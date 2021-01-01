« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Luis Diaz!  (Read 147267 times)

Offline M4tt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1720 on: Yesterday at 10:52:38 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:33:10 am
He is an amazing player but i wonder if part of his charm is his unpredictability in what is a very machine like, predictable side that both us and City are. Almost like a wildcard element to it all.

I absolutely love the players in our team and some of the football they have played over the past few years has absolutely spoiled us, but I've missed having a mad bastard in our team and Diaz definitely fits the bill.

It's been so long since Suarez but it's definitely a familiar feeling when Diaz gets the ball from when we used to watch Suarez every week. Nobody else in our team, despite their high quality, has ever given me that feeling.

I think with a pre season under his belt and more time with his teammates, next season he is going to go up another level and we will see him take the absolute piss out of some teams like Suarez used to.
Logged

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1721 on: Yesterday at 11:07:28 am »
Devil's advocate

Is he our equivalent of Ronaldo for United at the moment? Key player individually, but disrupting the balance of the others up front (Jota and Salah especially)?
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,301
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1722 on: Yesterday at 11:12:10 am »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 11:07:28 am
Devil's advocate

Is he our equivalent of Ronaldo for United at the moment? Key player individually, but disrupting the balance of the others up front (Jota and Salah especially)?

No, can't see that at all. One of the standout attributes is how well he fits in and plays with everybody.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,734
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1723 on: Yesterday at 11:13:46 am »
Jeez he's a mad sod ain't he ;D
Logged

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1724 on: Yesterday at 11:14:05 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 11:12:10 am
No, can't see that at all. One of the standout attributes is how well he fits in and plays with everybody.

More around how those other up front in the team fit with him.

As I said, devil's advocate - there are other reasons why Jota and Salah's form has declined, but also coincided with Diaz joining.

I wonder if it's a consequence of Diaz being told 'to do his thing' until he can get a pre-season with the others and the others up front having more structured play.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:15:37 am by Wullie160975 »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,054
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1725 on: Yesterday at 11:48:53 am »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 11:14:05 am
More around how those other up front in the team fit with him.

As I said, devil's advocate - there are other reasons why Jota and Salah's form has declined, but also coincided with Diaz joining.

I wonder if it's a consequence of Diaz being told 'to do his thing' until he can get a pre-season with the others and the others up front having more structured play.

Funny though since Diaz isnt yet doing his thing - hes been very unselfish when so many opportunities have screamed for him to try to go 1 v 1 or do something else.
Logged

Offline beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,484
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1726 on: Yesterday at 11:52:45 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:51:31 am
He's not left yet!

Too true

Just use the suarez song
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Offline beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,484
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1727 on: Yesterday at 11:55:36 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 11:12:10 am
No, can't see that at all. One of the standout attributes is how well he fits in and plays with everybody.

I'm sure he was talking first time around!

Salah should have passed to him yesterday. For an easy tap in. Think we need to get this drummed in to them until we can afford to take chances. Take the easy option first.
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,391
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1728 on: Yesterday at 02:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:51:43 am
He does make a very dangerous sub, giving tiring players such a mountain to climb. So I guess its about estimating how the game will go. Shame Bobby isnt fit and firing. Old front three starting with Diaz as a sub would be a wicked option to have.

It would be one of Jurgen's biggest ever mistakes if he doesn't start Luis in both finals.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,206
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1729 on: Yesterday at 02:43:46 pm »
He seems to be able to run sideways like a crab   ;D  Hes simultaneously facing up AND getting closer to the goal, must drive defenders nuts.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,145
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1730 on: Yesterday at 02:47:07 pm »
I get the Suarez comparisons because they both look like they're about to fall over when they're dribbling, but still somehow manage to stay upright and keep motoring forward.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1731 on: Yesterday at 03:50:44 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:47:07 pm
I get the Suarez comparisons because they both look like they're about to fall over when they're dribbling, but still somehow manage to stay upright and keep motoring forward.

We've not seen much of this but he is amazing at keeping the ball whilst laying on the ground & then bouncing back up and leaving with it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,327
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1732 on: Yesterday at 08:01:52 pm »
I fucking love this little shit.
Logged

Offline Songs to Sing

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,478
  • ...Hold your head up high He made the people happy
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1733 on: Yesterday at 08:37:45 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:14:17 am
Honestly thought he should have been more selfish last night. Had he attempted as many dribbles and shots from the edge of the box as Salah did - result would have probably been different. He was in a zone with his dribbling and was firing off strong shots on target - but being a new boy I guess he didnt want to hog the ball too much.
This is what i thought
Logged
-Rafael Benitez 03/06/2010: "Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone." No, thank you, you wondeful, humble, gracious man. You fought for us for years and won't be forgotten.-
The 5th Benitle

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,782
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1734 on: Today at 12:14:32 am »
No disrespect to any of our other players, but I do wonder where we'd be if we'd had him for the whole season with a full pre-season under his belt.

I suppose we'll have to wait for next season to find that out.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,015
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1735 on: Today at 12:23:37 am »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 11:07:28 am
Devil's advocate

Is he our equivalent of Ronaldo for United at the moment? Key player individually, but disrupting the balance of the others up front (Jota and Salah especially)?

What?

Thats completely off. Not even a little bit
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,196
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1736 on: Today at 01:56:40 am »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 11:07:28 am
Devil's advocate

Is he our equivalent of Ronaldo for United at the moment? Key player individually, but disrupting the balance of the others up front (Jota and Salah especially)?

I don't think so,at least not to our detriment. Mane has found a new lease of life as a CF when Diaz plays at LW, and I guess that means fewer opportunities for Jota, but I don't think the latter has lost form. As for Mo, I think someone here spoke about how he does better with Firmino around, so Bobby's injuries might have played a part (I've not dug deep into this theory so just hanging it out there) but I reckon he's just burned out from international duty and lack of backup within our squad rather than anything Diaz has brought to the team.

Also, and I know the mention of Ronaldo wasn't meant to imply that he shares the latter's attitude or playing style, he absolutely fits the bill in terms of pressing and defensive duties, so he doesn't force the team to adapt to him- if he did, you can bet that Jurgen would keep him in reserve til next year and give his minutes to Divock, Taki or Ox instead.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Up
« previous next »
 