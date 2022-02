I’m enjoying it. .. was wondering if ‘jacks’ for CID is well known or used slang ? I had never heard it before and had to look it up.

Also ‘Ken’ for house ? The young lad has said it twice but i did hear a Geordie say it this week too.



‘Ken’ must be a relatively newish one I didn’t know but ‘jacks’ I remember from back in the ‘50’s and early ‘60’s but seem to recall it was for police generally. It seemed to die out then and the police were either bobbies, coppers, scuffers or rozzers. Then a good while later came the fuzz and the bizzies