Always thought his Genius was overrated, havent really enjoyed an album of his since he was somewhat normal(MBDTF), I mean hes talented, a great producer but even then you could never put him on the same level as the musicians who actually composed and made the music he would sample from, Miles Davis, James Brown, Eric Clapton etc, those are the people I would call true musical geniuses, not a man who used multiple writers to write a verse and multiple ghost producers to make a beat.



Away from that his recent comments have made it sure to me I would never support him again, either in playing and streaming his music or buying his shoes, no great loss to him or me, I guess.