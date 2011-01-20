« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player  (Read 3698 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:15:31 pm
To be fair, Sky can't be expected to do a 2 hours sermon on why racism is wrong before every game.

There's more than enough educational material available at the click of a few buttons. There have been many programmes broadcast by Sky, BBC and the like in recent years about racism.

No one has any excuse in 2022 unless they've been in a coma for the last 40 years.

Sky cant, youre right, thats kind of my point you need to want to access the information on why its wrong.
thats why  I mentioned the story about my Dad but didnt expand on it very well
When I told him it was wrong he listened and wanted to know why, thats because it was his son saying it
If he heard homophobia was wrong from some bloke off the telly it would be in one ear out the next

There is a chance of educating this bloke as it will no longer be able to dismiss the message, if his civil liberties depend on it
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,043
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 07:30:34 pm »
Its a c*nt being a c*nt. Doesnt matter who the teams are, who the player is. The c*nt will be a c*nt. In a stadium, at work, on holiday, wherever. Football just doesnt have a racism problem, society does. Theres a lot of people out there with a lot of hate. Theyve been battered with it by the media and government to hate for years now. They dont just switch it on for footballers.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,746
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 07:55:50 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 06:34:02 pm
You've told that story on these boards before, think we got a day after account, no? ;D

;D

Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,673
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:32:06 pm »
Absolute knobhead.

Some right shitbags out there
Logged
I like cats

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,888
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 08:36:08 pm »
Quote from: storkfoot on Yesterday at 08:42:16 am
Alternatively, he should have been made to undergo community service at a refugee charity in the city.

Some of the contributors on here sound like Priti Patel and have clearly never made a mistake in their lives.

Calling people Tories for wanting rid of a racist from the ranks? Irony on so many levels.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,486
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:28:58 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 07:18:09 pm
Racist and sexist abuse is the most vile, but to be honest, what's wrong with just cheering on your own team?

I know there's banter, and some of it is very funny, but a lot of it is basically hatred. United fans shouting 'murderers'. Some of our fans doing aeroplanes. That's just hatred and it should all stop.

Just cheer your own team. I don't hate Utd, I don't hate Everton. I love Liverpool. If someone wants to hate me for that, that's their problem. We should all appreciate the beautiful game brings us together.

Hey, Sadio ran away from his village so he could play football. Andrew Robertson worked in a supermarket so he could play. These are fabulous stories that transcend race and class. I would appreciate them if Sadio played for Utd, just like I think Rashford has been brilliant for his campaigning.

Just cheer your own team.

Agree 100%. Support your own team with passion and dont bring any hatred into it. I never understand why people hate other teams players. It doesnt do anything except make you look silly.

What do our players want? They want support even when things arent going well. They certainly dont want us to abuse other players.

Its a game and the game is worthless without strong opposition. Respect them and dont hurl abuse at them.

Having said that, racism is vile and Im glad people are starting to be prosecuted for it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:30:41 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm »
can never understand these pathetic c*nts. you "support" a very diverse squad of players but shout racist abuse at a player from an opponent? 


there is so much absolute pond life walking around the place now.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 10:52:33 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm
can never understand these pathetic c*nts. you "support" a very diverse squad of players but shout racist abuse at a player from an opponent? 


there is so much absolute pond life walking around the place now.

It should also be noted that he was 20 when we signed John Barnes.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 11:27:51 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 07:18:09 pm
Racist and sexist abuse is the most vile, but to be honest, what's wrong with just cheering on your own team?

I know there's banter, and some of it is very funny, but a lot of it is basically hatred. United fans shouting 'murderers'. Some of our fans doing aeroplanes. That's just hatred and it should all stop.

Just cheer your own team. I don't hate Utd, I don't hate Everton. I love Liverpool. If someone wants to hate me for that, that's their problem. We should all appreciate the beautiful game brings us together.

Hey, Sadio ran away from his village so he could play football. Andrew Robertson worked in a supermarket so he could play. These are fabulous stories that transcend race and class. I would appreciate them if Sadio played for Utd, just like I think Rashford has been brilliant for his campaigning.

Just cheer your own team.

This is it in a nutshell. We live in Twickenham and my son has decided to support Arsenal. I'm not going to try and change his mind as I think you fall in love with a team and that's it. However, I took him to the League Cup game against Sunderland in December and couldn't believe that for most of the game they just repeated the awful song about hating Tottenham. I've since had several conversations about the best way to support your team (or anything in life) is to be passionate about them and telling people how much you dislike someone/something else is just weird. I also highlight how many incredible songs we have and how different that was compared to the Arsenal game :D
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 11:35:47 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 07:18:09 pm
Racist and sexist abuse is the most vile, but to be honest, what's wrong with just cheering on your own team?

I know there's banter, and some of it is very funny, but a lot of it is basically hatred. United fans shouting 'murderers'. Some of our fans doing aeroplanes. That's just hatred and it should all stop.

Just cheer your own team. I don't hate Utd, I don't hate Everton. I love Liverpool. If someone wants to hate me for that, that's their problem. We should all appreciate the beautiful game brings us together.

Hey, Sadio ran away from his village so he could play football. Andrew Robertson worked in a supermarket so he could play.

And Juan Mata worked as a blogger just so he could...well, because he couldn't play any more.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,423
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 11:40:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:30:19 pm
I'm a year older and got involved in the abuse of black players/Munich chants/other vile shite as a young kid in the late 70's at Anfield. I'd never even think of doing shit like that now, I've had over 30 years to learn its wrong, so he has no excuse.
Imagine you'd been banned for life back at that age, though. You're a very different person now and no longer deserving of any kind of censure on those grounds. But a life ban would have prevented you from going to Anfield all that time since then till now, and for the rest of your life to come.

