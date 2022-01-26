« previous next »
Topic: The Responder

Terry de Niro

The Responder
January 26, 2022, 01:11:09 pm
On BBC iPlayer.

Fabulous police drama set in Liverpool, starring Martin Freeman who does a brilliant job of convincing you that he is proper scouse. Loads of other well known actors as well.

I watched the first one earlier last night, then watched the whole lot later on.
Brilliant stuff.

Five 1 hour episodes.
markedasred

Re: The Responder
Reply #1 on: January 26, 2022, 02:09:45 pm
Found it bleak, couldn't face a 2nd episode. Also, having Sherlocks sidekick office hobbit someone so famous as all the other things he has done on screen for over 95% of the time makes the suspension of disbelief very difficult.
Last Edit: January 26, 2022, 02:11:25 pm by markedasred
Lee0-3Liv

Re: The Responder
Reply #2 on: January 26, 2022, 02:24:20 pm
Saw Alan Sugar complaining about Martin Freeman putting on a scouse accent saying he and his wife couldn't understand it and had to turn it off.

Still bitter about Madrid ;D
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Responder
Reply #3 on: January 26, 2022, 02:26:50 pm
Going to be watching this with the missus when we get time.

Got Boba Fett and Ozark to do first (Just finished Silent Sea)
AndyMuller

Re: The Responder
Reply #4 on: January 26, 2022, 02:27:47 pm
His accent is surprisingly good to be fair.
Terry de Niro

Re: The Responder
Reply #5 on: January 26, 2022, 03:44:03 pm
Quote from: markedasred on January 26, 2022, 02:09:45 pm
Found it bleak, couldn't face a 2nd episode.
Boys From The Black Stuff was also quite bleak back in the day, but I put this drama right up there with it.
Sure the first episode is a bit dark, but it has it's funny moments as well.
From the 2nd episode until the end there are some of the best moments of British drama I have seen.
Pacey and twists and turns all over the shop.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Responder
Reply #6 on: January 26, 2022, 03:54:30 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 26, 2022, 03:44:03 pm
Boys From The Black Stuff was also quite bleak back in the day, but I put this drama right up there with it.
Sure the first episode is a bit dark, but it has it's funny moments as well.
From the 2nd episode until the end there are some of the best moments of British drama I have seen.
Pacey and twists and turns all over the shop.

I've been looking forward to this - read up on it before it aired. Was based on real events from a real scouse copper I think.

rob1966

Re: The Responder
Reply #7 on: January 26, 2022, 04:06:16 pm
Watched the first two, great telly, as has been said, some funny moments. His accent is quite good, but do find myself still picking up things that aren't right.

Sinbads really let himself go though ;D
A-Bomb

Re: The Responder
Reply #8 on: January 26, 2022, 04:40:31 pm
Thoroughly enjoyed it, interestingly was written by an ex copper too....

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-60108415

Worth a read...
Millie

Re: The Responder
Reply #9 on: January 26, 2022, 04:45:45 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 26, 2022, 04:06:16 pm
Watched the first two, great telly, as has been said, some funny moments. His accent is quite good, but do find myself still picking up things that aren't right.

Sinbads really let himself go though ;D

Yep, so has Jack Boswell  :D
Son of Spion

Re: The Responder
Reply #10 on: January 26, 2022, 05:45:48 pm
This has fallen between two stools for me. It's too unrealistic to take serious, yet not quite surreal enough to take that way either.

I find myself watching it just to spot places I know, such as the sweet shop on Lark Lane that was in the 'Anne' series too, and Burbo Mansions in Blundellsands last night. It's also fun watching to see how many ex-Brookside and other stereotypical Scouse programme actors they can fit into one series.  :D
RedSince86

Re: The Responder
Reply #11 on: January 26, 2022, 06:09:36 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on January 26, 2022, 02:24:20 pm
Saw Alan Sugar complaining about Martin Freeman putting on a scouse accent saying he and his wife couldn't understand it and had to turn it off.

Still bitter about Madrid ;D
;D
naYoRHa2b

Re: The Responder
Reply #12 on: January 26, 2022, 06:44:26 pm
Watched the first two, preferred the second.

Martin Freeman does a good job with the accent. Not a fan of the other characters honestly and already had a disagreement in work with a fucking wool from the Wirral about his stereotypical views.
rob1966

Re: The Responder
Reply #13 on: January 26, 2022, 08:17:44 pm
Quote from: Millie on January 26, 2022, 04:45:45 pm
Yep, so has Jack Boswell  :D

Its all those Haribo he eats :D
Timbo's Goals

Re: The Responder
Reply #14 on: January 27, 2022, 02:05:20 am
Watched first three episodes so hope my impressions dont prove premature. Found it increasingly absorbing and what a performance by Freeman. Always been a bit indifferent to him, even in that Fargo season he did. Here though. Fuckinghell. A definite tour de force that carries the entire show and reveals just what a superb actor he is and brings out what a fine tight and compelling script and dialogue - especially Freemans of course - the writer seems to have brought to the table.

