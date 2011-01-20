Needs to start in front of mane. He actually reminds me of the mane who joined us. Just a pest and looks to run at defenders which is something sadio done non stop before



This is a great shout. He likes receiving the ball wider than Mane does these days and just has a ton of skill to beat the defender and play a pass/shoot. I loved the long shot that went over as well. It was a warning shot to the defenders as if to say, give me too much space and I'll smash it in. He was unlucky with Naby's pass as a little more pace and Diaz would have slotted it in for the third. He's an absolute livewire and dazzling with the ball at his feet. What a signing.