Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Terrific player he looks class every time he comes on and has great movement.
Klopp: "Luis Diaz is so natural when he comes on.
Turns on a sixpence as well. I've never seen a sixpence so I'm assuming it was very small?
Not really. Its twice as big as a threepence.
Should start him against Norwich. Players called Luis seem to do well against them.
Needs to start in front of mane. He actually reminds me of the mane who joined us. Just a pest and looks to run at defenders which is something sadio done non stop before
The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.
