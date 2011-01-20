« previous next »
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/swp61h/the_colombian_commentary_of_luis_diazs_goal_is/

Diaz went to Porto where he was an ace
A passport from Colombia in his hand
Kloppo said to Edwards man I like his face
And now he's playing for the best team in the land

Oh Lui - zee
Oh Lui - zee
Oh Lui - zee - to
La la la la Lui - zee - to

This really needs to stick! I've been singing it to myself for the last hour after reading it
the in and out movement he does before his goal is top class, as is that ball from Hendo. incredible first goal.
Quote from: richmiller1 on February 20, 2022, 11:47:51 am
This really needs to stick! I've been singing it to myself for the last hour after reading it

Brilliant song.  Really hope it takes off :)

oh yeah, i love this guy already and have done since his first game.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on February 20, 2022, 10:43:26 am
Boss that. He has two nicknames; Luisito and Lucho. Which one do you prefer?

ta pal, like them both to be honest, heard Suarez called the same by South American commentators when playing for Uruguay, do they apply to anyone called Luis?
Quote from: richmiller1 on February 20, 2022, 11:47:51 am
This really needs to stick! I've been singing it to myself for the last hour after reading it

nice one  ;)
Quote from: Dam Sodd on February 20, 2022, 12:36:55 pm
ta pal, like them both to be honest, heard Suarez called the same by South American commentators when playing for Uruguay, do they apply to anyone called Luis?
Yes they do mate.
I thought Diaz and Mane were getting in each others way first half yesterday.  Second half was much better and Thiago ran the show.

Just buy all the Luiss seems to be a good transfer policy.  Garcia, Suarez and now Diaz.  The name seems to suit us.
Quote from: Dam Sodd on February 20, 2022, 12:36:55 pm
ta pal, like them both to be honest, heard Suarez called the same by South American commentators when playing for Uruguay, do they apply to anyone called Luis?

"Lucho" is the standard nickname for Luis. Although when I hear "Lucho" I think ´fat-bloke-with-a-bald-spot-and-a-moustache´

However you can add "ito" (if its a guy) or "ita" (if it´s a girl) on to the end of any name to say it affectionately (or condescendingly....depending on the context :D). It is like giving a ´cute´nickname. Luisito is like calling someone "Little Luis".

You´d be Damito  :D

Quote from: Ghost Town on February 20, 2022, 08:50:44 am
A bit lucky, true, but it allowed Joe to show that he can switch the burners on, and remind people what a magnificent talent he is, so all in all it worked out well.

I was a little apprehensive about how he'd be after not playing for a while but he was great and yeah, that situation was ultimately pleasing to see. For all the talk about needing cover for Alexander-Arnold (which I wouldn't be averse to), maybe Klopp sees Gomez and Williams (if he stays) as sufficient. He can't bring what Alexander-Arnold does, I mean, who can but there's no issue in bringing him in like yesterday. Plus he did have some threat down that side, particularly in the first half.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on February 20, 2022, 01:07:19 pm
"Lucho" is the standard nickname for Luis. Although when I hear "Lucho" I think ´fat-bloke-with-a-bald-spot-and-a-moustache´

However you can add "ito" (if its a guy) or "ita" (if it´s a girl) on to the end of any name to say it affectionately (or condescendingly....depending on the context :D). It is like giving a ´cute´nickname. Luisito is like calling someone "Little Luis".

You´d be Damito  :D



Muchas gracias Carpito :-)
Was a lovely finish with his wrong foot, but the run was something else, saw the space and exploited it perfectly.
Loved the old Suarez song being sung out for Diaz yesterday
YT compilation are dangerous but when I saw his I knew this guy would be good for us. The composure, the speed the finishing looked like he already played for us. The fact he scored 14 in 18 (no pens) also excited the hell out of me. Early days but I think it's gonna be another triumph for the recruitment team
Looks like he has a serious engine along with the talent. Could be deceptive cause he knows when to make those runs but Id love to see his sprints and over all running stats.

Been mentioned before but his build up play is something I wasnt really expecting. His passing has been so impressive and a lot of it done when either he is at full tilt or the receiver is.

Weve got a proper player here and you can really tell with how Klopp has chucked him in and the way he speaks about him. Very similar to when we signed Mane and Mo.
This guy, man. Baller.

cool.
Small thing but I love how happy he is when someone else scores, how he rushes over to celebrate with them, exuding delight. In one instance i'm sure I saw him rushing over first and sort of gesturing to everyone else to come over.

He seems genuinely delighted and buzzing to be here; none of that too-cool-for-school insouciance you see with some new players at other clubs, as if they are doing the club a favour by being there.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:34:55 am
Small thing but I love how happy he is when someone else scores, how he rushes over to celebrate with them, exuding delight. In one instance i'm sure I saw him rushing over first and sort of gesturing to everyone else to come over.

He seems genuinely delighted and buzzing to be here; none of that too-cool-for-school insouciance you see with some new players at other clubs, as if they are doing the club a favour by being there.

His head's still at his boyhood club. He can't believe he's playing for Liverpool, and every moment is a wonder.
Things I love about Luis Diaz, Part 57. No rolling around when he hits the deck. Straight back up on to his feet in fact. He's fair. He's tough. "I'm ready to come at you again" he's saying.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:34:55 am
Small thing but I love how happy he is when someone else scores, how he rushes over to celebrate with them, exuding delight. In one instance i'm sure I saw him rushing over first and sort of gesturing to everyone else to come over.

