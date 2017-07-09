Best player on the pitch today. Strong with his back to goal, keeps possession well, strong running with the ball. We know he can finish, he's the most naturally gifted of our attacking options.



LolWhat I love about him is that he makes things happen. Twists, turns, dupes his man, runs... and then runs faster. Or another way of stating it is that he keeps the ball for longer than most of our players and tries to do something attacking and positive with it as often as possible, rather than moving it on to another player.If there's one slight criticism of our general play it's that, Mo excepted, our players tend not to do much with the ball at feet, usually just passing it on, often in a non-attacking direction. I can understand the thinking behind it but it means that a player who keeps and uses the ball is exciting and invigorating. He gets the blood pumping and gets you off your feet.Shame about that late chance: another goal or an assist would have been handsome.