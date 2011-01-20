« previous next »
Offline Magz50

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 10:16:48 pm »
He's gonna be some player once he's fully in tune with the squad!
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 10:17:30 pm »
One of the best things is the confidence his presence has instilled. Suddenly we feel fully loaded.
Offline ReDBull77

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 10:20:13 pm »
Such a Klopp player and how does he fit not our team! Succession planning at its best.
Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 10:23:30 pm »
He is absolutely electric but the thing that has impressed me is how he keeps the ball and plays the simple pass when its needed, like he has been with us for ages

Going to be a star in this team
Online Sheer Magnetism

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 10:23:33 pm »
He's looked brilliant every time he's been on the pitch and tonight was no different. There's going to be some ovation once he gets his first goal, that's for sure.
Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 10:25:43 pm »
Terrific player he looks class every time he comes on and has great movement.
Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 10:36:05 pm »
im happy everyones happy cos i was banging the drum on this lad since summer :P

goal coming against Norwich
Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 10:37:49 pm »
Get him on a bit of a weight program this summer and we'll be off and running. Man is a livewire, regardless. Promising signs!
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 10:55:10 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:25:43 pm
Terrific player he looks class every time he comes on and has great movement.
Great isnt he! Made things happen instantly. So sharp.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 10:58:27 pm »
I knew he was dangerous on the ball but has impressed me the most is how good he is in possession, especially with his passing. Always seem to choose the right option and executes it perfectly.
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 10:58:48 pm »
You could almost see the full back go oh ffs, Ive just got rid of mane now Ive got this lad!
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #691 on: Yesterday at 11:00:32 pm »
Kloppo seeing what we're all seeing.  :D

Quote
Klopp: "Luis Diaz is so natural when he comes on.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 11:06:06 pm »
Turns on a sixpence as well. I've never seen a sixpence so I'm assuming it was very small?
Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #693 on: Yesterday at 11:07:24 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:06:06 pm
Turns on a sixpence as well. I've never seen a sixpence so I'm assuming it was very small?

Not really. Its twice as big as a threepence.
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #694 on: Yesterday at 11:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:07:24 pm
Not really. Its twice as big as a threepence.
In that case Diaz needs to up his game and turn on a thruppence
Online Currywurst

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #695 on: Yesterday at 11:14:45 pm »
Should start him against Norwich. Players called Luis seem to do well against them.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #696 on: Yesterday at 11:16:12 pm »
What a great and important buy! Just exactly what we needed.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #697 on: Yesterday at 11:23:27 pm »
Great little cameo. Unfortunate not to score
Online RedG13

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #698 on: Yesterday at 11:34:46 pm »
Quote from: Currywurst on Yesterday at 11:14:45 pm
Should start him against Norwich. Players called Luis seem to do well against them.
I was thinking looking at the schedule, it a good game for him to start as it the 4th game in 9 days. Rotating is going to be decent vs Norwich, lower end of the table at home is good spot to rotate in players with 2 days rest traveling back from Italy.
Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #699 on: Yesterday at 11:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:06:06 pm
Turns on a sixpence as well. I've never seen a sixpence so I'm assuming it was very small?

Around the size of a modern 5p IIRC. A thruppence was bigger, around the size and thickness of a pound coin but multi-sided rather than circular.
Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #700 on: Yesterday at 11:51:03 pm »
Great signing... goanna cause carnage in opposition defences for years to come
Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #701 on: Today at 12:03:46 am »
Its great having quality options isnt it  :)
Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #702 on: Today at 12:09:35 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:55:22 pm
Needs to start in front of mane. He actually reminds me of the mane who joined us. Just a pest and looks to run at defenders which is something sadio done non stop before

This is a great shout. He likes receiving the ball wider than Mane does these days and just has a ton of skill to beat the defender and play a pass/shoot. I loved the long shot that went over as well. It was a warning shot to the defenders as if to say, give me too much space and I'll smash it in. He was unlucky with Naby's pass as a little more pace and Diaz would have slotted it in for the third. He's an absolute livewire and dazzling with the ball at his feet. What a signing.
