Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 04:06:56 pm »
I suspect he'll be kicked around the park more than others by some of the rougher defenders in the league, particularly down to his frame, but the players destined for the top tend to rise above that and show their qualities regardless. He seems like he can ride a tackle or two so I'm not overly worried, but I think it'll take him a while to adjust to the league.

His long-range shooting reminds me a bit of Coutinho. We haven't really had that in our starting eleven since he left and it'll be interesting to see if we can rely on that over the seasons to get us a few goals to unlock some especially stubborn defences.

He's one of those players who if they go on to become world-class, you wouldn't be overly surprised, but at the same time, you wouldn't be massively surprised either if they ended up being a bit 'meh'/unable to further improve their game (a bit like Minamino, or the likes of Babel/Rieira).

Excited to see the flair he can bring to us and how he fits in, particularly after Klopp's comments of him being our main target, but definitely not expecting sparks immediately!
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 04:08:17 pm »
Portuguese speaking contingent is shaping up nicely at LFC.... including Ljinders! ;)

Ljinders
Diaz
Thiago
Jota
Bobby
Fabinho
Carvalho(?)

I'm missing someone...

EDIT: Big Alli! ;D
Pitaluga
Tafarel
Julian Ward
Baba Yagu

;)
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 04:16:06 pm »
Any chance we see a cameo on Sunday?
Word up!

He does appear to have a very similar hairstyle to the lead singer
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 04:18:19 pm »
I suspect he'll be kicked around the park more than others by some of the rougher defenders in the league, particularly down to his frame, but the players destined for the top tend to rise above that and show their qualities regardless. He seems like he can ride a tackle or two so I'm not overly worried, but I think it'll take him a while to adjust to the league.

His long-range shooting reminds me a bit of Coutinho. We haven't really had that in our starting eleven since he left and it'll be interesting to see if we can rely on that over the seasons to get us a few goals to unlock some especially stubborn defences.

He's one of those players who if they go on to become world-class, you wouldn't be overly surprised, but at the same time, you wouldn't be massively surprised either if they ended up being a bit 'meh'/unable to further improve their game (a bit like Minamino, or the likes of Babel/Rieira).

Excited to see the flair he can bring to us and how he fits in, particularly after Klopp's comments of him being our main target, but definitely not expecting sparks immediately!



The man if from Colombia, down there in South America they're kicking you and two footing you from the age of two for fucks sakes. He's used to it. ;D
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 04:19:16 pm »
Portuguese speaking contingent is shaping up nicely at LFC.... including Ljinders! ;)

Ljinders
Diaz
Thiago
Jota
Bobby
Fabinho
Carvalho(?)

I'm missing someone...

EDIT: Big Alli! ;D
I guess Luiz picked up Portuguese from his time playing for Porto..

His mother-tongue is Spanish, right? So he increases the number of Spanish-speakers at the club too.

In what must be a UK-first (don't tell the Ev!), I think we've signed the first ever Indigenous player to grace these lands... can't think of another one off the top of me head..
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 04:26:07 pm »
Great signing, very strong in 1 vs 1, with Klopp magic will grow to another level.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 04:38:24 pm »
The man if from Colombia, down there in South America they're kicking you and two footing you from the age of two for fucks sakes. He's used to it. ;D


Yeah I'm sure he'll do fine given his qualities! I just think the likes of Tarkowski, Mee, etc will probably take one glance at him and think they can bully him out of the game. Once they get burned once or twice by over-committing and he speeds past them, that'll hopefully be the end of that tactic used by other opposition teams.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 05:21:43 pm »
He he thanks. I remember some scrote shooting him, but honestly couldn't remmeber what he looked like.

Bit harsh on our Luis, and all :)

;D
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 05:38:43 pm »
I guess Luiz picked up Portuguese from his time playing for Porto..

His mother-tongue is Spanish, right? So he increases the number of Spanish-speakers at the club too.

