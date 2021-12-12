I would imagine the fella does know that racism is wrong. But often there's a gap between what we know and what we do, especially when we are far from our best selves. In this case the behavior is not only unpleasant but also illegal, and so he has been punished.



I'd like to see punishment - education - rehabilitation, as described above.



Yes, the risk is the education and rehabilitation don't work. But I'd rather live in a society that is striving for that.