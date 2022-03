He was absolutely electric last night - and the little flick and no look pass was right in front of us - biggest groan of the night was when Mane didn’t pass it back to him!



The thing you probably don’t get to see on TV is how many great runs he was making - no wonder he was absolutely goosed - he was making so many intelligent runs that were dragging their players all over the place. He kept on running behind their RCB, which meant that they were scared to get too tight - which afforded him the time to get the ball to feet - Chalaboah was petrified of the ball in behind.



Chelsea aggressive press on Matip also meant we couldn’t get Trent on the ball to ping the ball behind the RCB because that ball was on all day - about half an hour in Virgil clocked on and started playing the straight ball, but obviously not going to be half as effective as the cross field pass that Trent could have hit… we’re gonna have a lot of fun when the team gets more familiar with his runs