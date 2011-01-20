I think Diaz has been better than any of us expected so far. I thought he would take time to settle into the PL, take time to get use to our style of play and may also struggle with his lack of English, especially having to understand the likes of Robbo and some of the scouse accentsNext season he will be phenomenal, you can see that defenders are scared of him. Going to have him, Salah (hopefully), Mane, Jota and Bobby all in double figures for goals next season. Going to turn out to be another star buy. What a time to be playing for LFC.