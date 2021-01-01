Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Welcome Luis Diaz!
Author
Topic: Welcome Luis Diaz! (Read 181618 times)
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 52,395
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
«
Reply #2000 on:
Today
at 09:22:19 pm »
GET IN YOU MAD BASTARD!
Ghost Town
Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,415
mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
«
Reply #2001 on:
Today
at 09:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Arrowsmith on
Today
at 09:12:45 pm
Porto have had our pants down.
Ha ha ha you can fuck off as well
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
"Giving absolutely
everything
doesn't mean you get
anything
... but its the only chance to get
something
!
Jurgen Klopp
Red-Soldier
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,640
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
«
Reply #2002 on:
Today
at 09:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Arrowsmith on
Today
at 09:12:45 pm
Porto have had our pants down.
