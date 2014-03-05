Best Simpsons Episode. Season Nine
- The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson (Mountain Dew or Crab Juice)
5 (14.3%)
- The Principal and the Pauper (Principal Skinner is an old man who lives at the school.)
1 (2.9%)
- Lisa's Sax (Homer, you're dumb as a mule and twice as ugly, if a strange man offers you a ride, I say take it!)
1 (2.9%)
- Treehouse of Horror VIII (Oh, Neddy. Look at them up there, plotting our doom. They could force us to commit wanton acts of carnality.)
- 0 (0%)
- The Cartridge Family (Half back, passes to centre, back to wing, back to centre. Centre holds it.Holds it. Holds it)
1 (2.9%)
- Bart Star (The cuts. Although I wasn't able to cut everyone I wanted to, I have cut a lot of you. Wendell is cut. Rudy is cut. Janey, you're gone. Steven, I like your hussle. That's why it was so hard to cut you.)
3 (8.6%)
- The Two Mrs. Nahasapeemapetilons (I can't believe you don't shut up!)
- 0 (0%)
- Lisa the Skeptic (Fossils Schmossils. You can't stop progress because of some musty old bones. Bones Schmones.)
1 (2.9%)
- Reality Bites ( Marge. You see, the law business is a little slow, and since most of my clients wind up losing their houses this was a natural move for me)
1 (2.9%)
- Miracle on Evergreen Terrace (Eh, yes Kent. Uh, hello jerk. We may never find you, and we should probably all stop looking, but one thing's for sure you do exist.)
2 (5.7%)
- All Singing, All Dancing (Gonna paint your wagon. Gonna paint it fine. Gotta use oil based paint because the wood is pine!)
- 0 (0%)
- Bart Carny (The guy I'm really looking for, wink, is Mr. Bribe, wink wink.)
1 (2.9%)
- The Joy of Sect (Na na na na na na na na Leader! Na na na na na na na na Leader! Leader! Leader! Leader!)
5 (14.3%)
- Das Bus (Oh, no food, no shelter, no monkey butlers. This island is a death hole. We should have just swam for it like Otto.)
1 (2.9%)
- The Last Temptation of Krust (I learned something about myself today. It ain't comedy that's in my blood. It's selling out.)
1 (2.9%)
- Dumbbell Indemnity (Must kill Moe... wheeeee)
- 0 (0%)
- Lisa the Simpson (Oh, your dad used to be as smart as a monkey, then his mind started gettin' lazy and now he's as dumb as a chimp.)
1 (2.9%)
- This Little Wiggy (This is my swing set. This is my sandbox! I'm not allowed to go in the deep end. That's where I saw the leprechaun)
2 (5.7%)
- Simpson Tide (My Homer is not a Communist. He may be a liar, a pig, an idiot, a Communist, but he is NOT a porn star!)
- 0 (0%)
- The Trouble with Trillions (Okay, Marge, if anybody asks, you require 24-hour nursing care, Lisa's a clergyman, Maggie is seven people and Bart was wounded in Vietnam.)
3 (8.6%)
- Girly Edition (So, by waking up a little early and having some extra sheets handy, no one's the wiser. Tomorrow: destroying the evidence)
- 0 (0%)
- Trash of the Titans (ou guys are the lousiest garbage men ever! Yeah, I'm talkin' to you, you trash-eating stinkbags!)
-
5 (14.3%)
- King of the Hill (Gyme, what's a gyme?.... Oh a Gyme!)
1 (2.9%)
- Lost our Lisa () Ah, the old number twenty-two. Clean reliable public transportation. The chariot of the people. The ride of choice of poor and very poor alike.)
- 0 (0%)
- Natural Born Kissers (Dear Lord, look at that blimp! He's hanging from a balloon!)
- 0 (0%)
Total Members Voted: 7
Voting closes: February 1, 2022, 03:19:59 pm