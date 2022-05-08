« previous next »
Welcome Luis Diaz!

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: killer-heels on May  8, 2022, 10:33:10 am
He is an amazing player but i wonder if part of his charm is his unpredictability in what is a very machine like, predictable side that both us and City are. Almost like a wildcard element to it all.

I absolutely love the players in our team and some of the football they have played over the past few years has absolutely spoiled us, but I've missed having a mad bastard in our team and Diaz definitely fits the bill.

It's been so long since Suarez but it's definitely a familiar feeling when Diaz gets the ball from when we used to watch Suarez every week. Nobody else in our team, despite their high quality, has ever given me that feeling.

I think with a pre season under his belt and more time with his teammates, next season he is going to go up another level and we will see him take the absolute piss out of some teams like Suarez used to.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Devil's advocate

Is he our equivalent of Ronaldo for United at the moment? Key player individually, but disrupting the balance of the others up front (Jota and Salah especially)?
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: Wullie160975 on May  8, 2022, 11:07:28 am
Devil's advocate

Is he our equivalent of Ronaldo for United at the moment? Key player individually, but disrupting the balance of the others up front (Jota and Salah especially)?

No, can't see that at all. One of the standout attributes is how well he fits in and plays with everybody.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Jeez he's a mad sod ain't he ;D
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: redbyrdz on May  8, 2022, 11:12:10 am
No, can't see that at all. One of the standout attributes is how well he fits in and plays with everybody.

More around how those other up front in the team fit with him.

As I said, devil's advocate - there are other reasons why Jota and Salah's form has declined, but also coincided with Diaz joining.

I wonder if it's a consequence of Diaz being told 'to do his thing' until he can get a pre-season with the others and the others up front having more structured play.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: Wullie160975 on May  8, 2022, 11:14:05 am
More around how those other up front in the team fit with him.

As I said, devil's advocate - there are other reasons why Jota and Salah's form has declined, but also coincided with Diaz joining.

I wonder if it's a consequence of Diaz being told 'to do his thing' until he can get a pre-season with the others and the others up front having more structured play.

Funny though since Diaz isnt yet doing his thing - hes been very unselfish when so many opportunities have screamed for him to try to go 1 v 1 or do something else.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: redbyrdz on May  8, 2022, 09:51:31 am
He's not left yet!

Too true

Just use the suarez song
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: redbyrdz on May  8, 2022, 11:12:10 am
No, can't see that at all. One of the standout attributes is how well he fits in and plays with everybody.

I'm sure he was talking first time around!

Salah should have passed to him yesterday. For an easy tap in. Think we need to get this drummed in to them until we can afford to take chances. Take the easy option first.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: Zlen on May  8, 2022, 10:51:43 am
He does make a very dangerous sub, giving tiring players such a mountain to climb. So I guess its about estimating how the game will go. Shame Bobby isnt fit and firing. Old front three starting with Diaz as a sub would be a wicked option to have.

It would be one of Jurgen's biggest ever mistakes if he doesn't start Luis in both finals.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
He seems to be able to run sideways like a crab   ;D  Hes simultaneously facing up AND getting closer to the goal, must drive defenders nuts.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
I get the Suarez comparisons because they both look like they're about to fall over when they're dribbling, but still somehow manage to stay upright and keep motoring forward.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: tubby on May  8, 2022, 02:47:07 pm
I get the Suarez comparisons because they both look like they're about to fall over when they're dribbling, but still somehow manage to stay upright and keep motoring forward.

We've not seen much of this but he is amazing at keeping the ball whilst laying on the ground & then bouncing back up and leaving with it.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
I fucking love this little shit.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: Zlen on May  8, 2022, 10:14:17 am
Honestly thought he should have been more selfish last night. Had he attempted as many dribbles and shots from the edge of the box as Salah did - result would have probably been different. He was in a zone with his dribbling and was firing off strong shots on target - but being a new boy I guess he didnt want to hog the ball too much.
This is what i thought
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
No disrespect to any of our other players, but I do wonder where we'd be if we'd had him for the whole season with a full pre-season under his belt.