Thought the supporting cast were all good but this is all about the central character and Freemans tremendous performance which drags you headlong into the teetering bleakness of the tormented soul he is playing. Incredible award meriting stuff.

One spot nobody mentioned is Freemans old girl Rita Tushs nursing home is the Royal Hotel by Marine Gardens. Also one teeny weeny blemish in Freemans otherwise impeccable scouse twang is when he says the word right which Ive winced at a few times. But hey if thats the only thing we can give him that one I guess :). Also a big nod to the writer Tony Schumacher for a great first TV drama - yet another fine Liverpool playwright to add to the list.
Last Edit: January 27, 2022, 02:10:35 am by Timbo's Goals
Jshooters

Re: The Responder
Reply #15 on: January 27, 2022, 10:33:34 am
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on January 26, 2022, 02:24:20 pm
Saw Alan Sugar complaining about Martin Freeman putting on a scouse accent saying he and his wife couldn't understand it and had to turn it off.

Still bitter about Madrid ;D

Haha, he gets a hammering here

https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2022/01/27/lord-sugar-scouse-accent-martin-freeman/
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Responder
Reply #16 on: January 27, 2022, 10:46:43 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 26, 2022, 05:45:48 pm
This has fallen between two stools for me. It's too unrealistic to take serious, yet not quite surreal enough to take that way either.

I find myself watching it just to spot places I know, such as the sweet shop on Lark Lane that was in the 'Anne' series too, and Burbo Mansions in Blundellsands last night. It's also fun watching to see how many ex-Brookside and other stereotypical Scouse programme actors they can fit into one series.  :D

Not seen it yet, but it's supposed to be based on actual events
Timbo's Goals

Re: The Responder
Reply #17 on: January 27, 2022, 11:14:43 am
Quote from: Jshooters on January 27, 2022, 10:33:34 am
Haha, he gets a hammering here

https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2022/01/27/lord-sugar-scouse-accent-martin-freeman/

Ha ha. Thatll teach the Cocknee twat. The Farm, The Coral and Sinbad giving him and his missus down the banks  ;D ;D
Son of Spion

Re: The Responder
Reply #18 on: January 27, 2022, 12:11:25 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 27, 2022, 10:46:43 am
Not seen it yet, but it's supposed to be based on actual events
It seems incredibly unrealistic to me. Mrs Spion was really keen to watch the series but after episode one she thought it was awful, stereotypical shite. Episode two slightly better. It's clearly divided opinion because I've seen some people rave about it and lots of others absolutely slating it. Each to their own, of course.

I might suspend my disbelief and stick with it for the local scenes, but I definitely can't take it as a serious drama.
Buck Pete

Re: The Responder
Reply #19 on: January 27, 2022, 12:25:23 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 27, 2022, 12:11:25 pm
It seems incredibly unrealistic to me.


 I definitely can't take it as a serious drama.

Agreed.

Episode 1 excited me lots.  I was settling in for a few more episodes of gritty, look away from the TV, urban crime drama. Alas, it wasn't to be.

I'm carrying on watching like but can't get my head around the lead characters motivations for helping a smack-head who is totally unlikeable.

OK, so he's looking out for the underdog, but realistically why on earth would he keep helping her, time and time again.

The two goons working for Carl literally turned it into a comedy in EP2.  I'm not involved in the underworld but I do know if you nicked a big rucksack full of coke from a Liverpool drug dealer and his hitmen caught up with you.  You would be either dead or in hospital for a long time.

I'll keep going with it but I can only see this getting more and more ridiculous.
rob1966

Re: The Responder
Reply #20 on: January 27, 2022, 05:20:37 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 27, 2022, 10:46:43 am
Not seen it yet, but it's supposed to be based on actual events

The character is based on Schumacher himself, he's ex Merseyside plod, but he says the stories aren't based on his own experiences. I'll bet a load of it happened though, he does say he enjoyed the Saturday night punchups  ;D
Sarge

Re: The Responder
Reply #21 on: January 27, 2022, 07:55:43 pm
Enjoying it so far and agree Freeman is excellent.

Sinbad is a great shout btw ;D
Sarge

Re: The Responder
Reply #22 on: January 27, 2022, 07:56:50 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 26, 2022, 03:54:30 pm
I've been looking forward to this - read up on it before it aired. Was based on real events from a real scouse copper I think.



