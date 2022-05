Is it too early for a song?



Freed from desire

Luis Diaz in our side

Freed from desire

Luis Diaz in our side

Freed from desire

Luis Diaz in our side

Freed from desire



(The Kop bounce)

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na