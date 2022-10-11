« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Do you like fish dicks? - Ye  (Read 3846 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #40 on: October 11, 2022, 10:46:00 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October 11, 2022, 10:22:52 am
I wonder if Elon may need funding from Russia and China for his forced Twitter purchase? Hmmm I wonder 🤔

He'll get whatever money he needs for Twitter from fellow billionaires who throw money around like its play money.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,706
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #41 on: October 11, 2022, 11:08:32 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 10, 2022, 01:08:04 pm
Elon's too busy trying to throw Taiwan under the bus

Elon will be supporting the Uighur holiday resorts next.
Logged

Offline Spezialo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #42 on: October 11, 2022, 01:22:33 pm »
He's trying to get Adidas to end the contract.

He still keep's everything Yeezey
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #43 on: October 17, 2022, 09:51:11 pm »
Time to bin him off.

Quote
Kanye West to buy rightwing social network Parler

Purchase by rapper, who changed name to Ye in 2021, expected to be completed by end of year

Kanye West is buying the rightwing social network Parler for an undisclosed sum, the site has announced.

The purchase by the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves, he said in a statement.

George Farmer, the chief executive of Parlers parent company, Parlement Technologies, said: This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again.

Farmer, who is married to Wests friend the rightwing activist Candace Owens and is the son of the former Conservative party treasurer and peer Michael Farmer, added: Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honoured to help him achieve his goals. Parlement Technologies will continue to operate as an independent company, according to a press release, providing technical support and the use of private cloud services to the Parler site.

The social network was founded in 2018 by John Matze and Rebekah Mercer, the daughter of the billionaire hedge fund manager and Breitbart co-owner Robert Mercer. But the fact many of those who carried out the 6 January storming of the US Capitol used the site led to the ousting of Matze and his replacement in May 2021 by Farmer.

In the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol, Parler was removed from the Apple and Google app stores, and on 10 January went offline entirely after Amazon Web Services pulled its account.

Despite its billing as a free speech social network, the site was forced to add content moderation to be restored to the Apple App Store in May 2021, and did not return to Android devices until September 2022.

Parler is just one of a number of similar platforms, including the Trump-founded Truth Social and the independent network Gab, whose use of a frog logo led it to be associated with the alt-right, although the site said it had selected the logo as a symbol of prosperity.

Wests move to acquire the site comes after a series of antisemitic outbursts led to his account being blocked from posting on Instagram and Twitter. After donning a white lives matter shirt alongside Owens during Paris fashion week, West joined the Fox News host Tucker Carlson for an interview in which he accused Trumps son-in-law, Jared Kushner, of having worked with the Israeli government for personal profit.

He then took to Instagram to share the contents of a text chat with Sean Combs, known by his rapper aliases Diddy and Puff Daddy, in which he accused Combs of being controlled by Jewish people. After Wests Instagram account was suspended in response to the post, which the American Jewish Committee called anti-Jewish, he turned to Twitter, where his account had been dormant for some years.

There, he posted that he would be going death [sic] con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually cant be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also[.] You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda. Twitter quickly deleted the post and locked his account.

His last outburst came less than half an hour after the would-be Twitter owner Elon Musk had personally welcomed him back to the site, and a few days later, Musk tweeted to say: Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart.

The following day, the Shop podcast cancelled a recording with West after he used the Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes. West has yet to comment on the cancellation.

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/oct/17/kanye-west-to-buy-right-wing-social-network-parler
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #44 on: October 18, 2022, 12:49:25 am »
Let's see him get the financing first. I'll be shocked if the deal actually goes through, though it would be hilarious if it did. First step to a Trump/West candidacy in 2024!
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #45 on: October 18, 2022, 04:14:59 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on October 18, 2022, 12:49:25 am
Let's see him get the financing first. I'll be shocked if the deal actually goes through, though it would be hilarious if it did. First step to a Trump/West candidacy in 2024!

He could easily fund it. He's just had his $130m @ JP Morgan released as they don't want to deal with him again.

Forbes have him down as being worth $2b.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #46 on: October 18, 2022, 09:09:36 am »
Forbes is a joke, the kind of publication where you can literally pay to publish your own article. They also most likely have Kanye himself as the source on that. Is there any other source for the JP Morgan cash, come to that?

