Welcome Luis Diaz!

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/swp61h/the_colombian_commentary_of_luis_diazs_goal_is/

Diaz went to Porto where he was an ace
A passport from Colombia in his hand
Kloppo said to Edwards man I like his face
And now he's playing for the best team in the land

Oh Lui - zee
Oh Lui - zee
Oh Lui - zee - to
La la la la Lui - zee - to

This really needs to stick! I've been singing it to myself for the last hour after reading it
the in and out movement he does before his goal is top class, as is that ball from Hendo. incredible first goal.
This really needs to stick! I've been singing it to myself for the last hour after reading it

Brilliant song.  Really hope it takes off :)

oh yeah, i love this guy already and have done since his first game.
