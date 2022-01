From what I see on social media it's the parents more than anything buying the PSG or Bayern or Barca or Madrid kits and kitting the kids out in them. Similar to putting 8 year olds in Hugo Boss trackies and mad trainees that cost more than my car.



Might also just be Evertonians whose kids refuse to wear a Hummel kit with Allan on it.







Like I mentioned earlier, missus took me for our 1st wedding anniversary in Barcelona and we got a Messi shirt for the lad, he was 18 months old. Her Dad loved him in it, so we got a new one when he outgrew it. They were then handed down to our 2nd son and over the years he kept asking for a new Messi top, he's had about 4, plus a Barca shirt with Suarez on it, he's now on his 2nd Messi Argentina shirt. He wouldn't ask for a PSG shirt though. He's also had a Brazil kit with Firmino on the back and the oldest has had 2 Holland kits with Virgil on the back.They've also had loads of Liverpool shirts, the worst shirt the youngest has had was when her Dad bought a Manc one with Rooney on it when he was 1. He never did that again thank fuck.