What's so good about all this is is that so much is coming from raw/innate ability and natural compatibility. He's had limited full training sessions (probably more light/rest days than anything else), has a language barrier to overcome, has had a small number of games to build understanding/relationships and hasn't had a preseason to really get a true Klopp education in his way of working (and integrating into the group).



Imagine how good he's gonna be in September! Remember how Mane and Salah started their first seasons with us? He's gonna have a jump start on that (except for the language barrier, maybe)!