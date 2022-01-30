I suspect he'll be kicked around the park more than others by some of the rougher defenders in the league, particularly down to his frame, but the players destined for the top tend to rise above that and show their qualities regardless. He seems like he can ride a tackle or two so I'm not overly worried, but I think it'll take him a while to adjust to the league.



His long-range shooting reminds me a bit of Coutinho. We haven't really had that in our starting eleven since he left and it'll be interesting to see if we can rely on that over the seasons to get us a few goals to unlock some especially stubborn defences.



He's one of those players who if they go on to become world-class, you wouldn't be overly surprised, but at the same time, you wouldn't be massively surprised either if they ended up being a bit 'meh'/unable to further improve their game (a bit like Minamino, or the likes of Babel/Rieira).



Excited to see the flair he can bring to us and how he fits in, particularly after Klopp's comments of him being our main target, but definitely not expecting sparks immediately!