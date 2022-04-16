« previous next »
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
April 16, 2022, 08:17:37 pm
A street fighter with a beautiful touch
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
April 16, 2022, 08:21:12 pm
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on April 16, 2022, 08:15:31 pm
Outside all the obvious stuff with the ball. He has great hunger to get back. Ive seen him run 50-60 yards to track back when weve lost the ball. He gets himself behind Robbo who can go and attack the player coming down that channel. His hunger and energy have been a huge boost to our season. I dont recall another January signing making such an impact.

I can't believe you have forgot all those trophies United won after signing Fernandes in January.

As for Liverpool's January signings.

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
April 16, 2022, 08:26:13 pm
I'm still waiting to see him give the ball away.  for such a skilled player, he uses his head and very frequently takes the good passing option instead of assuming he should take the FB on every time.  not only retains the ball for us, but keeps the defenders wondering what he'll do next.

love the lad.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
April 16, 2022, 08:28:25 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on April 16, 2022, 08:08:00 pm
Alongside his obvious abilities. His choice of pass and weight of pass are absolutely elite. Usually players who play with his pace and intensity struggle with decision making. Sterling being a great example.

Diaz though plays the right pass time and time again.

he's amazingly unselfish. maybe because he feels here he doesn't need to do it all.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
April 16, 2022, 08:43:31 pm
Quote from: newterp on April 16, 2022, 08:28:25 pm
he's amazingly unselfish. maybe because he feels here he doesn't need to do it all.

Klopp has spoken about how well Diaz has adapted and suggested he must have studied us.

I think the answer to how quickly Diaz has settled is much simpler. You look at Guardiola and everything is choreographed. He wants his team to perform like a Grid iron team, with City relying on predetermined attacking plays.

Klopp's philosophy is all about getting his players to make the right decisions. When we were three nil down against Barca, Klopp asked his players to be cheeky and Trent came up with that corner. Klopp trains his players to be elite decision makers. Luis Diaz already has that in spades.

That for me is why Diaz is the perfect fit.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
April 16, 2022, 08:50:07 pm
His touch and technique in tight spaces are incredible.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
April 17, 2022, 01:38:33 am
This fella is like a mix of Steve McManaman and Luis Suarez.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
April 17, 2022, 01:51:31 am
Whenever he's on the ball, we're on the ball

He's amazing now; he'll be a colossus next season 
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
April 17, 2022, 03:21:58 am
What a ride his on, plucked from the Portuguese league, into a quadruple run where he is playing nearly every minute.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
April 17, 2022, 04:22:25 am
This is one guy whose Youtube compilation was enough for me to know we have a gem. 16 non penalty goals in a half season in any top domestic league is nothing to sniff at but it was the nature of the goals that got me excited. He looked like a younger Mane. Klopp just hasn't missed with his attacking choices since he got here, not one miss.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
April 17, 2022, 04:53:03 am
I'm sure he's regretting not joining Spurs...

;D
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
April 17, 2022, 08:15:04 am
Quote from: Al 666 on April 16, 2022, 08:43:31 pm
Klopp has spoken about how well Diaz has adapted and suggested he must have studied us.

I think the answer to how quickly Diaz has settled is much simpler. You look at Guardiola and everything is choreographed. He wants his team to perform like a Grid iron team, with City relying on predetermined attacking plays.

Klopp's philosophy is all about getting his players to make the right decisions. When we were three nil down against Barca, Klopp asked his players to be cheeky and Trent came up with that corner. Klopp trains his players to be elite decision makers. Luis Diaz already has that in spades.

That for me is why Diaz is the perfect fit.

Liverpool's attack is just as patterned as City's. Tons of pre-rehearsed stuff. And so it should be at the best teams. Tons of improvised stuff too, at both us and City.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
April 17, 2022, 09:29:51 am
Quote from: newterp on April 16, 2022, 08:28:25 pm
he's amazingly unselfish. maybe because he feels here he doesn't need to do it all.

Our 3rd goal was a result of his unselfishness and desire to find the best solution. He had the space to take a shot, instead he faked the shot and reversed the pass to Robertson who passed it to Thiago and 3 touches later City were picking the ball from the net.

We need more of these sorts of team players in the squad.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
April 17, 2022, 09:35:39 am
Quote from: Nogg3000 on April 16, 2022, 06:16:30 pm
Some player this lad, reminds me of someone, perhaps Henry? Has that similar fluid grace.