Having said that, perhaps the funniest thing about this is that he's such an outcast he literally had to buy his own social network in order to post. Less funny is the thought of his mental illness being worsened by non-stop trolling by other users of course, but it looks like he's on a firm downward spiral either way now.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #47 on: October 18, 2022, 09:29:09 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on October 18, 2022, 09:09:36 am
Forbes is a joke, the kind of publication where you can literally pay to publish your own article. They also most likely have Kanye himself as the source on that. Is there any other source for the JP Morgan cash, come to that?

Having said that, perhaps the funniest thing about this is that he's such an outcast he literally had to buy his own social network in order to post. Less funny is the thought of his mental illness being worsened by non-stop trolling by other users of course, but it looks like he's on a firm downward spiral either way now.

Reported in many news sources however the value of funds is something he's disclosed as they wouldn't due to confidentiality.

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2022/oct/14/kanye-west-bank-jp-morgan-chase-cuts-ties-with-rapper
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,885
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #48 on: October 18, 2022, 10:37:02 am »
He has lost his fucking mind.

I can't be arsed with him anymore and his music has been shite for a while now.
Logged

Online twootuurtlediivvaas

  • RAWK Diva
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,271
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #49 on: October 18, 2022, 12:31:14 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 18, 2022, 10:37:02 am
He has lost his fucking mind.

I can't be arsed with him anymore and his music has been shite for a while now.
Dont worry mate, only a few more days until his nemesis releases her new record
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,885
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #50 on: October 18, 2022, 12:39:25 pm »
Quote from: duvva on October 18, 2022, 12:31:14 pm
Dont worry mate, only a few more days until his nemesis releases her new record

Fuck sake.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #51 on: October 18, 2022, 07:19:31 pm »
Always thought his Genius was overrated, havent really enjoyed an album of his since he was somewhat normal(MBDTF), I mean hes talented, a great producer but even then you could never put him on the same level as the musicians who actually composed and made the music he would sample from, Miles Davis, James Brown, Eric Clapton etc, those are the people I would call true musical geniuses, not a man who used multiple writers to write a verse and multiple ghost producers to make a beat.

Away from that his recent comments have made it sure to me I would never support him again, either in playing and streaming his music or buying his shoes, no great loss to him or me, I guess.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #52 on: October 18, 2022, 10:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on October 18, 2022, 07:19:31 pm
Always thought his Genius was overrated, havent really enjoyed an album of his since he was somewhat normal(MBDTF), I mean hes talented, a great producer but even then you could never put him on the same level as the musicians who actually composed and made the music he would sample from, Miles Davis, James Brown, Eric Clapton etc, those are the people I would call true musical geniuses, not a man who used multiple writers to write a verse and multiple ghost producers to make a beat.
Shots fired.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #53 on: October 19, 2022, 08:39:31 am »
Mother of George Floyds daughter sues Kanye West for $250m

Rapper sparked controversy when he claimed that police officers knee wasnt even on his neck like that

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/george-floyd-kanye-west-lawsuit-b2205480.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #54 on: October 19, 2022, 12:34:23 pm »
The world would be a better place if a Kanye just stopped.   

Im not fussed whether he has a contented exile from fame,  or drops dead, as long as hes just fucks off one way or the other.
Logged

Offline Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,539
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #55 on: October 19, 2022, 12:40:03 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 18, 2022, 10:37:02 am
He has lost his fucking mind.

I can't be arsed with him anymore and his music has been shite for a while now.


It's always been shite
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,885
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #56 on: October 19, 2022, 12:54:34 pm »
Logged

Offline Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,539
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #57 on: October 19, 2022, 05:35:13 pm »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #58 on: October 19, 2022, 05:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 19, 2022, 12:40:03 pm

It's always been shite

My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy is a sublime body of work
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #59 on: October 19, 2022, 05:48:16 pm »
Nah, musicwise you could make a strong argument for Kanye being the pop artist of the mid-2000's to mid-2010's. Just killer single after killer single, though he's always been a weak lyricist. The Life of Pablo was probably where it started going downhill, even if it had the odd fantastic track on it. Wolves and No More Parties in LA are magnificent.
« Last Edit: October 19, 2022, 05:51:57 pm by Sheer Magnetism »
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #60 on: October 19, 2022, 10:36:25 pm »
Kanye West partners with accused rapist to hand out White Lives Matter shirts to homeless

Ian Connor, stylist and associate of West, who has been accused of sexual assault, posted a video showing the drop.

