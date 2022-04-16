he's amazingly unselfish. maybe because he feels here he doesn't need to do it all.



Klopp has spoken about how well Diaz has adapted and suggested he must have studied us.I think the answer to how quickly Diaz has settled is much simpler. You look at Guardiola and everything is choreographed. He wants his team to perform like a Grid iron team, with City relying on predetermined attacking plays.Klopp's philosophy is all about getting his players to make the right decisions. When we were three nil down against Barca, Klopp asked his players to be cheeky and Trent came up with that corner. Klopp trains his players to be elite decision makers. Luis Diaz already has that in spades.That for me is why Diaz is the perfect fit.