I suppose we'll have to wait for next season to find that out.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: Wullie160975 on May  8, 2022, 11:07:28 am
Devil's advocate

Is he our equivalent of Ronaldo for United at the moment? Key player individually, but disrupting the balance of the others up front (Jota and Salah especially)?

What?

Thats completely off. Not even a little bit
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: Wullie160975 on May  8, 2022, 11:07:28 am
Devil's advocate

Is he our equivalent of Ronaldo for United at the moment? Key player individually, but disrupting the balance of the others up front (Jota and Salah especially)?

I don't think so,at least not to our detriment. Mane has found a new lease of life as a CF when Diaz plays at LW, and I guess that means fewer opportunities for Jota, but I don't think the latter has lost form. As for Mo, I think someone here spoke about how he does better with Firmino around, so Bobby's injuries might have played a part (I've not dug deep into this theory so just hanging it out there) but I reckon he's just burned out from international duty and lack of backup within our squad rather than anything Diaz has brought to the team.

Also, and I know the mention of Ronaldo wasn't meant to imply that he shares the latter's attitude or playing style, he absolutely fits the bill in terms of pressing and defensive duties, so he doesn't force the team to adapt to him- if he did, you can bet that Jurgen would keep him in reserve til next year and give his minutes to Divock, Taki or Ox instead.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Might get a tattoo of Diaz with this alongside it...

"I can't believe how quickly he's settled in, it's like he's been here for years"
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: Fitzy. on May  9, 2022, 09:43:16 am
Might get a tattoo of Diaz with this alongside it...

"I can't believe how quickly he's settled in, it's like he's been here for years"

"hit the ground running"
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
fits like a glove?
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
If Diaz can play like he has with no time to "adjust" to his new surroundings and team-mates, imagine what we will be like when he has had a full pre-season with Jurgen. He has all the attributes to become yet another club legend. If Salah stays, opposition coaches will be doubling up the defence on both sides of the pitch. Bound to make an awful lot of space elsewhere and I don't think you will stop Luis to be honest. Very exciting future indeed...and hopefully a European Champion by the end of the month!

arriba los rojos!  :scarf :scarf :champ :scarf :scarf
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
His first club are taking Porto to court as they've yet to receive the 7.7 million they were supposed to get from his transfer to us.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
He's fantastic. Another assist!  8)
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Hes class but he cant play on the right hand side. Dont want to see that again
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
fantastic flat straight cross that, laser guided,bang on target
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
love the lad and one thing in particular i've loved about him is he just 'gets on with it'

last two games tho, when caught he's going for extra rolls on the ground to the point it's looking silly now, personally i hate that shit, hopefully he cuts that crap out

anyway, lovely assist, may it long continue
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Diaz needs to start the next 4 games  on the left side of the attacking tree. He is less influential and impactful playing on the right. In the first half against Villa we were totally dominant in the last 5 mins when Diaz and Jota switched flanks

On a side note, we need a proper left footed player to deputise for Salah next season. Not Jota, not Mane and definitely not Diaz
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Some player... He will be brilliant on the left with Mane central.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 03:01:09 am
Diaz needs to start the next 4 games  on the left side of the attacking tree. He is less influential and impactful playing on the right. In the first half against Villa we were totally dominant in the last 5 mins when Diaz and Jota switched flanks

On a side note, we need a proper left footed player to deputise for Salah next season. Not Jota, not Mane and definitely not Diaz
Carvalho?
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
I would have him on the bench against Chelsea. What a sub to bring on.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
He has been a breath of fresh air since joining.

Scares the life out of defenders with just how direct he is.

Knowing we have him for the next 5 years + is great
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Mama Diaz is happy.  :D

Quote
Luis Diaz' mother:

"He is maturing. I see him more serene in everything he does, very disciplined. He tells me, the manager likes me; when I play my games, he hugs me, and hes also been able to get along with his team-mates. They welcome him for being the way he is."
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:27:13 am
I would have him on the bench against Chelsea. What a sub to bring on.

No way. He tortured them in the League Cup final. Jota hasnt done enough to start recently and Firmino isnt starting after not playing for donkeys.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:27:13 am
I would have him on the bench against Chelsea. What a sub to bring on.

Don't be stupid Killer.

This should be starting lineup for both finals.


Diaz  Mane  Salah
