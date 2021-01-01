https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/swp61h/the_colombian_commentary_of_luis_diazs_goal_is/Diaz went to Porto where he was an aceA passport from Colombia in his handKloppo said to Edwards man I like his face And now he's playing for the best team in the landOh Lui - zeeOh Lui - zeeOh Lui - zee - toLa la la la Lui - zee - to
This really needs to stick! I've been singing it to myself for the last hour after reading it
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
