Devil's advocate



Is he our equivalent of Ronaldo for United at the moment? Key player individually, but disrupting the balance of the others up front (Jota and Salah especially)?



I don't think so,at least not to our detriment. Mane has found a new lease of life as a CF when Diaz plays at LW, and I guess that means fewer opportunities for Jota, but I don't think the latter has lost form. As for Mo, I think someone here spoke about how he does better with Firmino around, so Bobby's injuries might have played a part (I've not dug deep into this theory so just hanging it out there) but I reckon he's just burned out from international duty and lack of backup within our squad rather than anything Diaz has brought to the team.Also, and I know the mention of Ronaldo wasn't meant to imply that he shares the latter's attitude or playing style, he absolutely fits the bill in terms of pressing and defensive duties, so he doesn't force the team to adapt to him- if he did, you can bet that Jurgen would keep him in reserve til next year and give his minutes to Divock, Taki or Ox instead.