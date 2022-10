I'd be stunned if it was ACL.



The medical guys didn't seem to do the lachman test which you nearly always see them doing any time they even for a second suspect ACL could be a risk.



It all depends on what the player says as well. Quite often there's little to be gained by doing such manoeuvres on the field. It's estimated that as many as 20-25% of people will have an OK Lachman test result and have an ACL tear. At the end of the day, the player can either continue or not, and if they can't then they'll come off, get first aid and get a scan in the next few days.