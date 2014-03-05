Poll

Best Simpsons Episode. Season Nine

The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson (Mountain Dew or Crab Juice)
5 (14.3%)
The Principal and the Pauper (Principal Skinner is an old man who lives at the school.)
1 (2.9%)
Lisa's Sax (Homer, you're dumb as a mule and twice as ugly, if a strange man offers you a ride, I say take it!)
1 (2.9%)
Treehouse of Horror VIII (Oh, Neddy. Look at them up there, plotting our doom. They could force us to commit wanton acts of carnality.)
0 (0%)
The Cartridge Family (Half back, passes to centre, back to wing, back to centre. Centre holds it.Holds it. Holds it)
1 (2.9%)
Bart Star (The cuts. Although I wasn't able to cut everyone I wanted to, I have cut a lot of you. Wendell is cut. Rudy is cut. Janey, you're gone. Steven, I like your hussle. That's why it was so hard to cut you.)
3 (8.6%)
The Two Mrs. Nahasapeemapetilons (I can't believe you don't shut up!)
0 (0%)
Lisa the Skeptic (Fossils Schmossils. You can't stop progress because of some musty old bones. Bones Schmones.)
1 (2.9%)
Reality Bites ( Marge. You see, the law business is a little slow, and since most of my clients wind up losing their houses this was a natural move for me)
1 (2.9%)
Miracle on Evergreen Terrace (Eh, yes Kent. Uh, hello jerk. We may never find you, and we should probably all stop looking, but one thing's for sure you do exist.)
2 (5.7%)
All Singing, All Dancing (Gonna paint your wagon. Gonna paint it fine. Gotta use oil based paint because the wood is pine!)
0 (0%)
Bart Carny (The guy I'm really looking for, wink, is Mr. Bribe, wink wink.)
1 (2.9%)
The Joy of Sect (Na na na na na na na na Leader! Na na na na na na na na Leader! Leader! Leader! Leader!)
5 (14.3%)
Das Bus (Oh, no food, no shelter, no monkey butlers. This island is a death hole. We should have just swam for it like Otto.)
1 (2.9%)
The Last Temptation of Krust (I learned something about myself today. It ain't comedy that's in my blood. It's selling out.)
1 (2.9%)
Dumbbell Indemnity (Must kill Moe... wheeeee)
0 (0%)
Lisa the Simpson (Oh, your dad used to be as smart as a monkey, then his mind started gettin' lazy and now he's as dumb as a chimp.)
1 (2.9%)
This Little Wiggy (This is my swing set. This is my sandbox! I'm not allowed to go in the deep end. That's where I saw the leprechaun)
2 (5.7%)
Simpson Tide (My Homer is not a Communist. He may be a liar, a pig, an idiot, a Communist, but he is NOT a porn star!)
0 (0%)
The Trouble with Trillions (Okay, Marge, if anybody asks, you require 24-hour nursing care, Lisa's a clergyman, Maggie is seven people and Bart was wounded in Vietnam.)
3 (8.6%)
Girly Edition (So, by waking up a little early and having some extra sheets handy, no one's the wiser. Tomorrow: destroying the evidence)
0 (0%)
Trash of the Titans (ou guys are the lousiest garbage men ever! Yeah, I'm talkin' to you, you trash-eating stinkbags!)
5 (14.3%)
King of the Hill (Gyme, what's a gyme?.... Oh a Gyme!)
1 (2.9%)
Lost our Lisa () Ah, the old number twenty-two. Clean reliable public transportation. The chariot of the people. The ride of choice of poor and very poor alike.)
0 (0%)
Natural Born Kissers (Dear Lord, look at that blimp! He's hanging from a balloon!)
0 (0%)

Total Members Voted: 7

Voting closes: February 1, 2022, 03:19:59 pm

Topic: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll

Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« on: Today at 03:20:00 pm »
Well here we go, its the penultimate season of good Simpsons, and the last one was a hum-ding-diddly-dinger. Some people think that S8 is as good if not better than S4 and I may be inclined to agree. I think we all knew who was going to go through though and to the semis we see the progression of two of the best one off characters (we're not counting Frank Grimes jr as a second appearence of Grimey) in You Only Move Twice (Scorpio!) and Homers Enemy

Season One - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351126.0 we had wins for Crepes of Wrath and Krusty Gets Busted, with no votes for the poor babysitter bandit in Some Enchanted Evening.

Season Two - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351147.0 with five votes a piece we had a close run thing, eventually being won by Bart The Daredevil and One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Bluefish, with three episodes getting the famous nil points.

Season Three - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351172.0 we had a runaway winner with Homer At The Bat (contender for GOAT?) followed up by Flaming Moes. Two episodes got no love this time round, with Saturdays of Thunder and Treehouse of Horror 2 being rejected. Ha-ha.

Season Four - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351183.0 was the hardest for me to pick from so far, and perhaps the best season to date as shown by the increase in voters. Marge vs The Monorail took 30 votes and runner up was Last Exit To Springfield.

Sesson Five - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351195.0 there was only going to be one winner and that was Cape Feare, but the battle for second was neck and neck with Homer Goes To College winning by a single vote. The only 0%er was Lady Bouvier's Lover. Looks like the Marge hate extends to her mum.

Season Six - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351235.0 was a mixed bag with some episodes neck and neck and a few that got poo-pood. In the end Homer Badmad took the win, and runner up was Homer the Great. We had nil points for four episodes, including Lisa's Wedding (start of the decline?).

Season Seven - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351260.0 - wins for King Sized Homer (19 votes) and 22 Short Films About Springfield. Nil Points for Sideshow Bob's Last Gleaming and the 138th episdode clip show.

Season Eight - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351293.0 - wins for Homer's Enemy and You Only Move Twice. I think we may have some finalists there. AGAIN no points for Marge in "In Marge We Trust" or Lisa in "My Sister, My Sitter" - aren't we a bunch of sexists. Nil points for TOH or the Spinoff epsidoe either, no duh.

So once again get ready to vote and reminice as we go for Season Nine!
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:18:22 pm »
This has a stand out episode which is the City of New York vs Homer and some good ones like 'Bart Star', 'Bart Carny', 'Joy of Sect', 'Trouble with Trillions', 'Trash of the Titans' and 'Miracle on Evergreen Terrace', but this is where the show starts to really drop off in quality and is without doubt at the bottom of the pile when it comes to the best seasons.

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 9 Poll
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:25:01 pm »
Well, of course, I didn't want a racehorse in my living room. But you don't say no to Spring Byington, do you?

Not sure why, but that line has me in stitches for some reason.
