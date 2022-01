Well here we go, its the penultimate season of good Simpsons, and the last one was a hum-ding-diddly-dinger. Some people think that S8 is as good if not better than S4 and I may be inclined to agree. I think we all knew who was going to go through though and to the semis we see the progression of two of the best one off characters (we're not counting Frank Grimes jr as a second appearence of Grimey) in You Only Move Twice (Scorpio!) and Homers EnemySeason One - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351126.0 we had wins for Crepes of Wrath and Krusty Gets Busted, with no votes for the poor babysitter bandit in Some Enchanted Evening.Season Two - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351147.0 with five votes a piece we had a close run thing, eventually being won by Bart The Daredevil and One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Bluefish, with three episodes getting the famous nil points.Season Three - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351172.0 we had a runaway winner with Homer At The Bat (contender for GOAT?) followed up by Flaming Moes. Two episodes got no love this time round, with Saturdays of Thunder and Treehouse of Horror 2 being rejected. Ha-ha.Season Four - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351183.0 was the hardest for me to pick from so far, and perhaps the best season to date as shown by the increase in voters. Marge vs The Monorail took 30 votes and runner up was Last Exit To Springfield.Sesson Five - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351195.0 there was only going to be one winner and that was Cape Feare, but the battle for second was neck and neck with Homer Goes To College winning by a single vote. The only 0%er was Lady Bouvier's Lover. Looks like the Marge hate extends to her mum.Season Six - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351235.0 was a mixed bag with some episodes neck and neck and a few that got poo-pood. In the end Homer Badmad took the win, and runner up was Homer the Great. We had nil points for four episodes, including Lisa's Wedding (start of the decline?).Season Seven - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351260.0 - wins for King Sized Homer (19 votes) and 22 Short Films About Springfield. Nil Points for Sideshow Bob's Last Gleaming and the 138th episdode clip show.Season Eight - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351293.0 - wins for Homer's Enemy and You Only Move Twice. I think we may have some finalists there. AGAIN no points for Marge in "In Marge We Trust" or Lisa in "My Sister, My Sitter" - aren't we a bunch of sexists. Nil points for TOH or the Spinoff epsidoe either, no duh.So once again get ready to vote and reminice as we go for Season Nine!