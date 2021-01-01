« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Luis Diaz!  (Read 10875 times)

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,274
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #200 on: Today at 12:47:55 am »
Imagine him scoring the winning goal at the Emirates with a bicycle kick...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,451
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #201 on: Today at 12:54:30 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:33:08 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NpvlS6uBduQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NpvlS6uBduQ</a>
He he thanks. I remember some scrote shooting him, but honestly couldn't remmeber what he looked like.

Bit harsh on our Luis, and all :)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline TAA66

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 223
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #202 on: Today at 01:05:35 am »
Welcome Luis!
Logged

Offline MiddleMan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,102
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #203 on: Today at 01:28:50 am »
Think this could put to bed the doubt that FSG are stingy. How many players need they purchase over 40m for fans to stop expecting the world.

Outstanding deal here, and proves the armchair business and Football Managers haven't a clue whether FSG are in it to win.

Excited to see how he gets on, and the push this could prove to be for Mane to reach new hights.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,274
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #204 on: Today at 01:55:41 am »
Quote from: MiddleMan on Today at 01:28:50 am
Think this could put to bed the doubt that FSG are stingy. How many players need they purchase over 40m for fans to stop expecting the world.

Outstanding deal here, and proves the armchair business and Football Managers haven't a clue whether FSG are in it to win.

Excited to see how he gets on, and the push this could prove to be for Mane to reach new hights.
Haaland, Mbappe and we are good.

;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,053
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #205 on: Today at 04:00:21 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 01:38:26 pm
Worth posting here - listen to this podcast - he could be immense this fella.

Really interesting that.  I didn't realise just how similar he was to them.  A really exciting signing.  Hope he settles in quickly. 

Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #206 on: Today at 05:19:47 am »
Welcome Luis. Very excited to see him at Liverpool. Not really have high expectations for him for the second half of the season as transition to England and Klopp system.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,846
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #207 on: Today at 05:26:58 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:34:58 pm
He has a naughty, snidey looking face. I love that

hope he turns out to be a right bastard,
I see a resemblence to Pepe. ;D
Hopefully he shows the same snide and cheek too sometimes...
« Last Edit: Today at 05:50:39 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,124
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #208 on: Today at 05:40:37 am »
Very exciting signing.
Welcome Luis!

Cant wait to see him play in a red shirt.
Logged
YWNA

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #209 on: Today at 05:48:30 am »
He should be able to affect the game if he comes on, even he doesn't yet know the patterns of play/system, because he can carry the ball at that pace, and teams probably can't set up to defend him one on one.

This is gonna be fun.

Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,846
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #210 on: Today at 05:53:28 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 05:48:30 am
He should be able to affect the game if he comes on, even he doesn't yet know the patterns of play/system, because he can carry the ball at that pace, and teams probably can't set up to defend him one on one.

This is gonna be fun.


Yeah even though he won't have the pressing/defending-from-front down yet, he's guaranteed to cause havock and aggravate hemorrhoids when he steps onto the pitch.

Trent, Robbo, Bobby and Tsimikas have a shiny new toy to play with! ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 06:01:36 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,551
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #211 on: Today at 06:44:25 am »
Our last two "Luis" were rather good, hope this one lives up to the name and the winning like the former and not the biting like the latter. ;D
Logged

Online mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,637
Re: Welcome Luis Diaz!
« Reply #212 on: Today at 07:09:38 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 05:53:28 am
Yeah even though he won't have the pressing/defending-from-front down yet, he's guaranteed to cause havock and aggravate hemorrhoids when he steps onto the pitch.

Trent, Robbo, Bobby and Tsimikas have a shiny new toy to play with! ;D

I think we'll look to use him as a bit of an impact player for the remainder of the season while he learns the systems and the language. Hopefully the odd start here and there when Salah or Mane need resting. His ability to take on players one vs one will give a lot of defences something to think about. Can't wait to see him action for us.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 