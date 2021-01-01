« previous next »
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Heart of a lion this kid.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
The only one to come out with any credit tonight.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Doing the work of three attackers at the moment. Only player with any kind of intensity right now.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Only one to come out tonight with a pass mark maybe alongside Thiago
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:52:14 pm
Doing the work of three attackers at the moment. Only player with any kind of intensity right now.

This. And this is how hell get ran into the ground.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Fucking love the guy. As ever, chips are down and hes the (only?) one to stand up.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Penny for his thoughts. If he's majorly pissed at the majority of his teammates tonight, he has every right to be.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Seems to go up a level when facing adversity.  Proper street fighter.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Was good tonight, especially 2nd half. Really admire his fight and spirit
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
I love his determination. This lad will be a superstar.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
A large part of our game plan nowadays seems to be hinged on Diaz beating about 5 players before slotting it in the corner from distance.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:52:55 pm
Only one to come out tonight with a pass mark maybe alongside Thiago

Would add Matip and Allison to that. Everyone else either mediocre or downright poor.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
He is some player and is delivering goals. He was too much on the periphery for us at the start but now it seems we need him at the heart of everything.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Feels mad saying this after a 4-1 defeat but what a sensational player we have on our hands. Proper South American street fighter vibes with bags of ability. Sadly no one else on his wavelength at the moment. Love you Lucho! 🇨🇴
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Suarez-esque in his hunger. The only one to come out of that shambles looking good, great in fact. Can't do it on his own though.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
He's ridiculous.

Non stop work and regardless of how poorly we're playing he makes chances for himself.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Incredible player, the hunger and fight, he's the closest thing to Suarez I've seen. Wouldn't mind seeing him through the centre.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Didn't go in and if wasn't as good obviously but his headed attempt reminded me of the bat shit crazy header Suarez scored at the Anny road from the edge of the box. Can't remember who it was against though
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 11:21:08 pm
Didn't go in and if wasn't as good obviously but his headed attempt reminded me of the bat shit crazy header Suarez scored at the Anny road from the edge of the box. Can't remember who it was against though
D

West Brom

Diaz desire to get to that is exactly what we seem to be lacking from the rest of the team
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Fucking love him.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:39:42 pm
Fucking love him.

Please start him on the bench on Saturday or he will dead by the WC.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Colombia not at the world cup. He'll be in Dubai with our training camp for non participating players.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
I love this lad. No matter how the team are playing hes chasing, available, making goals for himself.
Lion Heart.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 10:12:06 pm
A large part of our game plan nowadays seems to be hinged on Diaz beating about 5 players before slotting it in the corner from distance.


Coutinho days have returned
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
The shining light from a steaming pile of shite yesterday. Keep setting the example lad.
