Welcome Luis Diaz!

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: Red Cactii on March 14, 2022, 01:54:50 pm
The Boss:
 ;D

Elliott: I too once had a questionable hairstyle.
Luis: Si.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: Red Cactii on March 14, 2022, 01:54:50 pm
The Boss:

Quote
Im not sure exactly how Harvey Elliott and Luis talk, but they are together quite a lot."
;D

 ;D ;D ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: Red Cactii on March 14, 2022, 01:54:50 pm
The Boss:

Im not sure exactly how Harvey Elliott and Luis talk, but they are together quite a lot."

 ;D

 ;D
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: Red Cactii on March 14, 2022, 01:54:50 pm
The Boss:
 ;D
One of the funniest observations in a while. ;D
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: an fear dearg on March 12, 2022, 06:57:05 pm
I reckon he and Bobby could really hit it off. Id say theyre on the same sort of football wavelength and the way Bobby drops that wee bit deeper could open up the space for him to exploit. Hasnt really had the chance to develop because of injury
This is the one key element I'm hoping for.
I can't wait to see him and a recovered and fit Bobby on the same pitch.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: Red Cactii on March 14, 2022, 01:54:50 pm
The Boss:
 ;D

Was thinking that maybe Elliot speaks a bit of Spanish, maybe he took it in school, but then Klopp wouldn't be surprised.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on March 12, 2022, 05:43:44 pm
It's him isn't it?


Hmmm.. doesn't for me, but in any case. Diaz is Diaz.
He might have a resemblence, but let's just appreciate him for his uniqueness.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: redbyrdz on March 14, 2022, 07:18:59 pm
Was thinking that maybe Elliot speaks a bit of Spanish, maybe he took it in school, but then Klopp wouldn't be surprised.

There was a moment in one of the recent Inside Training clips where the two were exchanging increasingly different and complicated juggled touches before playing each other on the volley.

Just two young, absurdly talented players communicating with and through the ball...
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: the_red_pill on March 14, 2022, 07:10:40 pm
This is the one key element I'm hoping for.
I can't wait to see him and a recovered and fit Bobby on the same pitch.

He's completely blown me away with the start he's made.

Him and Bobby on the same team lol that's just not fair on any defense.

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: Red Cactii on March 14, 2022, 01:54:50 pm
The Boss:
 ;D

Greatness recognises Greatness.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: Red Cactii on March 14, 2022, 01:54:50 pm
The Boss:
 ;D
Elliott learned Spanish is school and speaks it well?
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
The rat is a fan too.  :D

Quote
Gary Neville on Luis Diaz:

I cant believe what Im watching. Hes absolutely sensational. [Sky Sports]
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: Samie on March 14, 2022, 09:35:08 pm
The rat is a fan too.  :D

 :D Dunno,something doesn't feel right about Neville saying that,maybe he has some sort of mouse fever.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: Tobelius on March 15, 2022, 11:18:33 am
:D Dunno,something doesn't feel right about Neville saying that,maybe he has some sort of mouse fever.

To think United let us have him too.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
He also got the assist for Colombia's 2nd goal - and was eventually subbed off at 84 mins:-

Colombia [2] - 0 Bolivia; Borja goal on 72' - https://twitter.com/FreeSports_TV/status/1507162461497032710
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
The Bolivians are petrified to get near him.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: rob1966 on March 25, 2022, 07:30:26 am
Love to see him repeat that at the Etihad
He's going to get 2.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: Kekule on March 25, 2022, 11:23:20 am
I hope hes paying Sadio Mane royalties for that.  ;D

only in NFTs
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
I think Diaz has been better than any of us expected so far.  I thought he would take time to settle into the PL, take time to get use to our style of play and may also struggle with his lack of English, especially having to understand the likes of Robbo and some of the scouse accents  ;D Next season he will be phenomenal, you can see that defenders are scared of him.  Going to have him, Salah (hopefully), Mane, Jota and Bobby all in double figures for goals next season.  Going to turn out to be another star buy.  What a time to be playing for LFC.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: Red Cactii on March 14, 2022, 01:54:50 pm

The Boss:

The Boss:

Quote
Im not sure exactly how Harvey Elliott and Luis talk, but they are together quite a lot."


Elliott comes across as a thoroughly nice lad.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Like Suarez against Stoke from a few years back.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 07:32:11 am
Like Suarez against Stoke from a few years back.

I'm thinking 19-20 Mane, or current (right footed) Salah.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:08:37 am
I'm thinking 19-20 Mane, or current (right footed) Salah.

Of course yeah, that was just the first one that came to mind for me (because it was such a special goal)
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
An Origi special that
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: oojason on March 25, 2022, 12:24:10 am
Diaz goal for Colombia on 39' - https://streamgg.com/v/k475xn6h & https://v.redd.it/6fqtyw069fp81 & https://twitter.com/FreeSports_TV/status/1507150114430746626 ;D

Unfortunately  a few of these links did not work for me.. Here is a video summary of his efforts over the whole match.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqYApFy9-hA

 the lad is a baller - no doubt.

PS I love that when he gets taken out by Peru RB he gets up straight  away and attacks the space with the ball   - he looks as tough as nails this lad.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
This is purely superficial, but I love Colombia's unis.  That gold shirt, blue shorts, red socks combo is among the best in international football in my eyes.

But, I think Diaz would make any kit look good. 
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 03:13:21 pm
Unfortunately  a few of these links did not work for me.. Here is a video summary of his efforts over the whole match.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqYApFy9-hA

 the lad is a baller - no doubt.

PS I love that when he gets taken out by Peru RB he gets up straight  away and attacks the space with the ball   - he looks as tough as nails this lad.
Can some kind mod set an autocorrect so "Baller" gets changed to "great player"?
Thanks in advance.
Yours truly
Just About Everyone
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SGWk_ZOiRYo

his performance with the national team. longer vid compared to below.

you know how youtube vids can be edited but seems like most of the threat for colombia is coming from diaz.

seems like the opposition just decide to hack him down once they know they can get away with it.
