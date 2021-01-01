He's in Paris so I assume that's for visa reasons, seem to remember Mo went there on his way to us.
It is, according to The Times:
Meanwhile, Liverpools new signing Luis Diaz is in Paris as he waits for a visa to be processed that will allow him entry into the UK. The Colombia winger would then have to attend a work-permit hearing.
Should the 25-year-old, signed from Porto for £37.5 million rising to £50 million, be able to train with Jürgen Klopps side on Friday, then he is likely to make his debut in Sundays FA Cup tie with Championship side Cardiff City