Not sure but i said it the tv thread that i read an article by an ex Merseyside copper and said it was spot on.
rob1966

Re: The Responder
Reply #23 on: January 27, 2022, 08:06:34 pm
Quote from: Sarge on January 27, 2022, 07:56:50 pm
Not sure but i said it the tv thread that i read an article by an ex Merseyside copper and said it was spot on.

Tony Schumacher, ex Merseyside plod and now Taxi driver/writer. There's probably a few on here who've had a dig off him on a night out in town ;D

Tony Schumacher spent 10 years in the police in Liverpool before the pressures of the job led him to burn out. Now, he's written a major TV drama about a Liverpool police officer in the middle of a breakdown.

The people who PC Chris Carson is supposed to be helping in BBC One's The Responder - the teenage boy who has just found his gran dead, or the schizophrenic girl who he coaxes out of a wheelie bin, even his own young daughter - have a habit of turning to him and asking if he's OK.

PC Carson, played by Martin Freeman, is one of the responders who races to be there in the public's hour of need. But they can tell that, in reality, he needs help more than them. He's fed up, worn out and ground down.

Tony Schumacher knows how he feels. The show's writer says he drew on his own experiences in the police. "Chris's mental health is [based on] me. The way that Chris is struggling is me," he says.

"There's little things, like his need to constantly work alone. And some of his temper issues. He's finding it more and more difficult to control himself. That was me - although I never got as bad as Chris.

"As my mental health spiralled in the way Chris's has, it became more and more difficult to measure your own performance. That is very much me."

The character may be based on Schumacher's own experiences, but the storyline is not. PC Carson is put under even more stress when a childhood friend and drug lord demands the fictional officer's help.

There are murmurings of corruption in PC Carson's past, and he operates in a grey area where the letter of the law is so blurred it's virtually illegible.

He often takes matters into his own hands, if he thinks he's serving the greater good in the long run. But he is a good guy. Probably. Just.

"I love that moral conflict," Schumacher explains. "People who do good things for bad reasons and people who do bad things for good reasons. I like to muddy the waters."

Carson is, in cop drama parlance, a maverick. But - thanks to Schumacher's inside knowledge - he's more complex than the stereotypical maverick cop, and The Responder is more complex than your average police procedural.

In the early reviews, The Radio Times described it as "the anti-Line of Duty" and "a triumph".

The Times said the programme's problem is that it is "so relentlessly dark". However, the Scouse humour lightens the mood in occasional laugh-out-loud moments.

'A tour de force'
The Telegraph said it blows cop show cliches "out of the Mersey", and that the Sherlock, The Office and The Hobbit actor "gives a tour-de-force turn".

Screen greats Rita Tushingham and David Bradley also give delicious cameos.

But as PC Carson, Freeman strikes the required balance between toughness and vulnerability, despair and gallows humour, right and wrong.

"He wants to be a good bobby, he wants to be a good dad, he wants to be a good husband, and he just wants to be a good man," Schumacher says of the main character. "But he's just lost his way."

Schumacher, 54, loved being in the police when he joined up himself a quarter of a century ago. "It was exciting. It was challenging, and funny," he says.

"You get to have a punch-up on a Saturday night. It was great fun. I thought it was the job for me."

But he started struggling as the years went on. Being badly assaulted twice and needing surgery for an injury "pushed me over the edge", he says.

"It's probably the wrong term to use, but I was convinced I was going mad. I cried and didn't know why I was crying. I had a panic attack one night buying dog food.

"It was totally alien to me because, to me, I'm not that guy. But I went fully into a breakdown and I ended up quitting my job and walking away. That was when I ended up homeless. My marriage broke down and everything else."

Schumacher became a taxi driver, but had always fancied being a writer. One day, he picked up the editor of the Liverpool Confidential website. "I just blurted out, 'Oh, I'm a writer.' And I hadn't written anything. I had written nothing of that kind since I was 14, 15, 16, at school."

But he blagged it, telling her he wrote about things that happened in his cab. She asked him to submit an article.

"So then I had this deadline. I knew it was a new golden opportunity. So I wrote a 1,000-word story. I spent all night. I sent it and then she bought it.

"And I'd suddenly become a writer. That was the thing that started my recovery, I think."

Thirteen years after he left the police, Schumacher has now written three novels and, on The Responder, his debut screenplay, was mentored by the great Liverpudlian dramatist Jimmy McGovern.

"It's like God ringing you," Schumacher says of the first time McGovern phoned him.

