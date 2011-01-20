Glad for the banning order, but think there should be some sort of community rehabilitation built into things too. If it's a three-year order you know they'll be back and what's to stop them repeating things? You may as well try and stop the cycle, you don't know how poisonous they make things for those around them too.



I've only ever been to Anfield a couple of times, simply can't afford the outlay. One was an FA Cup win against Stoke which passed without incident and the other was a Youth Cup game with our youngsters against Crystal Palace, which was the first time I'd ever been and I took my nephew. And the outstanding memory I have of that game was a Reds 'fan' during a corner shouting to "get that black bastard" referring to whoever was wearing 2 for Palace. Nothing was done (as I say, it was my first game, I wouldn't have known what to do to be honest, plus I couldn't have picked them out) and you could tell the steward in front of us clocked something but seemingly turned a blind eye. We all do that and the abuse will go on. Got to be more pro-active in cutting it out, and not just reacting to incidents and leaving it at that but educating people as to why it should never go on.