« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Luis Diaz!  (Read 68782 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 09:40:51 pm »
Unlucky not to score today. What a goal it'd have been if he found the net after running 30 yards.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:57:16 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,209
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 09:41:39 pm »
Der der der der der der, Luis Diaz!
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 09:43:55 pm »
His work rate is Suarez-like. He creates that first goal for Mane with his pressing.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 09:44:24 pm »
He is super exciting. Love his ability to pass and keep the ball. He had completed 44 passes with an accuracy of 93.6% too. He getting in great spots to score, those are going to come
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 09:57:03 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:44:24 pm
He is super exciting. Love his ability to pass and keep the ball. He had completed 44 passes with an accuracy of 93.6% too. He getting in great spots to score, those are going to come
His passing is very impressive, rarely gives it away. His touch and close control are also fantastic.
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,800
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 10:02:28 pm »
Ridiculous!

Have we ever had a player settle so quickly?
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 10:04:53 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 10:02:28 pm
Ridiculous!

Have we ever had a player settle so quickly?
There is definitely more to come from him in terms on goals and assists.
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,632
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 10:06:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:57:03 pm
His passing is very impressive, rarely gives it away. His touch and close control are also fantastic.

That's been the biggest surprise for me. I expected the skill, the tenacity and getting into shooting positions, but the way he keeps the ball, gets to any loose balls - even somehow getting a toe to one that looks like getting away from him - and always finds a man, I wasn't expecting that.

He's very safe in terms of possession for us while at the same time being a major threat for the opposition.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 10:06:51 pm »
Was it his pass to Hendo for the hockey assist before Mane's 1st?
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 10:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:06:51 pm
Was it his pass to Hendo for the hockey assist before Mane's 1st?
That was Salah
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,632
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 10:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:06:51 pm
Was it his pass to Hendo for the hockey assist before Mane's 1st?

Not sure it was his pass but he definitely forced Meslier into making a bad pass which started the move off with his pressing.
Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,956
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 10:20:36 pm »
Electric.

Excited to see him progress. An absolute joy to watch.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:25:20 pm by deano2727 »
Logged

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,126
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #852 on: Yesterday at 10:24:02 pm »
I'm now slightly less gutted at the thought of losing Bobby with Luisito herr
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #853 on: Yesterday at 10:26:06 pm »
Ive still got that Colombian commentator in my head singing Obladi Oblada.

Luisi, Luisi, Luisi-to
Lalalalala-lalala
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,483
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #854 on: Yesterday at 10:34:05 pm »
Scoring the winner in the Final.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,209
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #855 on: Yesterday at 10:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:34:05 pm
Scoring the winner in the Final.

He won't play in the Final. He took no part in us getting there. It would be very un-Klopp like not to take that into consideration.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,956
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #856 on: Yesterday at 10:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:36:23 pm
He won't play in the Final. He took no part in us getting there. It would be very un-Klopp like not to take that into consideration.

Could easily come off the bench to score the winner.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #857 on: Yesterday at 10:44:13 pm »
Luis is an absolute beast.  Work rate like Suarez, gliding past players like peak Mane, already so confident the way he comes deep looking for the ball.  An absolute sensational signing, and at the price a ridiculous bargain.
Logged

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #858 on: Yesterday at 10:44:58 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:36:23 pm
He won't play in the Final. He took no part in us getting there. It would be very un-Klopp like not to take that into consideration.

The why did he play against Inter? He took no part in us getting to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.  :P

Jokes aside, I'm quite confident in saying that the "getting us to a final" thing will only apply to Kelleher, since obviously a backup keeper doesn't have the same opportunities to play week-in week-out that other bench and fringe players get.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline TAA66

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #859 on: Yesterday at 10:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:36:23 pm
He won't play in the Final. He took no part in us getting there. It would be very un-Klopp like not to take that into consideration.

He will if Jota and Bobby are still injured.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,569
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #860 on: Yesterday at 10:52:36 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:36:23 pm
He won't play in the Final. He took no part in us getting there. It would be very un-Klopp like not to take that into consideration.

Unless Jota and Firmino make a full recovery and one of them has a smashing training session, he is nailed on to start.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,739
  • 27 Years...
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #861 on: Yesterday at 11:03:23 pm »
I'm starting to think this lad might just have a future.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #862 on: Yesterday at 11:05:06 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 10:44:58 pm
The why did he play against Inter? He took no part in us getting to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.  :P

Jokes aside, I'm quite confident in saying that the "getting us to a final" thing will only apply to Kelleher, since obviously a backup keeper doesn't have the same opportunities to play week-in week-out that other bench and fringe players get.

