is given one puzzle after another to solve this season. It looks cursed! Still, the midfield woes are at least partly our own fault through not planning and recruiting better.

It was crazy too - I think Oliver just watched and laughed.
Logged

Online kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #2327 on: Today at 03:20:09 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:51:01 pm
Id play Jota on the left now, and in a pinch, possibly Darwin Nunez on the left to come in on his right, and maybe even move Mo central, to try to find some form nearer to the goal?

Wasnt Nunez predominantly played on the left last year? This could be ok. Jota/Bobby could play false 9, might help Mo if we plays as the right forward in front of a false 9?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Up
« previous next »
 