<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NpvlS6uBduQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NpvlS6uBduQ</a>
Think this could put to bed the doubt that FSG are stingy. How many players need they purchase over 40m for fans to stop expecting the world.Outstanding deal here, and proves the armchair business and Football Managers haven't a clue whether FSG are in it to win. Excited to see how he gets on, and the push this could prove to be for Mane to reach new hights.
Worth posting here - listen to this podcast - he could be immense this fella.
He has a naughty, snidey looking face. I love that hope he turns out to be a right bastard,
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
He should be able to affect the game if he comes on, even he doesn't yet know the patterns of play/system, because he can carry the ball at that pace, and teams probably can't set up to defend him one on one. This is gonna be fun.
Yeah even though he won't have the pressing/defending-from-front down yet, he's guaranteed to cause havock and aggravate hemorrhoids when he steps onto the pitch.Trent, Robbo, Bobby and Tsimikas have a shiny new toy to play with!
