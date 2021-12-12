« previous next »
Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player

Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
Yesterday at 05:51:39 pm
Just to show that we have at least one fuckwit amongst our fan base.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-60143821

Bearing in mind the number if Black players we have this buffoon shows Johnson levels of self awareness.
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
Yesterday at 06:32:05 pm
Yep. I hope hope justice is served.
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
Yesterday at 06:40:57 pm
I just saw that on the Echo site. The fella is 54 years old, for goodness sake.  ::) Idiot.

Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
Yesterday at 06:53:12 pm
Needs banning for life.
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
Yesterday at 06:57:26 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:53:12 pm
Needs banning for life.

you have to assume he will be; from all grounds

What a fucking prick
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
Yesterday at 07:00:21 pm
Good riddance, the horrible twat
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
Yesterday at 07:04:34 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:57:26 pm
you have to assume he will be; from all grounds

What a fucking prick

The maximum for a football banning order is 10 years. The club should ban him for life.
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
Yesterday at 07:56:25 pm
Glad he got banned but it's still way too soft a punishment.

Fuck 3 years, ban the disgusting c*nt for life
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
Yesterday at 08:02:38 pm
Good.
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
Yesterday at 08:07:48 pm
Absolute arse, as others have said club needs to ban him for life.
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
Yesterday at 08:10:49 pm
54 years old, grow the fuck up you stupid ****
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
Yesterday at 08:32:44 pm
c*nt. He'll not be missed
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
Today at 12:55:55 am
Into the fucking sea with him, twat
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
Today at 08:42:16 am
Alternatively, he should have been made to undergo community service at a refugee charity in the city.

Some of the contributors on here sound like Priti Patel and have clearly never made a mistake in their lives.
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
Today at 08:55:14 am
Should have a poster of him above every urinal @ Anfield with some sort of anti-racist statement like 'Don't let this be you'.
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
Today at 08:56:27 am
Quote from: storkfoot on Today at 08:42:16 am
Alternatively, he should have been made to undergo community service at a refugee charity in the city.

Some of the contributors on here sound like Priti Patel and have clearly never made a mistake in their lives.

I've made lots of mistakes. I haven't dished out racist abuse at a football match. Comparing posters to Priti Patel for being happy a racist rat has been banned from football? Fucking weird one you.
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
Today at 11:20:28 am
Quote from: storkfoot on Today at 08:42:16 am
Alternatively, he should have been made to undergo community service at a refugee charity in the city.

Some of the contributors on here sound like Priti Patel and have clearly never made a mistake in their lives.

I still feel embarrassed 25 years later about the time I yelled "you fat c*nt" at a footballer. That was a mistake. Using racial abuse goes far beyond that and I feel no empathy whatsoever. Having said that, I'm not sure about life bans, I feel people deserve a second chance, maybe 5-10 years would be better, and a bit of education can't hurt.
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
Today at 01:04:00 pm
Quote from: storkfoot on Today at 08:42:16 am
Alternatively, he should have been made to undergo community service at a refugee charity in the city.

Some of the contributors on here sound like Priti Patel and have clearly never made a mistake in their lives.
so how many times have you shouted racist abuse at footballers?
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
Today at 01:41:30 pm
Quote from: storkfoot on Today at 08:42:16 am
Alternatively, he should have been made to undergo community service at a refugee charity in the city.

Some of the contributors on here sound like Priti Patel and have clearly never made a mistake in their lives.

Nah, fuck that. Its not like racism is some new fangled idea which were suddenly cracking down on. Its been a much spoken about issue for maybe 30+ years now in football (longer in every day life).

There is fuck all excuse for anyone to do it anywhere, and fucking them off from football for doing so at a football ground seems a fair punishment. Theyve had plenty of warnings.
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
Today at 02:02:48 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 11:20:28 am
I still feel embarrassed 25 years later about the time I yelled "you fat c*nt" at a footballer.

Shit, here I was thinking that was standard work place language.
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
Today at 02:03:42 pm
Good riddance. Twat.
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
Today at 02:10:01 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 11:20:28 am
I still feel embarrassed 25 years later about the time I yelled "you fat c*nt" at a footballer. That was a mistake. Using racial abuse goes far beyond that and I feel no empathy whatsoever. Having said that, I'm not sure about life bans, I feel people deserve a second chance, maybe 5-10 years would be better, and a bit of education can't hurt.

He's 54 years old. It's 2022. If he doesn't grasp that racism isn't acceptable and shouldn't be tolerated by now he's beyond education.
Re: Liverpool fan prosecuted for racist abuse of Everton player
Today at 02:12:56 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:56:25 pm
Glad he got banned but it's still way too soft a punishment.

Fuck 3 years, ban the disgusting c*nt for life

thats terrible, sends a shit message.