Actually  reminds me of a quicker Pires. They both have different dribbling styles but just the way they glide through tackles and are almost untouchable anywhere on the pitch.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
April 17, 2022, 01:58:50 pm
Hes going to be a starter very soon. He brings an x-factor to the team more than Jota.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
April 17, 2022, 02:38:16 pm
Quote from: newterp on April 17, 2022, 01:58:50 pm
Hes going to be a starter very soon. He brings an x-factor to the team more than Jota.
Every player is equally important mate. I think Diaz's numbers will improve next season because he'll have had 7 months to adapt to our team and the league in general.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1376 on: Yesterday at 02:01:42 am »
Klopp today, "Luis can keep a back line pretty busy and it opens up gaps for the other players."

 ;D

Pretty busy all day.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1377 on: Yesterday at 04:30:19 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 02:01:42 am
Klopp today, "Luis can keep a back line pretty busy and it opens up gaps for the other players."

 ;D

Pretty busy all day.

Thats what I took the most out of the game from the weekend. Sure, his poise to help go at the City defence again by finding Andy was crucial but I cant recall Cancelo being much of a feature beyond the halfway line.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1378 on: Yesterday at 06:26:18 am »
Hes very quickly become one of my favourite players.

Theres just something about the lad that makes me love watching him on the ball, last time I had this feeling was Ronaldinho at Barca.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1379 on: Yesterday at 07:53:57 am »
Keeps the ball better than any of the others in the front 5. That is huge against the likes of City.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1380 on: Yesterday at 08:18:38 am »
I hope he terrifies their defence tonight. Just keep running at them and cut inside.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1381 on: Yesterday at 09:52:25 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 04:30:19 am
Thats what I took the most out of the game from the weekend. Sure, his poise to help go at the City defence again by finding Andy was crucial but I cant recall Cancelo being much of a feature beyond the halfway line.

It's a terrifying prospect for any defender to venture forward and leave Diaz unmarked. A manager like Guardiola will totally lose it on the touch line, he is so nervous about our attack that he might have instructed Cancelo to stay close to Diaz.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1382 on: Yesterday at 10:07:27 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:53:57 am
Keeps the ball better than any of the others in the front 5. That is huge against the likes of City.

It's like he is a magnet for the ball. I honestly don't recall him having a bad touch that has got away from him once.

He's Suarez with pace.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1383 on: Yesterday at 11:40:33 am »
Only way they could stop him on Saturday was by fouling him
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1384 on: Yesterday at 10:09:43 pm »
a living proof that the 'he needs time to settle to premier league' phrase is bullshit.

what a fucking great player he is!
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1385 on: Yesterday at 10:11:03 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Yesterday at 10:09:43 pm
a living proof that the 'he needs time to settle to premier league' phrase is bullshit.

what a fucking great player he is!

Along with 'there's no one out there that will improve us at the moment' and 'no value in the january window'
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1386 on: Yesterday at 10:12:33 pm »
His passing and awareness of others is crazy, it's like a quicker Iniesta or something. Was expecting beating players, scoring, assisting etc but this is an extra brilliant surprise!
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1387 on: Yesterday at 10:13:00 pm »
He's relentless and fits like a glove to this team.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1388 on: Yesterday at 11:33:20 pm »
First player since Alisson to have made *such* an immediate impact, I believe? Or at least since Diogo.

He's insanely talented and he fits us like a glove.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1389 on: Yesterday at 11:43:47 pm »
Such gritty determination in his play, he just doesn't know what a lost cause is.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1390 on: Yesterday at 11:55:37 pm »
It looks like hes playing at x2 pace at times.  What a player.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1391 on: Today at 12:14:14 am »
I fear for defences next season when this man is fully up to speed with how we play.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1392 on: Today at 12:40:20 am »
"saved" our season*



*come on - you know what I mean
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1393 on: Today at 12:41:04 am »
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1394 on: Today at 12:43:25 am »
He plays with so much joy. His run for the first goal tonight was excellent and the pass by Mo to him was superb as was the pass from Mane to Salah.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1395 on: Today at 12:57:40 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:43:25 am
He plays with so much joy. His run for the first goal tonight was excellent and the pass by Mo to him was superb as was the pass from Mane to Salah.
As was Lucho's pass to Mane. As was Jota's to Mo. They are complementing each other so well!  WOW!
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1396 on: Today at 01:01:16 am »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Yesterday at 10:09:43 pm
a living proof that the 'he needs time to settle to premier league' phrase is bullshit.

what a fucking great player he is!

He does need time to settle in the Premier League. It's just that in his case, he's already awesome and will be amazing when he's settled.
