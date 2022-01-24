What has been your work environment for the last few years. Are you purely a work at home tech guy or are you in an office in a team. What is your primary communication method. Do you voice call, text or video. Are you self employed with multiple clients, staff or a consultant to one company. Or how has your employment situation changed down the years. I just find it interesting to know a little more about a profession that I dont know a whole lot about what people do.



I've been WFHComms channels are Slack and MS Teams.Meeting people face to face or remotely is the same thing to me. I can type as quickly as I can talk and I'd say that 99% of my communication is short messages back and forth.I tend to do my own planning and have a reasonable handle on the stuff I've doing at any given time and when working with others, as you are always able to get a message away without disturbing them I find that better than if you are in an office and maybe being 'pestered' (for want of a better word)If five people ask you a question via slack or whatever and you're busy then you can always check your messages when you get a minute and get back to everyone without disrupting your work.