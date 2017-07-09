« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Luis Diaz!  (Read 91771 times)

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 02:37:15 pm »
Came in and was 5th choice most likely up top. At the moment he's the first one pencilled onto the team sheet.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 02:37:20 pm »
He outpaced Lamptey  :shocked
Logged

Offline KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,691
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 02:38:46 pm »
He's going to be a phenomenal player for us. Great performance again today. His speed is really impressive as well. Lamptey is one of the quickest right backs in the league and Diaz showed him a clean pair of heels a few times.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 02:38:55 pm »
He scored again  ;D
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,677
  • Truthiness
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 02:39:55 pm »
Absolutely mustard. Must be a complete pain to play against.

Good to know his upper body is made of Adamantium too, based on that horrific challenge.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 02:40:58 pm »
He's excellent and going to get better. Fantastic signing.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 02:41:33 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:40:58 pm
He's excellent and going to get better. Fantastic signing.
He's not bad tracking back too. Completely nullified Lamptey.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,473
  • JFT97
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 02:41:34 pm »
Fantastic player and had a great game, should have had 2 goals.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 02:52:24 pm »
I only saw the second half but absolutely no question about who was man of the match today.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,744
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 02:57:07 pm »
Could be a case hes been our best player in every game hes played, unbelievably talented.
Logged

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,434
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 02:57:22 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:39:55 pm
Absolutely mustard. Must be a complete pain to play against.

Good to know his upper body is made of Adamantium too, based on that horrific challenge.
yep he deffo is a Prince  Charming
Logged
JFT 96

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,827
  • A manc
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 03:01:57 pm »
c*nts
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,960
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 03:03:32 pm »
To think, this is just the start. A year from now, under Klopp's tutelage...whew.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,555
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 03:06:13 pm »
Hes been out best attacker since he signed, and thats saying something as we have the best player in the world in our team  :lickin
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,996
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 03:06:47 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:01:57 pm
c*nts

Makes me wonder why your "fantastic" recruitment department weren't in for him themselves.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Mozology

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 03:06:49 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:01:57 pm
c*nts

Okay, enough about Utd's defence but what do you think about Diaz.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,300
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 03:07:58 pm »
Logged

Offline Andar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1177 on: Today at 03:08:39 pm »
He has to start against Arsenal.
Logged

Offline Andar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1178 on: Today at 03:10:23 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:01:57 pm
c*nts

£40m less than Sancho :D

He'll probably come good but funny anyway.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,209
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1179 on: Today at 03:11:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:37:20 pm
He outpaced Lamptey  :shocked
With the ball.




So fucking good.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline SMASHerano

  • Provides nothing extra. Average poster.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
  • Liverpool 6-1 London
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1180 on: Today at 03:13:40 pm »
What a signing he's turning out to be. Man of the match performance that.
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,405
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1181 on: Today at 03:19:23 pm »
Always running to an empty space and let others know that he is there and always ready to receive a pass.

What a player!! Hardworking and electric, kind of player who is instigating the crowd.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1182 on: Today at 03:27:47 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:11:51 pm
With the ball.




So fucking good.
He's so fast but he doesn't look it.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,633
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1183 on: Today at 03:41:11 pm »
Pick your fighter.

Quote

Klopp:

"Harvey and Luis speak a lot together."


Quote
Robbo on Luis Diaz:

"He doesn't speak a bit of English - he doesn't understand me! He's been incredible, he's special and he's hit the ground running. People are scared of him."


"You just use your Spanish speaking people to communicate! He knows where I want him and where I'll put the ball to him so I think we have a good relationship already."
Logged

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1184 on: Today at 03:50:41 pm »
Proper quality. Reminds me of how I felt when I first watched Suarez and alonso playing for us, I just knew straight away we had a proper proper player
Logged

Offline OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1185 on: Today at 03:55:03 pm »
RAWK should send Levy a fruit basket after we win the quadruple.  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 03:59:53 pm by OkieRedman »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1186 on: Today at 04:07:47 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:26:19 pm
Outrageous today.  Should've squared it to Jota at the end, but whatever.

Great showing.
I think that's exactly what he was doing.  Couldn't tell in real time but slomo shows it.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,062
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1187 on: Today at 04:15:49 pm »
Ran the most in the game
Playing half a season in protugal vs the premier league is almost certainly helping him at the moment
Hes a constant menace
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,524
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1188 on: Today at 04:38:49 pm »
Anytime he has the ball you just knew something good is likely to happen. No one has given me that feeling since Coutinho and Suarez.
Logged

Offline Hoenheim

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,727
  • Cushioned header for Gerrard...
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1189 on: Today at 04:44:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:07:47 pm
I think that's exactly what he was doing.  Couldn't tell in real time but slomo shows it.

Yep, he tried squaring it to Jota but he should have done that earlier
Logged
Quote from: Working Class Hero on May  5, 2016, 09:57:09 pm
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,596
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1190 on: Today at 04:48:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:07:47 pm
I think that's exactly what he was doing.  Couldn't tell in real time but slomo shows it.

Yeah he definitely tried to square it to Jota.

I know a lot of people mocked the pundits on MoTD about them criticising the forwards for being too selfish but I do agree theres a bit of that going on but more from the others. Im sure its being analysed back at the training ground
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,267
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1191 on: Today at 05:03:35 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:24:42 pm
Amazing.

Just watched the replay, love how he gets a Klopp hug after taking a horrendous kicking while scoring.

No smile, just "let me get back out there!"

I'm with Timbo.

Fucking baller...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online SpaceDimensionController

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1192 on: Today at 05:05:15 pm »
That assault on him was disgusting.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,680
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1193 on: Today at 05:06:06 pm »
Anyone know when his contract runs out?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,633
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1194 on: Today at 05:08:45 pm »
 ;D

2027 mate.  Deserves an extension don;t you think?
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,006
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1195 on: Today at 05:18:25 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 02:29:37 pm
Best player on the pitch today. Strong with his back to goal, keeps possession well, strong running with the ball. We know he can finish, he's the most naturally gifted of our attacking options.
;D Lol

What I love about him is that he makes things happen. Twists, turns, dupes his man, runs... and then runs faster. Or another way of stating it is that he keeps the ball for longer than most of our players and tries to do something attacking and positive with it as often as possible, rather than moving it on to another player.

If there's one slight criticism of our general play it's that, Mo excepted, our players tend not to do much with the ball at feet, usually just passing it on, often in a non-attacking direction. I can understand the thinking behind it but it means that a player who keeps and uses the ball is exciting and invigorating. He gets the blood pumping and gets you off your feet.

Shame about that late chance: another goal or an assist would have been handsome.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,594
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1196 on: Today at 05:21:49 pm »
Struggling to think of a weakness in his game. Whilst he has so many elite attributes.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 