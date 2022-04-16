« previous next »
Offline Nick110581

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1360 on: April 16, 2022, 08:17:37 pm »
A street fighter with a beautiful touch
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Al 666

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1361 on: April 16, 2022, 08:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on April 16, 2022, 08:15:31 pm
Outside all the obvious stuff with the ball. He has great hunger to get back. Ive seen him run 50-60 yards to track back when weve lost the ball. He gets himself behind Robbo who can go and attack the player coming down that channel. His hunger and energy have been a huge boost to our season. I dont recall another January signing making such an impact.

I can't believe you have forgot all those trophies United won after signing Fernandes in January.

As for Liverpool's January signings.

One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline SamLad

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1362 on: April 16, 2022, 08:26:13 pm »
I'm still waiting to see him give the ball away.  for such a skilled player, he uses his head and very frequently takes the good passing option instead of assuming he should take the FB on every time.  not only retains the ball for us, but keeps the defenders wondering what he'll do next.

love the lad.
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1363 on: April 16, 2022, 08:28:25 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on April 16, 2022, 08:08:00 pm
Alongside his obvious abilities. His choice of pass and weight of pass are absolutely elite. Usually players who play with his pace and intensity struggle with decision making. Sterling being a great example.

Diaz though plays the right pass time and time again.

he's amazingly unselfish. maybe because he feels here he doesn't need to do it all.
Offline Al 666

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1364 on: April 16, 2022, 08:43:31 pm »
Quote from: newterp on April 16, 2022, 08:28:25 pm
he's amazingly unselfish. maybe because he feels here he doesn't need to do it all.

Klopp has spoken about how well Diaz has adapted and suggested he must have studied us.

I think the answer to how quickly Diaz has settled is much simpler. You look at Guardiola and everything is choreographed. He wants his team to perform like a Grid iron team, with City relying on predetermined attacking plays.

Klopp's philosophy is all about getting his players to make the right decisions. When we were three nil down against Barca, Klopp asked his players to be cheeky and Trent came up with that corner. Klopp trains his players to be elite decision makers. Luis Diaz already has that in spades.

That for me is why Diaz is the perfect fit.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1365 on: April 16, 2022, 08:50:07 pm »
His touch and technique in tight spaces are incredible.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1366 on: April 17, 2022, 01:38:33 am »
This fella is like a mix of Steve McManaman and Luis Suarez.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1367 on: April 17, 2022, 01:51:31 am »
Whenever he's on the ball, we're on the ball

He's amazing now; he'll be a colossus next season 
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline harleydanger

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1368 on: April 17, 2022, 03:21:58 am »
What a ride his on, plucked from the Portuguese league, into a quadruple run where he is playing nearly every minute.
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1369 on: April 17, 2022, 04:22:25 am »
This is one guy whose Youtube compilation was enough for me to know we have a gem. 16 non penalty goals in a half season in any top domestic league is nothing to sniff at but it was the nature of the goals that got me excited. He looked like a younger Mane. Klopp just hasn't missed with his attacking choices since he got here, not one miss.
Offline farawayred

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1370 on: April 17, 2022, 04:53:03 am »
I'm sure he's regretting not joining Spurs...

;D
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online lamonti

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1371 on: April 17, 2022, 08:15:04 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on April 16, 2022, 08:43:31 pm
Klopp has spoken about how well Diaz has adapted and suggested he must have studied us.

I think the answer to how quickly Diaz has settled is much simpler. You look at Guardiola and everything is choreographed. He wants his team to perform like a Grid iron team, with City relying on predetermined attacking plays.

Klopp's philosophy is all about getting his players to make the right decisions. When we were three nil down against Barca, Klopp asked his players to be cheeky and Trent came up with that corner. Klopp trains his players to be elite decision makers. Luis Diaz already has that in spades.

That for me is why Diaz is the perfect fit.

Liverpool's attack is just as patterned as City's. Tons of pre-rehearsed stuff. And so it should be at the best teams. Tons of improvised stuff too, at both us and City.
Offline Doc Red

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1372 on: April 17, 2022, 09:29:51 am »
Quote from: newterp on April 16, 2022, 08:28:25 pm
he's amazingly unselfish. maybe because he feels here he doesn't need to do it all.

Our 3rd goal was a result of his unselfishness and desire to find the best solution. He had the space to take a shot, instead he faked the shot and reversed the pass to Robertson who passed it to Thiago and 3 touches later City were picking the ball from the net.

We need more of these sorts of team players in the squad.
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline Doc Red

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1373 on: April 17, 2022, 09:35:39 am »
Quote from: Nogg3000 on April 16, 2022, 06:16:30 pm
Some player this lad, reminds me of someone, perhaps Henry? Has that similar fluid grace.

Actually  reminds me of a quicker Pires. They both have different dribbling styles but just the way they glide through tackles and are almost untouchable anywhere on the pitch.
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline newterp

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1374 on: April 17, 2022, 01:58:50 pm »
Hes going to be a starter very soon. He brings an x-factor to the team more than Jota.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1375 on: April 17, 2022, 02:38:16 pm »
Quote from: newterp on April 17, 2022, 01:58:50 pm
Hes going to be a starter very soon. He brings an x-factor to the team more than Jota.
Every player is equally important mate. I think Diaz's numbers will improve next season because he'll have had 7 months to adapt to our team and the league in general.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 02:01:42 am »
Klopp today, "Luis can keep a back line pretty busy and it opens up gaps for the other players."

 ;D

Pretty busy all day.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Red Cactii

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 04:30:19 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:01:42 am
Klopp today, "Luis can keep a back line pretty busy and it opens up gaps for the other players."

 ;D

Pretty busy all day.

Thats what I took the most out of the game from the weekend. Sure, his poise to help go at the City defence again by finding Andy was crucial but I cant recall Cancelo being much of a feature beyond the halfway line.
Online J-Mc-

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 06:26:18 am »
Hes very quickly become one of my favourite players.

Theres just something about the lad that makes me love watching him on the ball, last time I had this feeling was Ronaldinho at Barca.
