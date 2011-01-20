The Boss:
The Boss:QuoteIm not sure exactly how Harvey Elliott and Luis talk, but they are together quite a lot."
Im not sure exactly how Harvey Elliott and Luis talk, but they are together quite a lot."
The Boss:Im not sure exactly how Harvey Elliott and Luis talk, but they are together quite a lot."
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
I reckon he and Bobby could really hit it off. Id say theyre on the same sort of football wavelength and the way Bobby drops that wee bit deeper could open up the space for him to exploit. Hasnt really had the chance to develop because of injury
It's him isn't it?
Was thinking that maybe Elliot speaks a bit of Spanish, maybe he took it in school, but then Klopp wouldn't be surprised.
This is the one key element I'm hoping for.I can't wait to see him and a recovered and fit Bobby on the same pitch.
Gary Neville on Luis Diaz: I cant believe what Im watching. Hes absolutely sensational. [Sky Sports]
The rat is a fan too.
Dunno,something doesn't feel right about Neville saying that,maybe he has some sort of mouse fever.
Diaz goal for Colombia on 39' - https://streamgg.com/v/k475xn6h & https://v.redd.it/6fqtyw069fp81 & https://twitter.com/FreeSports_TV/status/1507150114430746626
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Love to see him repeat that at the Etihad
I hope hes paying Sadio Mane royalties for that.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Like Suarez against Stoke from a few years back.
I'm thinking 19-20 Mane, or current (right footed) Salah.
Unfortunately a few of these links did not work for me.. Here is a video summary of his efforts over the whole match.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqYApFy9-hA the lad is a baller - no doubt. PS I love that when he gets taken out by Peru RB he gets up straight away and attacks the space with the ball - he looks as tough as nails this lad.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.68]