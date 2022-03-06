« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Luis Diaz!  (Read 88091 times)

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,094
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1120 on: March 6, 2022, 09:00:36 am »
You can imagine opposition defenders returning to their dressing room saying "fucking hell Diaz is a menace".
Both with and without the ball his determination to be a menace is inexorable.

His journey as a professional footballer appears relatively insignificant, yet the impact he's going to make on the best football club in the world is on a trajectory to be phenomenal. Likewise, one day he'll look back at signing for us as life-changing. Only we can propel him to the heights he's certain to reach and only we can give him the cult adulation he'll have observed growing up as an aspirational hero.
Logged

Offline Lazy Gun

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 399
  • My wife, Jurgena.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1121 on: March 6, 2022, 09:14:52 am »
Garcia, Suarez, Diaz.  Just fucking sign all the Luiss.  Cant go wrong.
Logged
Believer

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,384
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1122 on: March 6, 2022, 09:22:06 am »
I think he's a monster in the making. Early days yet and a very small sample size but his npxG per 90 is 0.49 in the league. That is not too bar behind Mane (Salah and Jota are away on their own) and ahead of Sterling. His shot creation is elite and compares with De Bruyne (obviously on a far smaller sample size). He has the makings of a truly elite player because a lot of those shots are coming from dribbles, which few players are able to do. In short, he is able to create shots for himself consistently as well as creating opportunities for others. That is what makes him a potentially elite player. He is also underperforming his xG right now, so I don't think it will be too long before we start seeing some of those shots go in and for him to start getting into slightly better positions to get shots off.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,963
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1123 on: March 6, 2022, 09:30:10 am »
When he gets the ball, he's determined to make something happen and get forward. When he doesn't have the ball, he's determined to help win it back.

He must be a nightmare to play against, and he's not even at his peak yet. The way he cut inside and carved them open with that run was superb, and it's clear to see defenders are already afraid of him and what he can do - he's so unpredictable as he has such a quick football brain and can find space and pop up anywhere on the pitch. His tracking back and workrate are also excellent.

He's been the perfect signing at the perfect time.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline 19th Nervous Title

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 466
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1124 on: March 6, 2022, 09:31:54 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on March  5, 2022, 08:55:21 pm
How often does he seem to have taken too heavy a touch and then manage to defy the laws of physics and end up with the ball.

Noticed that. A bit Ronnie Rosenthal in that you think he's lost it, only to recover it.
Logged
It's all good.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1125 on: March 6, 2022, 10:26:34 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on March  6, 2022, 07:49:51 am
Reminds me of the comments on here in Suarezs first year, sayin he wasnt a goalscorer. Loads saying we should sign Jelavic from Rangers that Everton signed LOL As Wed be unstoppable as hed put the chances away with his 9 goals in all comps a year


Someone dig out that Paul Merson clip about Suarez before he took the piss out of them in the Kuyt hatrick game.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1126 on: March 6, 2022, 11:31:36 am »
Quote from: Samie on March  5, 2022, 09:33:13 pm
Kloppo basically saying tonight is what you're seeing from Luis since his arrival is "off the cuff" as they've barely been allowed to train properly.  :D

can see that in the game actually. there isn't much of a partnership with robbo or any of the players yet. But still his natural talents is already evident and once he is on the same wavelength of the players around him, thing are obviously going to get much more interesting and even harder to defend against.

who would have thought he was this good straight off the cuff. I was expecting at least a 2-3 month bedding in period at least.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,657
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1127 on: March 6, 2022, 02:35:56 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on March  6, 2022, 10:26:34 am
Someone dig out that Paul Merson clip about Suarez before he took the piss out of them in the Kuyt hatrick game.

I've spent ages looking for that in the past. Can never find it.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,387
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1128 on: March 7, 2022, 02:44:52 am »
Quote from: keyop on March  6, 2022, 09:30:10 am
When he gets the ball, he's determined to make something happen and get forward. When he doesn't have the ball, he's determined to help win it back.

Also great at tracking back, in the 80th minute against the Hammers he sprints back to cut off the passing option to Benrahma who otherwise wouldve had a tap-in. Instead, Antonio has to go himself and is thwarted by Andy and Naby Lad.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1129 on: Yesterday at 11:11:30 pm »
He will have a game soon where everything he hits goes in and ge bag 3 or 4, doing all the right things
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1130 on: Yesterday at 11:22:50 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:11:30 pm
He will have a game soon where everything he hits goes in and ge bag 3 or 4, doing all the right things
It's almost as if there is a force field around the goal when he has a chance. It's frustrating because I was hooked after his first goal. Hopefully, it'll start going in and in bucket loads too.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,557
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 01:51:00 am »
He's going to score a 25 yard no-look goal one of these days.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,948
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 02:04:12 am »
It's true, eh. He gets that freaking ball and he just fronts up immediately  ;D and he can go by you with a faint (actually a feint that i spelled properly and, fuck off spellcheck everton Boooo) he can go by you with a feint and he can go by you with a step or he can precisely weight any manner of pass or give and go. All this sort of explodes onto the defender in the instant.

So far its nothing short of awesome to behold.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 