I don't usually get 'feelings' about players scoring or anything like that, but over the last few days I can't shake this image in my head of Luis scoring from outside the box as he cuts in from the left.



And also, I spoke with a lady in her 80's today who I've never met before and we got onto football somehow and she said she wanted us to win, so...we're gonna win cause the old girl wants it and that's final.