Feels like for every goal we've scored when he's been on the pitch he's first to the scorer, easier I guess for him being a forward player but great to see that enthusiasm from him.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:34:55 am
Small thing but I love how happy he is when someone else scores, how he rushes over to celebrate with them, exuding delight. In one instance i'm sure I saw him rushing over first and sort of gesturing to everyone else to come over.

He seems genuinely delighted and buzzing to be here; none of that too-cool-for-school insouciance you see with some new players at other clubs, as if they are doing the club a favour by being there.

He also claps in encouragement when anyone misses a shot, regardless how off target it is. Looks very much like a team player.
Our Luis is a lad who works his socks off and is grateful for the opportunities life has given him. He's not taking anything for granted.

Seven years ago, in 2015, he competed in the first Copa Americana de Pueblos Indígenas (American Cup for Indigenous Peoples) celebrated here in Chile. The tournament was for amateur players and, AFAIK, there hasn't been any other edition of the tournament.

He shone and Colombia made the finals, which they lost against Paraguay.

One of the people in charge of this "indigenous national team" was none other than Carlos "Pibe" Valderrama. After the tournament he recommended it to Junior de Barranquilla, one of Colombia's most important football teams.

Six years ago, in 2016, he was playing for Junior's reserve team (Barranquilla FC) and scored his first goal for that team.

Five years ago, in 2017, he was called up to Junior de Barranquilla's first team and also earned a cap for Colombia's U20 National Team. He scored a goal in his Copa Sudamericana debut against Paraguay's Cerro Porteño and despite being sent off, he was still cheered by the Junior fans.

Three years ago, in 2019, he arrived at Porto - the club paying 7m for his services.


Not bad for a kid that, only four years earlier, had been playing in an amateur tournament, huh?

He's a hardworker, he's humble and he's one of us.




Quote from: richmiller1 on February 20, 2022, 11:47:51 am
This really needs to stick! I've been singing it to myself for the last hour after reading it
I'd first thought of the old 'Karl Heinz-Riedle' one - 'Nah, nah, nah, nah etc......hey, hey ,hey Luis Di - az'  -  but this old 'Obla Di obla da' Beatles one fits the best and is ace.
Sticking with Hendo from now on.  ;D

Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Yesterday at 01:23:25 pm
Our Luis is a lad who works his socks off and is grateful for the opportunities life has given him. He's not taking anything for granted.

Seven years ago, in 2015, he competed in the first Copa Americana de Pueblos Indígenas (American Cup for Indigenous Peoples) celebrated here in Chile. The tournament was for amateur players and, AFAIK, there hasn't been any other edition of the tournament.

He shone and Colombia made the finals, which they lost against Paraguay.

One of the people in charge of this "indigenous national team" was none other than Carlos "Pibe" Valderrama. After the tournament he recommended it to Junior de Barranquilla, one of Colombia's most important football teams.

Six years ago, in 2016, he was playing for Junior's reserve team (Barranquilla FC) and scored his first goal for that team.

Five years ago, in 2017, he was called up to Junior de Barranquilla's first team and also earned a cap for Colombia's U20 National Team. He scored a goal in his Copa Sudamericana debut against Paraguay's Cerro Porteño and despite being sent off, he was still cheered by the Junior fans.

Three years ago, in 2019, he arrived at Porto - the club paying 7m for his services.


Not bad for a kid that, only four years earlier, had been playing in an amateur tournament, huh?

He's a hardworker, he's humble and he's one of us.





You can guarantee they factored this in too when deciding to pull the trigger. He's almost certainly behind what a normal development curve would be given how slow a starter he was.

I say this with absolutely no knowledge of these things but intuitively it seems to make sense!
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Yesterday at 01:23:25 pm
Our Luis is a lad who works his socks off and is grateful for the opportunities life has given him. He's not taking anything for granted.

Seven years ago, in 2015, he competed in the first Copa Americana de Pueblos Indígenas (American Cup for Indigenous Peoples) celebrated here in Chile. The tournament was for amateur players and, AFAIK, there hasn't been any other edition of the tournament.

He shone and Colombia made the finals, which they lost against Paraguay.

One of the people in charge of this "indigenous national team" was none other than Carlos "Pibe" Valderrama. After the tournament he recommended it to Junior de Barranquilla, one of Colombia's most important football teams.

Six years ago, in 2016, he was playing for Junior's reserve team (Barranquilla FC) and scored his first goal for that team.

Five years ago, in 2017, he was called up to Junior de Barranquilla's first team and also earned a cap for Colombia's U20 National Team. He scored a goal in his Copa Sudamericana debut against Paraguay's Cerro Porteño and despite being sent off, he was still cheered by the Junior fans.

Three years ago, in 2019, he arrived at Porto - the club paying 7m for his services.


Not bad for a kid that, only four years earlier, had been playing in an amateur tournament, huh?

He's a hardworker, he's humble and he's one of us.





Brilliant stuff Desert Fox, great to read. What a journey the lad has had. It's fantastic that our squad represents so many nationalities and peoples, showcasing their talents to the world.
Well done on opening your goal scoring account against Norwich

great to hear the Luis Diaz (to tune of old Luis Suarez song) chants after he opened his account on Saturday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZhzh0s0eI8

not a great video ... but the chant starts at about 0,55 secs into the youtube video  :wave

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:29:04 pm
Things I love about Luis Diaz, Part 57. No rolling around when he hits the deck. Straight back up on to his feet in fact. He's fair. He's tough. "I'm ready to come at you again" he's saying.

Was he like that at Porto or he changed that because of Klopp?
