Author Topic: Welcome Luis Diaz!  (Read 27387 times)

Offline NarutoReds

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 11:33:09 am »
I was really impressed by the management. They were alerted to Spurs' bid and quickly moved to brush their rivals aside to land the signing in an superb piece of business.

That was a great piece of business if you ask me.
Online amir87

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 12:14:51 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 11:27:35 am
I actually do remember booing Sigardsson along with many others when he turned us down and went to Spurs when we played Spurs in the pre season warm up tour in 2012 in Baltimore. Thankfully he turned out to be very average.

Yep, we fortunately didn't get him due a minor problem.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 12:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Hoenheim on Yesterday at 06:55:34 am
But is he quick? That's what's important. ;D

We can argue about his speed as well  ;D
Online redgriffin73

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 01:02:32 pm »
He's in Paris so I assume that's for visa reasons, seem to remember Mo went there on his way to us.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 01:24:04 pm »
What if hes' gone there for just an authentic box of baguettes?
Offline scatman

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 01:54:41 pm »
being put into a 4-3-3 instead of the 4-4-2 he's been played in at Porto and Colombia will be even better for him
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 01:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:24:04 pm
What if hes' gone there for just an authentic box of baguettes?

Has he not heard of Upper Crust?
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 02:04:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:24:04 pm
What if hes' gone there for just an authentic box of baguettes?


Obviously he has yet to sucked into the world of Greggs
Online newterp

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 02:13:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:24:04 pm
What if hes' gone there for just an authentic box of baguettes?
a box of baguettes? aren't they usually in a bag?
Offline elsewhere

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 03:04:45 pm »
will he be out for AFCOL next year?
Offline No666

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 03:11:06 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 01:02:32 pm
He's in Paris so I assume that's for visa reasons, seem to remember Mo went there on his way to us.
It is, according to The Times:

Meanwhile, Liverpools new signing Luis Diaz is in Paris as he waits for a visa to be processed that will allow him entry into the UK. The Colombia winger would then have to attend a work-permit hearing.

Should the 25-year-old, signed from Porto for £37.5 million rising to £50 million, be able to train with Jürgen Klopps side on Friday, then he is likely to make his debut in Sundays FA Cup tie with Championship side Cardiff City
Online rob1966

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 03:40:12 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 01:02:32 pm
He's in Paris so I assume that's for visa reasons, seem to remember Mo went there on his way to us.

Tapping up Mbappe ;)
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 07:38:02 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 12:14:51 pm
Yep, we fortunately didn't get him due a minor problem.
Now it's Everton who have a minor problem...
Offline harleydanger

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 10:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:55:58 pm
Has he not heard of Upper Crust?

Hes been finished with finishing school for a while now
Offline cdav

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #374 on: Today at 12:27:13 am »
Was hoping for leaning pics now he is in the UK. Big media blitz on Friday do we reckon?
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #375 on: Today at 01:06:04 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:27:13 am
Was hoping for leaning pics now he is in the UK. Big media blitz on Friday do we reckon?

I do suspect we'll get proper official pics of him now.  ;D
Online Bincey

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #376 on: Today at 12:14:33 pm »
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #377 on: Today at 12:22:31 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 12:14:51 pm
Yep, we fortunately didn't get him due a minor problem.



 :lmao  :wellin
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #378 on: Today at 01:14:38 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 10:20:44 pm
Hes been finished with finishing school for a while now

Online reddebs

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #379 on: Today at 02:36:38 pm »
He's arrived at Kirkby 💪

https://fb.watch/aYYTWsxLvz/
Online amir87

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #380 on: Today at 02:43:22 pm »
This makes me feel all warm inside. He's living our dreams.
Offline Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #381 on: Today at 02:53:52 pm »
Lean incoming!
Online El Lobo

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #382 on: Today at 02:57:12 pm »
Pep with a more enthusiastic hug there, a glimpse into the near future.....
Online Davidbowie

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #383 on: Today at 03:12:01 pm »
Diaz will score the winner in the League cup final.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #384 on: Today at 03:12:56 pm »
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #385 on: Today at 03:20:47 pm »
He looks so happy, love this picture.
Online tubby

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #386 on: Today at 03:23:53 pm »
God, what I wouldn't give for a hug from Klopp.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #387 on: Today at 03:31:39 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:23:53 pm
God, what I wouldn't give for a hug from Klopp.

Me too.

This did make me think what a weird world footballers live in though. Imagine turning up for work on your first day, meeting your boss for the first time and getting a massive hug off them! ;D