That only applies to Kelleher as at the start of the season it was probably promised to him that he would be the first choice keeper in all the cups.

Suspect Diaz starts the final. I think it is highly unlikely both Jota and Bobby are risked.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #863 on: Yesterday at 11:17:03 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 11:05:06 pm
That only applies to Kelleher as at the start of the season it was probably promised to him that he would be the first choice keeper in all the cups.

Suspect Diaz starts the final. I think it is highly unlikely both Jota and Bobby are risked.
Only one else it could apply too is Taki who been a huge goal scorer and done great there. However It seems unlikely
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #864 on: Yesterday at 11:38:23 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 10:44:58 pm
The why did he play against Inter? He took no part in us getting to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.  :P

Jokes aside, I'm quite confident in saying that the "getting us to a final" thing will only apply to Kelleher, since obviously a backup keeper doesn't have the same opportunities to play week-in week-out that other bench and fringe players get.

Kelleher must be regretting that he plays for Liverpool and not Leeds. If he played for Leeds, he'd be a first choice CB.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,100
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #865 on: Yesterday at 11:56:31 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 10:02:28 pm
Ridiculous!

Have we ever had a player settle so quickly?
yeah the guy on the other wing and probably his namesake as well. So it shows the high standards hes setting already
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,595
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #866 on: Today at 12:00:25 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 10:02:28 pm
Ridiculous!

Have we ever had a player settle so quickly?

Paddy Berger maybe
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,521
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #867 on: Today at 12:09:24 am »
didn't score tho did he?
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,195
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #868 on: Today at 12:23:58 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 10:02:28 pm
Ridiculous!

Have we ever had a player settle so quickly?
Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, VVD, Jota and the other Luis.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,130
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #869 on: Today at 12:43:45 am »
Not yet fully found his feet and link play will improve, BUT looking on inspired signing already.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,139
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #870 on: Today at 12:50:53 am »
Quote
Luis Diaz's game by numbers vs. Leeds:

100% aerial duels won
94% pass accuracy
68 touches
47 passes
9 duels
7 touches in opp. box
7 take-ons attempted
6 ball recoveries
5 take-ons completed
4 shots
3 aerial duels won
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,880
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #871 on: Today at 12:55:44 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:36:23 pm
He won't play in the Final. He took no part in us getting there. It would be very un-Klopp like not to take that into consideration.

Im pretty sure Kloppo would not be using that to make a decision.

Hes part of the team now, if he can contribute, then hed get the chance.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline ShrewKop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #872 on: Today at 01:27:45 am »
I love his aggressiveness and work rate. Hed be an absolute pain in the ass to play against, he really seems to love getting stuck in. Hes off to a great start and were lucky to have him!

Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,839
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #873 on: Today at 01:29:06 am »
wonderful (just keep the fancy shit to around their box, not ours  :P )
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,139
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #874 on: Today at 01:29:59 am »
He's already a fan's favourite inside Anfield you can tell.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,564
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #875 on: Today at 01:48:27 am »
What's so good about all this is is that so much is coming from raw/innate ability and natural compatibility. He's had limited full training sessions (probably more light/rest days than anything else), has a language barrier to overcome, has had a small number of games to build understanding/relationships and hasn't had a preseason to really get a true Klopp education in his way of working (and integrating into the group).

Imagine how good he's gonna be in September! Remember how Mane and Salah started their first seasons with us? He's gonna have a jump start on that (except for the language barrier, maybe)!
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,209
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #876 on: Today at 02:09:34 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:55:44 am
Im pretty sure Kloppo would not be using that to make a decision.

Hes part of the team now, if he can contribute, then hed get the chance.

Strong chance he starts too
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,684
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #877 on: Today at 02:15:35 am »
His build up play and off the ball work is whats impressed me most. Just needs to be in those scoring positions a bit more and we have another worldie on our hands. That should come with time but fuck me hes been great all over the pitch so far.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,798
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #878 on: Today at 06:33:34 am »
That bit where the Leeds defender thought he would get the ball off of him, but Diaz suddenly teleported five yards ahead and on towards goal.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 