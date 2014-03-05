This has a stand out episode which is the City of New York vs Homer and some good ones like 'Bart Star', 'Bart Carny', 'Joy of Sect', 'Trouble with Trillions', 'Trash of the Titans' and 'Miracle on Evergreen Terrace', but this is where the show starts to really drop off in quality and is without doubt at the bottom of the pile when it comes to the best seasons.



