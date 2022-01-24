« previous next »
I've been doing it for about 40 odd years.

The more I learn, the more I realise I don't know, but I somehow still struggle on with a wide range of er.. shit doing er.. more er.. shit :)


This is a tecchy thread!

Post your questions here. RAWK has a wide range of dudesses and dudeadudes that are awesome and can probably help.


My Secret #1

It's all very well Googling shit or going to answer sites, but if you know little about what you're looking up, then the answers you get might not be able to put into context of your current experience.



Ask any tech questions here and I'm sure someone will/can help :)
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 24, 2022, 12:36:26 am
I've been doing it for about 40 odd years.

The more I learn, the more I realise I don't know, but I somehow still struggle on with a wide range of er.. shit doing er.. more er.. shit :)

This is a tecchy thread!

Post your questions here. RAWK has a wide range of dudesses and dudeadudes that are awesome and can probably help.
Do you mind if I ask, mate... Are you are programmer OR software engineer OR software architect OR network administrator OR network engineer?  :)

Would love to know that. 40 years is a long, long time, mate...
Quote from: NarutoReds on January 24, 2022, 07:26:25 am
Do you mind if I ask, mate... Are you are programmer OR software engineer OR software architect OR network administrator OR network engineer?  :)

Would love to know that. 40 years is a long, long time, mate...

Been quite a few things over the years :)   Programmer, Analyst, Designer, Business Analyst, Tester, Network bod, Support, Operations, SysOps, DevOps, Cloud Engineer..

Probably used a couple of hundred technologies/languages over the years
Hes actually an alien, not a clown.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 24, 2022, 08:54:13 am
Been quite a few things over the years :)   Programmer, Analyst, Designer, Business Analyst, Tester, Network bod, Support, Operations, SysOps, DevOps, Cloud Engineer..

Probably used a couple of hundred technologies/languages over the years

I presumed you were an expert on multithreading.
Quote from: Elmo! on January 24, 2022, 08:58:42 am
I presumed you were an expert on multithreading.

I'm an expert on quaffing Stella.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 24, 2022, 09:04:12 am
I'm an expert on quaffing Stella.

Euphamism?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 24, 2022, 08:57:16 am
Hes actually an alien, not a clown.
Hahahahah!!!!  ;D  ;D

** Need an army of Mars to bring Liverpool FC down in the game.  8)
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 24, 2022, 08:54:13 am
Been quite a few things over the years :)   Programmer, Analyst, Designer, Business Analyst, Tester, Network bod, Support, Operations, SysOps, DevOps, Cloud Engineer..

Probably used a couple of hundred technologies/languages over the years
Just sharing. I am a programmer. Is building a React JS apps right now, talking to an API powered by Microsoft dotNET (C# language).

One man show, my boss asked me to build both, front-end (React JS) and back-end (dotNET) with MSSQL Server...

On another note, you sound like a genius, Andy. Seriously.

p/s: They do not want to hire a front-end developer, I think I should request a raise in salary, I guess - in doing both.
Quote from: NarutoReds on January 24, 2022, 09:35:51 am
Just sharing. I am a programmer. Is building a React JS apps right now, talking to an API powered by Microsoft dotNET (C# language).

One man show, my boss asked me to build both, front-end (React JS) and back-end (dotNET) with MSSQL Server...

On another note, you sound like a genius, Andy. Seriously.

p/s: They do not want to hire a front-end developer, I think I should request a raise in salary, I guess - in doing both.


Ha ha, I'm not a genius - fairly average I'd say - but to be in this game for as long as I have, you have to reinvent you several times as technology, science and language change.

I've had to reinvent myself four times so far - but it's fantastic if you love the tech to be able to play with new stuff and to change the paradigm in every era.

I've never wanted ever to be a manager, so I've been a tecchie in all that time as that's what I love doing.
What has been your work environment for the last few years. Are you purely a work at home tech guy or are you in an office in a team. What is your primary communication method. Do you voice call, text or video. Are you self employed with multiple clients, staff or a consultant to one company. Or how has your employment situation changed down the years. I just find it interesting to know a little more about a profession that I dont know a whole lot about what people do.
Quote from: NarutoReds on January 24, 2022, 09:35:51 am
Just sharing. I am a programmer. Is building a React JS apps right now, talking to an API powered by Microsoft dotNET (C# language).

One man show, my boss asked me to build both, front-end (React JS) and back-end (dotNET) with MSSQL Server...

On another note, you sound like a genius, Andy. Seriously.

p/s: They do not want to hire a front-end developer, I think I should request a raise in salary, I guess - in doing both.

If your front end is Javascript why don't you opt for Node.js as the backend and do the whole thing in Javascript? Though I'm not sure how well Node.js integrates with SQL Server.

If there's a Microsoft platform consideration you could do this all in PowerApps in about 1/20th the time too, you are subject to license costs but its very powerful.

-----

In the spirit of the thread, Windows Key + E  :wave

The best context-menu editor I've used: https://www.sordum.org/7615/easy-context-menu-v1-6/
Windows? Install Launchy!
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 01:51:53 am
What has been your work environment for the last few years. Are you purely a work at home tech guy or are you in an office in a team. What is your primary communication method. Do you voice call, text or video. Are you self employed with multiple clients, staff or a consultant to one company. Or how has your employment situation changed down the years. I just find it interesting to know a little more about a profession that I dont know a whole lot about what people do.

Work at home, initially used Webex but now on MS Teams. Video call every morning at 10am as a catch up, then the odd voice call, or messages on Slack.