In what must be a UK-first (don't tell the Ev!), I think we've signed the first ever Indigenous player to grace these lands... can't think of another one off the top of me head..

Many if not most South Americans who go back a few generations have Indian or indigenous blood in them. Even the ones who look and sound very "Spanish". They just don't like to admit it. (Especially those ones  ;D).

Just like many "white" Americans have Native American Indian ancestors.

Luis may be the first player in EPL to identify as indigenous - I have no idea. But he certainly won't be the first South American player in the EPL with indigenous ancestry. Not by a long shot.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 05:43:03 pm »
Yeah I'm sure he'll do fine given his qualities! I just think the likes of Tarkowski, Mee, etc will probably take one glance at him and think they can bully him out of the game. Once they get burned once or twice by over-committing and he speeds past them, that'll hopefully be the end of that tactic used by other opposition teams.



Like any of those could get near him.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 05:50:16 pm »
Like any of those could get near him.

Or want Milner to 'have a word'.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 08:43:16 pm »
Think this could put to bed the doubt that FSG are stingy. How many players need they purchase over 40m for fans to stop expecting the world.

Outstanding deal here, and proves the armchair business and Football Managers haven't a clue whether FSG are in it to win.

Excited to see how he gets on, and the push this could prove to be for Mane to reach new hights.

Surprised me this transfer window, I did think they were stingy, but stingy for good reasons.

Make no mistake, the Twitterati fanbase would happily see us do a Leeds if they were in charge.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 10:15:13 pm »
Luis may be the first player in EPL to identify as indigenous - I have no idea. But he certainly won't be the first South American player in the EPL with indigenous ancestry. Not by a long shot.


I dont think he has indigenous ancestry or identifies as wayuu as much as he is one. Wayuu Wikipedia page is interesting. Diaz is listed as one of the 3 notable people.
I love this about modern football, how these players bring us insights into lives and upbringings so different from mine.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wayuu_people
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #253 on: Today at 12:05:47 am »
¡Hola amigo! Muy buenas

What are his strengths and weaknesses?
Haha to be honest I haven't seen him play for Porto, and only a couple of times for the NT. He's quick and direct, but I feel he can develop so many aspects with Klopp.

And yes he's Wayuu! He comes from a poor part of Colombia, extremely desertic, completely against the tropical stereotype we've had internationally.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #254 on: Today at 12:09:19 am »
GHOST" border="0

Farking hell!

Welcome Luis! I think he'll bring leadership qualities and a positive energy to this squad. There are obvious similarities with Neymar and Mane. He looks to be a decent header also alike Mane & Jota. I'm very excited by this signing.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #255 on: Today at 01:10:23 am »
Farking hell!

Welcome Luis! I think he'll bring leadership qualities and a positive energy to this squad. There are obvious similarities with Neymar and Mane. He looks to be a decent header also alike Mane & Jota. I'm very excited by this signing.
His action and play reminds me of Neymar. Same energy and body type.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #256 on: Today at 01:25:50 am »
Oh look we made a quality signing.
 :o
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #257 on: Today at 01:58:48 am »
Oh look we made a quality signing.
 :o

Hoo? 
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #258 on: Today at 02:08:35 am »
Oh look we made a quality signing.
 :o


Good job the club didn't listen to the people stating that we had to make do with the likes of Origi and Minamino as viable front three options. We have paid around £175m for Diaz, Jota, Salah, Mane and Firmino over 7 years.

To put that in to perspective Pogba, Grealish and Lukaku were around £100m each.
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #259 on: Today at 04:26:43 am »
In what must be a UK-first (don't tell the Ev!), I think we've signed the first ever Indigenous player to grace these lands... can't think of another one off the top of me head..

The career of Perkins was so stellar that in the late 1950s he was invited to trial with none other than Liverpool FC. He ended up at Merseyside rivals Everton before finally trialling with Manchester United a few years later. In those days it was almost unheard of for any Australian to get invited by those great teams for a trial, let alone for an Aboriginal Australian player from Adelaide.
