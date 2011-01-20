Our Luis is a lad who works his socks off and is grateful for the opportunities life has given him. He's not taking anything for granted.years ago, in, he competed in the first Copa Americana de Pueblos Indígenas (American Cup for Indigenous Peoples) celebrated here in Chile. The tournament was for amateur players and, AFAIK, there hasn't been any other edition of the tournament.He shone and Colombia made the finals, which they lost against Paraguay.One of the people in charge of this "indigenous national team" was none other than Carlos "Pibe" Valderrama. After the tournament he recommended it to Junior de Barranquilla, one of Colombia's most important football teams.years ago, in, he was playing for Junior's reserve team (Barranquilla FC) and scored his first goal for that team.years ago, in, he was called up to Junior de Barranquilla's first team and also earned a cap for Colombia's U20 National Team. He scored a goal in his Copa Sudamericana debut against Paraguay's Cerro Porteño and despite being sent off, he was still cheered by the Junior fans.years ago, in, he arrived at Porto - the club paying 7m for his services.Not bad for a kid that, only four years earlier, had been playing in an amateur tournament, huh?He's a hardworker, he's humble and he's one of us.