Kanye Wests team handed out shirts with the words White Lives Matter to homeless people in Los Angeles Skid Row on Sunday night (October 16).

https://www.nme.com/news/music/kanye-west-partners-with-accused-rapist-to-hand-out-white-lives-matter-shirts-to-homeless-3331209
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,738
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #61 on: October 19, 2022, 10:37:55 pm »
State of him on that link. Looks every bit an individual who has lost his marbles and on the way to self-destruction.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,142
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #62 on: October 21, 2022, 07:19:32 pm »
The most overrated "artist" on the face of the planet and absolute fucking tool.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,061
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #63 on: October 21, 2022, 07:22:18 pm »
Skid Row.
Logged

Online twootuurtlediivvaas

  • RAWK Diva
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,271
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #64 on: October 21, 2022, 07:24:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on October 21, 2022, 07:22:18 pm
Skid Row.
Theyre were definitely better when Seb Bach was the singer
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
« Reply #65 on: October 21, 2022, 07:37:03 pm »
He's a bigger Tool for wearing a Balenciaga mouthguard.

He started to lose his marbles when he hooked up with that crazy attention seeking plastic family.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,613
Re: Do you like fish dicks? - Ye
« Reply #66 on: October 24, 2022, 11:23:09 am »
Anyone defending him now and what he has been doing, you just have to assume they agree with him and whatever message he is trying to put across

He needs to fuck off. Don't care how or to where, but he is toxic and a genuinely horrible human being
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you like fish dicks? - Ye
« Reply #67 on: October 24, 2022, 12:18:03 pm »
Always makes me laugh when People on Youtube omit his rapping on this song, quite a few videos with the non Kanye version on there i hope it grates his ego. :lmao

Cannot believe he was on this song in the first place with 3 GOAT mc's, bizarre.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ryfr6YTNeho" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ryfr6YTNeho</a>
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you like fish dicks? - Ye
« Reply #68 on: November 3, 2022, 02:55:07 pm »
 ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PY9iRhSCFxo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PY9iRhSCFxo</a>
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you like fish dicks? - Ye
« Reply #69 on: November 25, 2022, 07:38:41 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,685
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Do you like fish dicks? - Ye
« Reply #70 on: November 25, 2022, 07:50:10 am »
I don't know if he has anyone left who's close to him, but if there's anyone out there he'll listen to, they need to talk him into getting back on his meds and going to therapy
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,738
Re: Do you like fish dicks? - Ye
« Reply #71 on: November 25, 2022, 08:24:57 am »
I have absolutely no idea what he's talking about in that video. Just a load of waffle as far as I'm concerned.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you like fish dicks? - Ye
« Reply #72 on: November 25, 2022, 08:39:53 am »
There aren't many bigger twats on the planet.

I hope his ex takes whatever he has left for showing every one he could her personal snatch snaps.

Send the prick to skid row.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,785
Re: Do you like fish dicks? - Ye
« Reply #73 on: November 25, 2022, 01:11:39 pm »
 Kanye West announces 2024 presidential bid

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-63754702

 ;D
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,685
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Do you like fish dicks? - Ye
« Reply #74 on: November 25, 2022, 03:58:25 pm »
This is painful to watch
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you like fish dicks? - Ye
« Reply #75 on: November 25, 2022, 05:03:26 pm »

He's a bit of a wool !
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you like fish dicks? - Ye
« Reply #76 on: November 25, 2022, 08:21:14 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November 25, 2022, 08:39:53 am
There aren't many bigger twats on the planet.

I hope his ex takes whatever he has left for showing every one he could her personal snatch snaps.

Send the prick to skid row.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,295
  • Truthiness
Re: Do you like fish dicks? - Ye
« Reply #77 on: Today at 06:02:39 pm »
He's on InfoWars at the moment being so anti-Semitic that even Alex fucking Jones thinks is a bit much.

This is him
https://twitter.com/oneunderscore__/status/1598376166049648659?t=m5Ly32mgZJbGS-NuWs948Q&s=19
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do you like fish dicks? - Ye
« Reply #78 on: Today at 06:36:54 pm »
Always knew he was a wrong'un but fuck me.


Quote
"Well, I see good things about Hitler, also," he said, as InfoWars played the infamous curb-stomp scene from the movie "American History X." "I love everyone. The Jewish people are not going to tell me, you know, you can love us and you can love what we're doing to you with the contracts and you can love what we're pushing with the pornography."

"But this guy that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician," West added. "You cant say out loud that this person never did anything good and Im done with that, I'm done with the classifications, and every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."



Daft c*nt doesn't even know who invented the microphone.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 