PC Chris Carson can be filed alongside McGovern's Cracker as one of TV's most complicated police characters. Schumacher hopes viewers will really have to think about what they think of his creation.

"If you're conflicted about something, you'll think about it afterwards," he says.

"They'll think about Martin's performance, which is phenomenal. But they'll think about Chris and think, I shouldn't like him, but I do."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-60108415
Sarge

Re: The Responder
Reply #24 on: January 27, 2022, 08:26:59 pm
;D Thats the one.
John C

Re: The Responder
Reply #25 on: January 29, 2022, 08:51:22 am
It was brilliant.
Some unexplained moments, some thrilling real life moments.
But Martin Freeman, wow! I've never really taken to him (that's definitely more about me than him), but bloody hell what a performance. Amazing.

We're not even out of January and we've nailed best male and female actors of the year, with Martin Freeman and Maxine Peak.
Snail

Re: The Responder
Reply #26 on: January 29, 2022, 09:08:18 am
That was fucking great. I was entirely ready to hate on Martin Freeman's accent but it was pretty much spot on, considering I've never heard him do an accent before.
Pistolero

Re: The Responder
Reply #27 on: January 29, 2022, 11:22:24 am
Superb, knife-edge, psychological thriller....the five fingernail-chewing episodes flew by...and as mentioned in the TV thread I loved the Bleasdale'esque quips and Scouse turns-of-phrase - often dropped into moments of high drama; "Backamill street?...where the fuck's Backamill street?"  ;D....Freeman's portrayal of mental / moral purgatory was outstanding...one of the best dramas I've seen on the BBC for years...
Red Ol

Re: The Responder
Reply #28 on: January 29, 2022, 03:24:46 pm
Cant comment on his accent as Im not a native (seems pretty good though) but his performance is superb, and Im not a big fan of his.  In fact the best thing I can say is that I forgot it was Martin Freeman! Totally bought into the character.

TV drama at its best
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Responder
Reply #29 on: January 30, 2022, 11:00:05 pm
Saw episode one tonight with the missus

Thought his accent was pretty good. Was that the Bullring (I thought it had been knocked down years ago?!)

Seems an interesting series. Hard to see how he hasn't had it to be honest.
rob1966

Re: The Responder
Reply #30 on: January 31, 2022, 07:15:52 pm
9pm tonight for those of us not binge watching it :thumbup
Lad

Re: The Responder
Reply #31 on: January 31, 2022, 10:18:23 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 30, 2022, 11:00:05 pm
Saw episode one tonight with the missus

Thought his accent was pretty good. Was that the Bullring (I thought it had been knocked down years ago?!)

Seems an interesting series. Hard to see how he hasn't had it to be honest.

Gets better. Fairly brilliant drama actually. Freeman nails it.
IgorBobbins

Re: The Responder
Reply #32 on: January 31, 2022, 10:23:54 pm
Thought I recognised the lady giving the counselling sessions - nice to see the two of them reunited  :)

Son of Spion

Re: The Responder
Reply #33 on: January 31, 2022, 10:59:04 pm
I thought tonight's episode was far more realistic than the previous two.
blert596

Re: The Responder
Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 12:21:33 am
Finished the series tonight Loved it.

Not a great liker of him, but thought it was a fantastic performance.

Timbo's Goals

Re: The Responder
Reply #35 on: Today at 01:49:35 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on January 27, 2022, 02:05:20 am
Watched first three episodes so hope my impressions dont prove premature. Found it increasingly absorbing and what a performance by Freeman. Always been a bit indifferent to him, even in that Fargo season he did. Here though. Fuckinghell. A definite tour de force that carries the entire show and reveals just what a superb actor he is and brings out what a fine tight and compelling script and dialogue - especially Freemans of course - the writer seems to have brought to the table.

Thought the supporting cast were all good but this is all about the central character and Freemans tremendous performance which drags you headlong into the teetering bleakness of the tormented soul he is playing. Incredible award meriting stuff.

One spot nobody mentioned is Freemans old girl Rita Tushs nursing home is the Royal Hotel by Marine Gardens. Also one teeny weeny blemish in Freemans otherwise impeccable scouse twang is when he says the word right which Ive winced at a few times. But hey if thats the only thing we can give him that one I guess :). Also a big nod to the writer Tony Schumacher for a great first TV drama - yet another fine Liverpool playwright to add to the list.

Finally got round to finishing it. Nothing much more to add to what Ive said above and most others have too. Brilliant, gripping series created by an exciting new scouse writing talent with Bleasdale-like ability to juxtapose bleak harsh reality with laugh out loud humour and driven by a sensational central award meriting performance by Freeman.