I wonder sometimes if people even stop to consider what a life ban means 

Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 08:36:08 pm
Calling people Tories for wanting rid of a racist from the ranks? Irony on so many levels.
Not really what he said, though, was it? Patel is known for her harsh, uncompromising attitudes, with no hint of clemency, and I suspect that's what the poster was referring to, not her political party.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,055
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
« Reply #51 on: Today at 07:26:19 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:35:47 pm
And Juan Mata worked as a blogger just so he could...well, because he couldn't play any more.

Now that's banter, just like Ole at the wheel.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
« Reply #52 on: Today at 07:37:19 am »
He's obviously wasn't getting to the matches early enough to know what this means.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,348
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
« Reply #53 on: Today at 07:44:35 am »
I guess a three year ban encourages people to learn and change their ways whereas a life ban doesnt really. Like if youre a massive Liverpool fan and got banned for life for shouting racism at a player, youre unlikely to suddenly change in day to day life. If youve got the prospect of going again in three years youre more likely to.maybe?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,465
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:35:23 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:44:35 am
I guess a three year ban encourages people to learn and change their ways whereas a life ban doesnt really. Like if youre a massive Liverpool fan and got banned for life for shouting racism at a player, youre unlikely to suddenly change in day to day life. If youve got the prospect of going again in three years youre more likely to.maybe?
Hes 54 not 15. If youve got to that age and still dont know the difference between right and wrong and respect then some people cant be helped.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:43:32 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:40:59 pm
Imagine you'd been banned for life back at that age, though. You're a very different person now and no longer deserving of any kind of censure on those grounds. But a life ban would have prevented you from going to Anfield all that time since then till now, and for the rest of your life to come.

I wonder sometimes if people even stop to consider what a life ban means 
Not really what he said, though, was it? Patel is known for her harsh, uncompromising attitudes, with no hint of clemency, and I suspect that's what the poster was referring to, not her political party.

Anfield, along with most other grounds were very different places back then.
It seems almost unbelievable when looking at the progress thats been made since, but back then there was widespread overt racist sexist and homophobic chanting.

Thankfully due to a combination of maturity and education most people do not need the threat of bans to deter them from such behaviour. Sadly however some of the pond life in society have been empowered by the racist rhetoric over the past 6 or 7 years from far right politicians backed up by the right wing press.

Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,500
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:07:58 am »
While this will be ammunition for outsiders...this sort of shit needs to be fucked off from any stadium anywhere. No place or time for it. Harsh penalty is what he deserves the fuckwit
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:14:05 am »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 09:07:58 am
While this will be ammunition for outsiders...this sort of shit needs to be fucked off from any stadium anywhere. No place or time for it. Harsh penalty is what he deserves the fuckwit
I was at a game against Spurs a few season's back and a kid about 12 shouted something at Sissoko when he came off the pitch near us.  I'm not sure exactly what it was - maybe not racist - but all those near him gave him a proper telling off.

Perhaps more difficult with a 54-year old man but I'd like to think he'd have been put back in his place if the police hadn't done so.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,348
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:25:23 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 08:35:23 am
Hes 54 not 15. If youve got to that age and still dont know the difference between right and wrong and respect then some people cant be helped.

Yeah maybe. I just think if the idea is to eradicate racism, its better to have a shorter ban so there's at least a bit of a reason for the guy to pack that horrible shit in rather than being an even more racist, bitter old man for the rest of his life. Plus would seem wrong to have different bans for older and younger people, like if you're over 50 you get a life ban but if you're only 21 you get three years because you havent had the chance to learn yet.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
« Reply #59 on: Today at 09:28:52 am »
Glad for the banning order, but think there should be some sort of community rehabilitation built into things too.  If it's a three-year order you know they'll be back and what's to stop them repeating things?  You may as well try and stop the cycle, you don't know how poisonous they make things for those around them too.

I've only ever been to Anfield a couple of times, simply can't afford the outlay.  One was an FA Cup win against Stoke which passed without incident and the other was a Youth Cup game with our youngsters against Crystal Palace, which was the first time I'd ever been and I took my nephew.  And the outstanding memory I have of that game was a Reds 'fan' during a corner shouting to "get that black bastard" referring to whoever was wearing 2 for Palace.  Nothing was done (as I say, it was my first game, I wouldn't have known what to do to be honest, plus I couldn't have picked them out) and you could tell the steward in front of us clocked something but seemingly turned a blind eye.  We all do that and the abuse will go on.  Got to be more pro-active in cutting it out, and not just reacting to incidents and leaving it at that but educating people as to why it should never go on.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,552
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
« Reply #60 on: Today at 12:39:03 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 09:07:58 am
While this will be ammunition for outsiders...

Got what he deserved and that, but arsed about outsiders.

One racist in a city of 500,000 or fanbase of how many millions.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,530
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
« Reply #61 on: Today at 12:44:54 pm »
Christ almighty, if a man of 54 can't see why being racist is wrong then he is never going to learn is he?
3 years isn't enough. Ban him for life. No place in our support for people like that.
Logged

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,448
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
« Reply #62 on: Today at 02:17:50 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 12:55:55 am
Into the fucking sea with him, twat

We are trying to reduce pollution in the sea, not add to it.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,403
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
« Reply #63 on: Today at 02:21:12 pm »
Should be a lifetime ban to discourage others from trying their luck with this bullshit.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,841
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
« Reply #64 on: Today at 02:47:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:21:12 pm
Should be a lifetime ban to discourage others from trying their luck with this bullshit.

Yep.

It's not about making this bloke see the error of his ways (I'd argue at 54 that ship has long since sailed anyway).
It's about showing everyone what happens if they want to try it. Absolute zero tolerance for it, one strike and you're out.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 